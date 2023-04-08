Remember, the Tall Ships Festival will be in Galveston next week, April 13-16, at Pier 22.
Oops, tickets are sold out for day sails on The Elyssa, the 1877 iron barque, at $250 per ticket. Maybe another year.
Tickets remain available for a dry dock tour of the Battleship Texas in Galveston at $150 each.
And I’ve been gathering new auction items to contribute to the River’s End Volunteer Fire Department’s annual barbecue and auctions, both live and silent, which will be April 29. I promised to provide three items, but I’ve found more.
Among the items I’ve snagged are an inflatable life vest, a sequined Bible, two large inflatable beach floats, beach-sand toys in a backpack, beautiful sand-resisting beach mats, a strong fishing magnet that can lift a thousand pounds, an octopus coffee-mug holder, a writing pen made of 146-year-old wood from the Elyssa, a threesome Crockpot and, of course, a novel Sunday-comics umbrella from this newspaper.
I’d like to see families from northern Brazoria County and the Brazosport area surprise River’s End with attendance and help them reach their goal of purchasing two thermal imagers for the two fire houses at $7,000.
Thermal-imaging cameras detect infrared light to allow firefighters to see better through smoke or darkness, helping them identify hot spots, doorways, hazards and to rescue victims. Johnetta Herron told me that having thermal cameras would have helped when a car rolled over, and firefighters battled mosquitos and searched the thick brush in the estuaries in the dark for people evicted from the vehicle.
Ya can’t but benefit from attending the event: It’s a country drive, a barbecue lunch, auctions and philanthropy.
By the way, River’s End is at the end of the San Bernard River. The address to put in your GPS is 12070 FM 2918. The phone contact is Herron at 979-418-7007.
If all firefighters from the county’s fire departments and all members of service clubs participated, the River’s End Fire Department would have a raging success. Oh, and that fish-tale spinning Larry Parks and his friends ought to attend as well, bringing a pocket full of money.
Now about Easter: Jesus said, “Say not ye, ‘There are yet four months, and then cometh harvest’? Behold, I say unto you, ‘Lift up your eyes, and look on the fields; for they are white (golden) already to harvest’” (John 4:35, King James Version).
The summer of my 16th year, I used my parents’ Chrysler New Yorker to visit three rural nursing homes on weekdays. I went from room to room asking this simple question of residents, “Could you use some company?”
Most said, “Yes.”
I assigned each resident a page in my three-ring notebook, and I took notes on his or her page about our conversations. That way, I could remember what to bring up in my next visit with him or her. For example, “In my previous visit, you told me that your great-granddaughter was coming from Tennessee for a visit, how did that go?”
I mention my experiences at the nursing homes because Jesus’ words continue to ring out today: “The fields are golden unto harvest.”
Let him or her who has eyes to see, see. As a teenager, I had eyes to see a field that was golden unto harvest. Residents in nursing homes were lonely and cherished the opportunity to have a visitor.
That’s still true.
Some people have said to me, “But Buddy, I don’t have a talent. I can’t sing on the worship team or teach in Sunday school.”
Come closer to me. Sh-h-h, I want to whisper a secret to you. It is this: “You can accomplish more outside the church building than inside the church building.”
Sometimes those who have extroverted talents and can sing or teach, sing and teach to the same people over and over … and they may feel like they’ve done their due. However, if you have conversations with nursing-home residents or tutor (and mentor) children, you can be certain that God will bless the fruit of your labor and your work will be as significant.
Speaking of children, I’m bewildered about why they’re not getting more help with math when our area has more of a saturation of people with higher-education degrees than does the immediate NASA area. Math can be a stumbling block to kids.
So, engineers and chemists, “lift up your eyes and look on the fields for they are golden already to harvest.” Call the schools and volunteer to assist children.
From experience, I will tell you that algebra can be a stumbling block for students. In fact, it was tripping me up in college. I took it at San Jacinto College in a class of 16. Two of us made Cs, and the other 14 made Ds and Fs.
The only way I made a C is that I sought out a favorite teacher from my high school, and I said, “Mr. Martin, I’ll roof your house free if you’ll allow me to come over and study at your home before every test.”
We agreed. I put a spiffy new roof on his home, and I spent evenings with him before every test. He graded high-school papers, and I studied across the table from him. When I didn’t understand or comprehend something, he taught me.
A professional secretary by the name of Betty Asiala lifted up her eyes and looked on the fields and saw that they were “golden already to harvest.” She started the House of the Risen Son to help students who were being sidetracked by drugs and other illicit temptations. The House of the Risen Son became His Love Coffee House which became His Love Counseling Services … and thousands have been served for half a century.
Someone started Pregnancy Help Center, the Port Ministry and all other “points of light.”
Parting Easter challenge: So, readers, what field is golden already to harvest in your lives? Do you have eyes to see? How can you serve? Just get moving because God blesses a moving object. Service can be resurrected during Easter.
