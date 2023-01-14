Here’s help with self-esteem.
Most of the people who’ve come to me for counseling have low self-esteems. When I’ve asked them, “How would you rate your self-esteem on a scale of one to 10?” Many have replied with a five or two.
One said, “I don’t have any self-esteem.”
Here’s how I help them build their self-esteem.
First, I ask, “Who have you listened to who has been critical of you? Do they deserve that much power in your life?”
Revealed in counseling: An alcoholic or drug-addicted parent. A teacher who embarrassed them in front of classmates. A husband or wife who had been careless with speech. Children who had grown up to smite parents and grandparents. An employer who didn’t know how to develop people.
Decades ago, I was at a local tourist attraction with a male professional’s family. He rudely grouched at his wife, and their teenaged children attacked her hard with disrespectful comments. She turned to me and asked, “Who am I? Just someone to beat up on?”
I gave her a silent look of empathy.
I still remember this experience; how much more does she remember the experience? And if she didn’t resist the carnage, it damaged her self-esteem.
The truth was this: Everyone was wrong but her. The husband and the children were out of order in their verbiage.
Again: “Who have you listened to who has been critical of you? Do they deserve this much power in your life?”
In the middle of the third session in counseling, a woman suddenly dropped this bomb on me. She said, “I don’t think you’re that good of a counselor.”
Without emotion, I retorted, “Go somewhere else.”
She responded, “Do you mean to tell me that you’d just up and tell me to go somewhere else?”
“Yes,” I said, “My success doesn’t rise and fall with your opinion of my skills. I’ve already been successful.”
(Whenever someone begins a sentence with “you mean to tell me,” don’t expect the rest of the sentence to be constructive.)
She politely left.
I once asked my mother, “How do you handle rejection so well?”
She answered, “Well! If people reject me, they miss out on being with a really nice person!”
You go mama! She was secure in her self-esteem.
A stranger phoned me with this attack, “I didn’t like your column this week.”
Being scrappy in my old age, I countered with this, “I’ve written over 2,000 columns, did you like any of them? And why did you wait until you didn’t like something to call me?”
Of course, he flipped it on me with this comeback: “I didn’t think a man of your stature would have his feelings on his sleeve?”
I answered, “You attacked my work; I responded. Nothing more.”
Second, I tell this to counselees, “Something with which you must come to terms is that people are too erratic to be trusted to shape self-esteem.”
At the hospital last week, a lovely Indian nurse (from India) told me this story. Her nine-year-old daughter was at school when a classmate said this to her, “Your dad is ugly.” (He’s also Indian).
Shrinking back, the child was bewildered about what to do. At home, she told her mom. Mom asserted, “Your dad is our prince, and we love him.”
A week later the little girl got up her courage and confronted the child, “My dad is not ugly, and I love him. You shouldn’t have said that.” Case closed.
As an organism in life, much of our self-esteem comes from how other organisms bump into our lives. Rejection can mean: I’m not acceptable. Criticism can mean: There is too much wrong with me. Labeling can mean: I don’t fit in a wholesome category.
And these other organisms tend to be erratic—on again, off again; in a good mood, in a foul mood; kind, mean; approachable, off limits; righteous, ornery—too erratic.
Third, I ask counselees this: “What has happened to you?”
I ask that question because trauma shapes our self-esteems. My question brings answers like these: “I was beat up during recess.” “At tryouts, I wasn’t chosen to be a cheerleader.” “I was molested.” “I wasn’t important enough for my dad (or mom) to spend time with me after the divorce.”
Such issues have to be dealt with to remove the damage to the self-esteem. We do.
Next week, positive spiritual issues will be presented.
Parting kernel of truth: We can’t allow our self-esteems to be totally dependent on the opinions of other people. We must rise above any damage from negative comments or traumas.
