When I was a kid, I anticipated Splash Day in Galveston with all my little heart. It was in early May, I think. The day meant the opening of the tourist season on the island; however, to me it meant that the swimming season would begin for the whole summer, and swimming was my favorite activity.
Too bad, too sad, Splash Day was discontinued the year after I graduated high school after being celebrated since 1920. Replacing it is Galveston Island Beach Revue, signifying the end of spring and the beginning of summer.
Confidentially: Yes, I know there was over-the-edge behavior as some of the thousands of tourists, who tripled the population of Galveston, mixed booze, bodies and illegal behavior. But to little ol’ me, it just meant that the swimming season was open at the beach, at Lake Houston, in the San Jacinto River, in Tank Lake and in the Greater Houston public pools.
One pool, which I longed to swim in but never did, had a large, clear, plastic dome of air in the bottom of it. Swimmers could swim down, under and up into the dome and breathe air while watching other swimmers suspended above them. Very unique!
On another subject, soon saltwater fishing will pick up as waters warm. But, after the Saturday before Memorial Day, don’t you dare … I say, “Don’t you dare reel in a fish without being a member of the STAR Tournament sponsored by Coastal Conservation Association.”
That’s because if you’re not a member and reel in a tagged fish, you’ll lose a pickup truck, boat, motor and trailer. Or, if you’re a kid from the ages of 6 to 10 and 11 to 16, you might lose a scholarship of $30,000 for the heaviest gafftop or sheepshead. There are both inshore and offshore divisions for children and adults. Join both the CCA and the tournament at joincca.org.
I enjoyed reading Elliott Cundieff’s article in this newspaper this past weekend on fishing at the jetties. I used to think that all a fisherperson could do at the jetties is lose tackle. However, I’ve seen some large, slot redfish on stringers this year as I rolled along in my electric wheelchair to get a bit of fresh air (albeit, salty).
A person or two has asked me why I don’t limit myself to writing only about faith-based concerns. My answer is this: “Because I’m a balanced person. Religion isn’t supposed to subdue a person; it’s purpose is to expand our joy into all things wholesome.”
And, admittedly, I reckon that I have spring fever inasmuch as the first day of spring was this week and Easter is nigh.
Speaking of Easter, as its pastels approach and the growing season is upon us, I’ve been thinking a lot about what it means to give God the glory. Some have worried that God is self-centered since he’s always wanting to the glory.
Think of it this way: As the perfect grape testifies that it is from a perfect vine, we are to be fruit that expresses the health of our source. We glorify God with our allegiance and obedience, and he, in return, shares his guidance with us. Living within his guidance protects us from the emotional and social angst of wayward living and the diseases associated with being outside of wisdom.
The clearest expression of the above is in The Message paraphrase of the Bible, “If we walk in the light, God himself being the light, we also experience a shared life with one another, as the sacrificed blood of Jesus, God’s Son, purges all our sin” (1 John 1:7).
Or another way to think about it is this: When I spoke for a family seminar in Oregon, the manager of the radio station explained this to me: “As you are interviewed on my station here in Coos Bay, you’ll be speaking to the whole state of Oregon because there are repeaters throughout the mountains.”
In a similar way, the glory of God that is radiated to us is to be radiated through us throughout the Earth in order that all the world may be saved from needless pain.
I like the way the words “make clear” are used in the Wycliffe Bible Translation: “These things Jesus spake, and when he had cast up his eyes into heaven [and the eyes lifted up to heaven], he said, Father, the hour cometh, clarify thy Son, that thy Son clarify thee” (John 17:1).
Parting admonition: Prepare to express love to all who have epilepsy; Sunday is National Epilepsy Awareness Day.
