Jeopardy, T rivial Pursuit, You Don’t Know Jack, Whad’ya Know?, You Bet Your Life, Win Ben Stein’s Money and the Trivia Crack app are just a handful of the competitive games and shows that have come along over the years devoted to letting people prove themselves to be a smarty-pants.
To prove yourself one of the tip-top brainiacs in Brazosport, there’s Scholastic Bowl.
The long-standing tradition of Scholastic Bowl was broken by the events of the last three years, but the faithful returned for a new round of fast-paced cranial taxation Thursday night, all for the benefit of the BASF Planetarium at the Center for the Arts and Sciences.
Gathering in the black-painted Dow Arena Theater, folks answered questions ranging from the name of the latest Mars rover to identifying the television show that coined the phrase “regifting.”
“We’ve had a rough time getting it going again,” Planetarium Board Chairwoman Diane Hill said. “We’ve got a good group. It’s a small group, but we’re starting and hopefully next year it will be back to its strength again.”
Like bar trivia with a family atmosphere, the questions are read aloud and projected onto screens. Competitors writing their answers on provided answer sheets which are judged between rounds.
There are three rounds, with the first two made up of general knowledge questions. An attempt is made to keep things moving at a quick clip so the whole event lasts about two hours.
James Heller, event judge and self-titled “fool,” shook off the rust of the last two years, donning a jester’s cap and red Hawaiian shirt to host. He wrote the questions and offered patter between them as they were read from a booth overlooking the event by center Executive Director Wes Copeland.
The fundraiser is preferable what the group used to so, Heller said.
“We gave up the ‘Rubber Chicken Dinner’ and auction thing for this and we’re not going back,” he said with a chuckle. “There are plenty of other groups doing that and they can have it.”
While far from its height of 30 teams, many familiar faces showed up for the first time since 2020, including the winners, “The Spartans,” a team that has been a perennial contender.
Made up of the Polemenakos family — Elaine, Anne and Steve — and their friend Deep Patel, they came from behind to eke out a victory in a final round of 20 questions based on current events found in The Facts.
“There’s a top handful. The ones that really do well tend to show up year after year, but there’s always a surprise team or two, year-after year that kind of comes out of nowhere,” Planetarium Board Activities Chairwoman Kristina Denoncourt, who also participated.
Additionally, the “Floppy Fish,” team from Brazoswood High School won the student division in a spirited competition with the “Warbly Notes” from Angleton.
Rachael Welsh is a librarian for the high school and a sponsor for the team; she also was part of the runner-up “Center Stooges” team.
“These kids, during 2020, they were in middle school, but we’ve usually had a Brazoswood team that has come and competed,” Welsh said. “We really like working with the planetarium and the school. We have a really good relationship so it’s really nice to be able to help with the fundraiser and get their mental chops going — get them into the fun of trivia.”
The Brazoswood students were members of the Science Olympiad program, including senior and National Honors Society President Kelsea Bancroft. She said there were reasons she enjoyed a competition like this.
“Getting to expand my knowledge and challenge what I think I know versus what I actually know,” she said. “And also, I just actually want to learn more about the people within my community and my friends as well, and their knowledge.”
The prizes that went to the winners were specially selected for both cheesiness and appeal, such as vintage mugs that had been in the planetarium’s supply closet since the 1990s.
“What you really get is notoriety and bragging rights,” Heller said.
The fundraiser made an estimated $1,000 from entry fees, concessions and selling answer sheets, Hill said.
