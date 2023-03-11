The tall ships are coming to Galveston from April 13-16 for the Tall Ships’ Challenge and Festival. Plan to visit the Port of Galveston “to witness the beautiful tall ships from yesteryear with magnificent sails unfurled and enjoy the unique opportunity to interact with the crews of various vessels who are in friendly rivalry against each other as they race their antique boats from port to port — schooners, barques, barquentines, brigantines and brigs.” Some ships will be open for tours and bookings. You can be certain that this writer won’t miss out. (Think of ships like the Golden Hinde, the ship piloted by Sir Francis Drake and the Elissa.)
Also, I happened to find a treasure in Galveston that I had never discovered, although I’ve been visiting Galveston for lo these many years. It’s a Smithsonian-quality museum with the name of The Bryan Museum.
Cap and ball rifles, Derringers and Colt .45 pistols that helped settle Texas are on display. Shotguns and Winchesters are there, too. An Indian quiver and artifacts are included. Ornate saddles are eye candy.
According to its website, thebryanmuseum.org: “Opened in 2015, The Bryan Museum, located in the historic Galveston Orphans Home in Galveston, Texas, houses The Bryan Collection, one of the world’s largest collections of historical artifacts, documents, and artwork relating to Texas and the American West. Assembled by J.P. and Mary Jon Bryan, the collection spans more than 12,000 years, with pieces ranging from ancient Native American cultural artifacts to modern twenty-first century objects.”
I liked that the items in each display window were indicated by a number or a letter with a nearby iPad identifying them and providing explanations. Reserve plenty of time because your interest will be captivated.
The video presenting the history of Galveston and Texas was a portrait of Mr. Bryan that turned into a movie. I thought it novel.
Shown were vintage photos of the 1900 hurricane that devastated Galveston Island, killing 8,000 residents and tourists, still holding the record for the worst natural disaster in U.S. history. And, of course, depicted is the resilience of those who survived and put the city back together, raising it from 8 to 13 feet and building the 17-feet-high seawall.
On another subject, the children’s book that shaped my life the most when I was a kid was “Johnny Appleseed.” My interest was piqued because he wore his cooking pot on his head for a hat.
What I retained from the book is how John Chapman selflessly gave his time and energy to nature, traveling the West and planting apple and pear seeds. The book inspired me to become a giving person. Today (Saturday) is Johnny Appleseed Day.
On still another subject: What do we get when we ignore God, lose confidence in the Bible, give little credence to the Ten Commandments, don’t feel shame, issue the ultimatum of “don’t judge me!” and see churches as the erroneous instillers of guilt?
Lawlessness.
Haven’t we all watched the regression occur over the last several years?
Here’s how the Bible describes it:
“Woe (judgment is coming) to those who call evil good, and good evil; Who substitute darkness for light and light for darkness; Who substitute bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter!
“Woe (judgment is coming) to those who are wise in their own eyes and clever and shrewd in their own sight! … There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death” (Isaiah 5:20-21, Amplified Bible, Proverbs 14:12, King James Version).
I once asked 20 felons in the county jail atop the sundeck above the courthouse assembled with me behind razor wire, “for what can one be arrested?”
They seemed to enjoy being knowledgeable about criminal behavior. They made a long list, and I wrote each offense on my portable white board. Then, I turned toward them and asked, “Which one of these does God want you to do?
Silence … until one muttered below his breath, “None of ’em.”
Acting shocked, I loudly exclaimed, “Do you mean that you have to disobey God to go to jail?
Silence.
And do you see that if you obey God, you won’t go to jail?”
‘Tis true.
Houston, Austin, Seattle, Atlanta, Memphis, Chicago, Portland and other cities wouldn’t be experiencing chaos if rowdies obeyed God.
Parting kernel of truth: Love for God, the Bible, the Ten Commandments replaces chaos with social order. That’s the very reason why Jesus was assigned the title of The Prince of Peace. Easter is nigh.
