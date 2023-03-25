ANGLETON
A whiff of nuttiness hit when you entered the building where rows of tables covered in luxurious meats and cheeses sat ready to demonstrate the proper techniques of charcuterie.
The word derives from 15th century France, when people used every last bit of the meat and left nothing to waste. The meat was then put through a preservation process of curing and often formed into some sort of sausage or dry-aged meat.
Agrilife Extension Agent Jessica Chase shared her passion and knowledge during the two-hour lesson at the agency’s office, equating Lunchables to a modern form of charcuterie. Instead of American singles and apples, though, people choose a smoked blue cheese paired with dates and a glass of white wine.
SETTING THE TABLE
After many requests from local residents for canning and cooking classes, the agents decided to branch out and start offering charcuterie events, coinciding them with holidays such as Valentine’s and Mother’s Day. Wednesday’s lesson brought mocktails to the mix.
A lesson in the accoutrement was given by Chase to start off the evening, followed by an introduction to the mocktails.
It was evident that these women had a passion for agricultural education as well as fine cheeses. They eat, live and breathe the business, and love sharing the knowledge they have.
“I get to come to work and do this. I have the coolest job,” Extension Agent Shana Kutac said.
Everyone who attended received a charger plate and a packet on how to pair the available items, but Chase and Kutac made it clear there were no rules. Guests could assemble their plates as they liked.
ABOUT AMBIANCE
After guests pass through a display of available AgriLife programs, they enter the well-lit main classroom full of tables set with large charger plates in an array of colors. Four long tables at the front of the class were lined with butcher paper covered completely with meats, dried and fresh fruit, dips, jams, bread, crackers and, of course, cheese.
Chase had picked 10 kinds of cheese for the event, mixing the popular with the polarizing.
“Silverado for Sale” and other soft country songs played on the radio and a slideshow featuring completed charcuterie boards played on a screen. Chase and Kutac wanted to create an inviting and educational space — a place to have fun and enjoy the drinks, Chase said.
Kutac created the mocktails, which included alcohol-free versions of a fruity lemonade, grapefruit margarita, Bloody Mary and watermelon coconut splash.
“All the fun, without the alcohol,” Kutac said.
The Bloody Mary was the consensus favorite, though Haley Tyler of Lake Jackson preferred the grapefruit margarita as well as the available blue cheeses. She decided to take the class Wednesday because she loves charcuterie boards and wanted to learn how to pair and present them to her friends, she said.
“I didn’t even know they did these kinds of classes here,” Tyler said. “It’s so fun and you get to take home the tray full of treats!”
CHEESE EXPERT
Chase introduced the class first to Brie, a soft spreadable cheese that pairs nicely with champagne. With all the dips, slices of bread and chocolates lining the massive tables, it might overshadow that the cheese is the star.
Each cheese has its own history and rules of production. Chase asked the class if they could tell her about the phenomenon that introduced the world to this much-loved treat.
Though the class wasn’t quite sure, Chase explained that before we had the science down, people traveling on horseback would store milk in animal-made saddle bags. The heat would curdle the milk and the bouncing would mix it to just the right consistency.
“I’m not sure what possessed these people to try it, but it’s great for us that they did,” she said.
Getting messy is a part of the process, but the participants seem to have fun doing it. It brought back a sense of nostalgia.
When the class is over, each person walks away with a unique drink, a charcuterie board of their making and a new skill.
Other programs being planned by the local AgriLife Extension staff include pickle canning, salsa making and perhaps butchery.
