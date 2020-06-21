Have you seen the insurance commercials about becoming like our dads? I was accused of this recently. What was my dad-like action? Obsessing over lights left on in the kids’ bedrooms.
Daily, I walk through the house flipping switches off and sing out the country song, “Every Light in the House Is On.” If that’s not stereotypical dad enough, I’ve actually one-upped my own dad. I have resorted to making my kids write sentences when they leave their lights on. Fifteen times they write, “I will not leave my lights on when I leave my room.”
Maybe you have a dad like mine who gave you an example that really is worth following, but maybe you didn’t. I want us to look at an example from the Bible that is there for all of us, and is absolutely worth following.
1 John 4:7-8 : Dear friends, let us love one another, for love comes from God. Everyone who loves has been born of God and knows God. 8 Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love.
In just two verses there is a whole lot of love. The Greek language of the Bible actually has multiple words for love, whereas English uses only one.
Here are a few examples:
- - Eros is passionate love
- - Philia is love between friends
- - Agape is selfless love, the type of love that God has towards people.
Agape dominates 1 John 4, but the most profound statement comes at the end of verse 8: God is love. Does that phrase, God is love, describe your concept of God?
I hope it does, because it is true. God is not some passive power over the universe, and he’s not a divine ogre in the sky out to get you. He is a good and loving Father, who loves selflessly.
1 John 4 tells us love has its origin in God, and if we have become followers of God, we are to love one another with agape, God-like selfless love. God is our example to follow!
But what does that truly look like? Look on to 1 John 4:9 This is how God showed his love among us: He sent his one and only Son into the world that we might live through him.
John was a disciple who literally walked with Jesus; John lived the Gospel. He is talking here about something that he saw with his own eyes. He goes on to say…
1 John 4:10 This is love: not that we loved God, but that he loved us and sent his Son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins.
There are two key truths here I want us to appreciate and emulate.
Here’s the first: God’s love pursues.
Do you recognize that God is pursuing you?
God’s love initiates. He loved me first. He chose me before I chose Him. My relationship with God has so much more to do with what he did in pursuit of me, than it does with my pursuit of Him.
That’s the work and the will of a Good Heavenly Father. So, what do we as dads learn from God’s example?
Dads: Go after your kids!
Go after them, because so many other things are competing for their hearts and minds. Be intentional about pursuing them and loving them well. Don’t wait on them to initiate.
Think about this: God continues to pursue us even when we don’t respond to Him.
He’s constantly working to get our attention and win our affection. Not for His good, but for our good. Pursue your kids; they need you.
Also think about this: God pursues even when we’re distracted by sin and rebellion. He works to turn us back.
Do you have a rebellious kid? Don’t give up. Pray, love, and pursue! It’s God’s job to change their rebellious heart, not yours. Recognize you can’t change their heart, but you can love them. I’m so thankful God never gives up on me.
Look back to verse 10 for the second key truth.
1 John 4:10 This is love: not that we loved God, but that he loved us and sent his Son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins.
Here’s the second: God’s love provides.
Do you ever stop and think about God as provider?
Even people who aren’t in relationship with God are blessed by his provision:
- the air we breathe
- the food we eat
- the abilities we have to work and earn
Even the most basic things in life are God’s provision.
Now think about all that God provided so that we can have relationship with Him.
It cost God greatly to adopt us as sons and daughters, and yet, it is completely free for us to receive the love of God.
John references Jesus’ sacrifice as a work of atonement for our sins. This means Jesus took the punishment we deserve in order for us to live in forgiveness and freedom.
God doesn’t just provide for us physically, He has sacrificed greatly to provide for us spiritually.
He seeks the best for his children even at great cost to himself.
What do we learn from God’s example?
Dads: Sacrifice for your kids!
It is our job to put their needs before our own.
Let’s go beyond thinking about providing for them in material ways. That definition of dads as provider is dated and stops too short.
Let’s own the job of taking care of our kids holistically: physically, mentally, emotionally and most importantly, spiritually.
Sacrifice time and energy to nurture them and guide them toward God and His ways.
I know countless men feel inadequate to do that. It’s OK. You don’t have to do it perfect, to do it well. Just simply focus on loving your kids toward Jesus.
That’s the greatest love that we can provide! And, that is a high calling!
Lastly, 1 John 4:11-12 Dear friends, since God so loved us, we also ought to love one another. 12 No one has ever seen God; but if we love one another, God lives in us and his love is made complete in us.
As Christ-followers we have the opportunity to be a representation, though imperfect, of the unseen God. Dads, we have that opportunity as well with our kids. Let’s become more like our heavenly Father – pursuing and providing – and hope that our kids get just even a glimpse of God in us!
