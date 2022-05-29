C.S. Lewis once wrote, “To be a Christian means to forgive the inexcusable because God has forgiven the inexcusable in you.” That’s very convicting — but it depends on whether we really understand what “God has forgiven the inexcusable in you” means.
Mark 14 gives us an example of that, when Jesus takes Peter, James and John with Him to pray in Gethsemane. These men were brought into the “inner ring” with Jesus, into one of the most crucial moments in all history.
No invitation like this had ever been given. But what did they do with this incomparable opportunity? Verse 40 says: “He came and found them sleeping, for their eyes were heavy; and they did not know what to answer Him.”
They were given this amazing opportunity, but fell asleep — not only once, but repeatedly. What excuse could there be? It even says: “they did not know what to answer Him.”
That says so much, doesn’t it? What they did was so embarrassing, such a letdown in light of the amazing privilege extended to them. I was so shameful — they just didn’t have anything to say!
There are times like that, when what you’ve done is so bad, there’s nothing left to say:
When you can’t say you didn’t know, because you did.
When you can’t say you weren’t warned, because you were.
When you’ve used up all your “chances” and “excuses”
When there is literally nothing left but to just stand there in your total shame and humiliation. What you’ve done is inexcusable.
I know a man who was caught in a certain sin. He knew better; he had been warned about it; he had no excuses. When it came to light, he just hung his head in shame. Like these disciples, he just “did not know what to answer.” What he’d done was inexcusable.
At some point perhaps you’ve felt that way yourself:
How many times have you told the Lord you wouldn’t commit that sin any more — but you did it yet again?
How many times have you said, “I will be a bold witness for God now,” but another week went by and, just like Peter, you denied Him.
How many times can you bring that same sin back to Him?
How many “second chances” can there be?
There comes a time, when you don’t have any excuses any more, and like Jesus’ disciples you “don’t know what to answer Him.” It’s just inexcusable.
We’ve all been there.
So what do we do with our “inexcusable sin”? Give up in despair?
No, for in the very next verse Jesus says: “The hour has come; behold the Son of Man is being betrayed into the hands of sinners. Get up, let us be going …” Where were they going? Jesus was going to the cross, where He’d die for the “inexcusable failures” of Peter, James and John — and for ours.
See, this is exactly why Jesus came: to die on the cross and pay for our “inexcusable failures.”
Romans 5:8 says: “But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners Christ died for us.” God’s word makes it very clear: Jesus came precisely because we are such inexcusable sinners; but thank God His grace is infinitely greater than our sin.
Most of us have far too small a conception of just how immeasurable the grace and mercy of God really is.
Psalm 103:11 says: “As high as the heavens are above the earth, so great is His loving kindness toward those who fear Him.” God is so understanding, so compassionate, so gracious toward us. His grace toward us is higher than the heavens are above the earth.
The Apostle Paul put it this way in Romans 5:20: “Where sin increased, grace abounded all the more.” In other words, however “big” your sin is — God’s grace is bigger.
How big do you picture your sin?
“Oh my sin is great. It feels like this two-story brick building, blocking me from God.”
“No, my sin is worse than that; it’s like a whole warehouse; a Walmart wouldn’t hold it all.”
“You don’t know what all I’ve done; my sin would be like the Empire State building; it’s too big; there’s no getting over it.”
Now I am not minimizing your sin. All our sins are great, because they are committed against a holy God. Do not downplay your sin. But the good news is: although your sin is great — the grace of God is greater.
His grace is higher than the heavens are above the earth
His grace is wider than the biggest canyon that divides you from God
His grace is deeper than the deepest, darkest sin you ever committed
His grace is higher than the heavens; deeper than the ocean!
I don’t think most of us understand just how deep the ocean is. The Mariana Trench, in the Pacific Ocean, is so deep we can’t even explore it all. Its known depth is over 36,000 feet — about 7 miles. Anything on the surface of the earth, cast into the Mariana Trench, would be totally immersed in miles of water. A house would be swallowed up; a Walmart wouldn’t make a dent in it. The Empire State Building would be entirely covered up. The largest thing on the face of the earth, Mount Everest, would be covered by over a mile of water in the Mariana Trench. It is vast; beyond what most of us can begin to comprehend.
And the vastness of that ocean is a picture of God’s grace. It is immeasurable. It’s higher than the heavens. It’s deeper than the ocean. Picture your greatest sin — the one that feels as big as Mt. Everest — cast into the depths of God’s grace, where it will be swallowed up, covered over, and seen no more!
I pray for each of us, that our eyes would be opened to begin to fathom the immeasurable grace of God. Whatever your sin is, realize His grace is higher; His grace is wider; His grace is deeper; His grace is stronger. His grace is immeasurably greater than any of your sins.
A wise pastor friend of mine once wrote: “A young Christian needs to be wary of judging the failures of other Christians too harshly. An older Christian needs to be careful not to judge his many failures too harshly; both minimize the grace of God.”
I love that: Don’t minimize the grace of God. Don’t imagine you’re somehow beyond His forgiveness and grace. And don’t think that someone you know is beyond His grace, either. His grace is greater than you’ll ever understand. “Where sin abounds, grace more than abounds.”
When we’re like those hapless disciples in Mark 14, and we “have no answer” for our “inexcusable failures,” let’s remember: When we are at our worst — “inexcusable failures” — that is exactly why Jesus went to the cross. When we “have no answer” for our “inexcusable failures” — then He Himself is the answer. He has “grace that is greater than all our sin.”
