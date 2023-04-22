The annual People’s Choice Art Show is in full swing in the art gallery at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, with varied pieces from members of the Brazosport Art League ready to be judged.
“We’ve done this for years, even before I got involved. We do it every year so we can see what the people like and it’s interesting, the choices people make, virtually everybody gets at least one vote,” exhibit chairman Harry Sargent said. “So it’s amazing how people’s tastes are different, but we just want to see what the public thinks about the art.”
Everyone who visits the gallery can vote for their two favorite pieces until April 28, when balloting will officially close for the reception and awards.
“Just whoever walks in the gallery and votes, I mean, if everybody that walks in the gallery likes your art better than the others, then you win the award,” BAL Chairman Ron White said. “It really is people’s choice.”
All art league members have the chance to submit their pieces for voting with an entry fee for a chance to win the monetary prizes up for grabs.
“We give all the money back in awards, so first place will get $150 and we’ll have green ribbons,”Sargent said.
The show is a mixed media display, with photography, paintings, sketches and some 3-D art, all featuring different styles and subjects, whether that be people, sunsets or abstract pieces.
“There’s a lot of wall hangings, there’s a mobile, there’s a few three-dimensional pieces out on the pedestals,” White said. “It’s a big variety. It’s as varied as all the Art League members, they all pursue art in their own way.”
The People’s Choice Show culminates at the reception at 6:30 p.m. April 28 at the art gallery, where community members can meet the artists and winners will be announced.
“I think it’s a connection with the community,” White said. “I think we get off in the corner and start doing something that we’re all fascinated in, and I think it helps us for outsiders and not even aficionados, just anybody that walks in that just gives you an input of how people view your art.”
The People’s Choice Show is open in the gallery at the Center for the Arts and Sciences during regular business hours. Admission is free.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.