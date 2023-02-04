Today is National Play Outside Day. Enjoy!
Father, Mother, what’s your goal in life? If it’s “to work, come home, watch TV and not be bothered by kids,” your children will end up on the short end of the stick (unfair and unfavorable treatment.)
May I recommend a change?
Adopt this goal in life: My goal is “to work, come home and enjoy my spouse and children,” and your children will come out on the long end of the stick.
As I point out to parents in my counseling office, “Your son is seven, your daughter is 10, never will you ever be able to again know and enjoy them at those ages. Don’t permit those years to not be remarkable.”
When my father took me fishing, his goal was to catch fish, and that meant that he was going to be short tempered. If I scooted something on the bottom of the aluminum boat, he barked, “That’s it, Buddy! Make enough noise to scare all the fish out of Texas!”
Sometimes, I’d ask after a day in the hot sun, “Daddy, could we go back in and go home?”
He’d answer this way: “We can! After I fish up this bait!”
He’d have a half-pound of dead shrimp to go through, and the fish weren’t biting. That meant that we’d be out there hours more.
I didn’t fault Dad for wanting to fish; after all, he had worked for our family all week long and had given his wife and kids all his earnings. But I just wished he’d have had this goal: “My goal is to spend quality time with my son—without conflict or hurt feelings—and, if we catch fish, all the better.”
Then, there wouldn’t have been a sharp tongue.
Recently, I overheard a parent say to her young child: “We got you a puppy, and you promised to take care of it, but you didn’t. So, no! We’re not getting you another pet!”
Mom could have said this, “We’ll take care of the puppy together, and it will be a part of our bonding time.”
Faithful readers may remember this story: When I was a young, anemic child who barely had the strength to put one foot in front of the other, I had a female donkey. She and I were close. When she slept on her side during the day, I’d use her soft belly as my pillow, and we’d nap together.
My dad admonished me with impatience: “Buddy, if you don’t take care of that jennet, I’m going to get rid of her!”
Me, being an immature kid, I continued to neglect to feed and water her.
The fateful day came. He sold her for $5—a price that I could have gotten out of my piggybank. I stood in the yard and watched the man lead her away; I watched until the two of them got smaller and smaller in the distance. My heart was shattered.
My dad could have said, “Buddy, when I get home from work, you and I will feed and water the donkey; it will be father-and-son times together.”
Announcement to parents: Be it known unto you, children, generally speaking, are immature and irresponsible. Children and immature, in fact, could be considered synonyms. You err when you expect them to be consistently responsible before reaching adulthood.
Enjoy National Play Outside Day with the correct goal to prevent you from being cranky.
When I was learning to read as a first and second grader, I sat on the hump in the back seat while my dad drove and my mom road shotgun.
I occupied myself with trying to read the giant billboards. I asked this question of my father, “Daddy, does b-e-e-r spell beer?”
He answered my sincere question, by barking a rude question: “What else could it spell, Buddy?!”
Okay, readers, I’m 76 now, and that exchange occurred about seventy years ago. Let it be a lesson unto you that cutting words are never forgotten.
And, besides, your kid might grow up to mention it in the newspaper. Smile.
The fruit of the Holy Spirit provides an excellent foundation for living with the correct goal in life. According to the International Children’s Bible, the fruits are these: “Love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control” (Ephesians 5:22-24).
By the way, I give my dad an “A” in raising me. The above problems were exceptions to his quality fatherhood. In closing, let me write: The more a child loves a parent, the deeper cutting words cut, and the longer they’ll be remembered. Also, the better a parent is the more exceptional are the exceptions.
Parting admonition: Parents and guardians, check your goal. Grandparents, too.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.