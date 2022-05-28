When the Rev. Josh Macklin preached last Sunday at Grace Community Fellowship in Richwood, he had no idea there was a Facts correspondent in the audience who would amplify his words to a potential readership of 60,000; but here goes.
He declared his church is a house of encouragement in harmony with what the Apostle Paul wrote about the believers in Laodicea: “I want their hearts to be encouraged and joined together in love, so that they may have all the riches of assured understanding and have the knowledge of God’s mystery — Christ” (Colossians 2:2, Holman Christian Standard Bible).
I’ll add verse three here in this column: “All the treasures of wisdom and knowledge are hidden in him.”
Macklin proclaimed, “Each one of you has a destiny built into you and set before you by God. Our purpose, as a church, is to help you discover that destiny and grow in it.”
That’s lofty. Amen!
He further encapsulated the mission of his church by an acronym of GRACE.
G: Grow.
R: Relate.
A: Attract.
C: Challenge.
E: Encourage.
So far, his sermon was going great, an answer to prayer by the worship leader, Kaia Townsend. She had prayed for God to “pierce our hearts with the message today.”
Macklin assured congregants of this: “Our Lord has everything in life taken care of; he just needs you, wants you, to trust in him.”
My mind wandered to the church where Marva Doss attends. If those African-American ladies were in Macklin’s church with me, they’d have been talking back to him. They, no doubt, would have shouted: “You know that’s right! You go preacher! Uh, huh, preach it brother!”
I wanted to affirm him aloud, but I didn’t want to be a spectacle in a calm and quiet church. However, there was one Black man, Sam, sitting near me in the back who was punctuating the sermon with his loud positive opinions of what was being said.
Macklin taught that, “Old Testament prophecy is about gloom, doom, wrath and destruction. Whereas, the New Testament prophecy is about building up. God, from NT times to modern times, always speaks to us with encouragement.”
“End times,” he asserted, “should be encouraging, not discouraging.”
He gave a couple of examples to illustrate his teaching.
One was the Samaritan woman at the well. She was considered to be of an inferior race of people, and she had lived a wicked life.
Macklin said, “Jesus didn’t tear her down. He built her up. And furthermore, he offered her living water.”
“Zacchaeus was the dreaded and despised chief tax collector in Jericho. To get a glimpse of Jesus walking along, he climbed a Sycamore tree. Although he saw Jesus, Jesus found him and put him on the winning team. He didn’t tear him down; he built him up.”
Speaking of sports, Macklin asked: “If you knew ahead of time that your team was going to win, wouldn’t you be excited to be on the winning team?” He said that we, believers, “could be excited because we truly are on the winning team.”
I loved it when he added, “If you are not on the winning team, we have space for you. We accept all transfers.”
“No matter what the ups and downs are,” Macklin asserted, “believers are going to win.”
“Are you tracking with me?” he asked his audience. “You don’t have to trudge through life, you can live victoriously.”
I was … but I can’t get used to ministers dressing casually to speak. Macklin was wearing an untucked shirt and jeans. Yes, I know that’s been occurring for 20 years but, still, I’d like the minister to dress up before leading the sheep.
I shouldn’t be hung up on this because when I did a book tour in Hawaii, people came to hear me speak in their churches in shorts and flip-flops. And I saw the 23-year-old Sadie Robertson of “Duck Dynasty” fame preaching to a packed arena in stressed jeans.
Macklin’s opening Scripture will serve here as a conclusion: “The name of the Lord is a fortified tower, the righteous run to it and are safe” (Proverbs 18:10, New International Version).
Parting morsel of trivia: Get your smile muscles ready because May 31 is National Smile Day.
