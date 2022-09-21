Shouts of overflowing love and birthday blessings to a retired Sweeny ISD Nurse, a 1966 graduate of George Washington Carver High School and a sanctified prayer and praise warrior Patricia Ware Hanks.
Patricia is a congregant filled with divine grace and holiness at the Allen Memorial Church of God in Christ and Elder Eugene Griggs is the Angel of the house. Know that you are unique and greatly loved by God and others for your thoughtfulness. Lifting others up with your gentle touch, words of encouragement, a letter, a small gift and a silent prayer is part of your loving kindness. Whenever you have been in a position to help someone, you never hesitate, you just do it and you do it with a joyful heart. God is answering someone’s prayers through you. Life is an echo and what we send out, comes back. What we sow, we reap and what we give, we get. You live a life that radiates and gives love and love has certainly come back to you.
Our fervent prayer is that God will continue to raise you up on eagles’ wings and bear you up on the breath of dawn.
“He shall cover you with His feathers, and under His wings you shall find refuge.” Psalm 91:4
n n n
Shouts of affectionate love and birthday grace to two steadfast and unmovable twin sisters filled with God’s gentle and genuine love — Linda Johnson Thomas and Brenda Johnson Williams.
When we seek to be genuine in our love and seek to serve others well, the best thing we can do is to take the time to be considerate of others, and to get to know them and to honor them with a listening ear. The two of you have always been intentional in your caring for others and there is a tremendous amount of power deposited in our lives and in the lives of others when we are intentional.
Our supplication before God is that He will bless you abundantly as you have blessed others with your nurturing and noble spirit.
“I will greatly rejoice in the Lord, my soul shall be joyful in my God: for He hath clothed me with the garments of salvation, He hath clothed me with the robe of righteousness.” Isaiah 61:10
n n n
Shouts of endearing love and birthday well wishes to a group of highly esteemed vessels of God blooming with sincere and bountiful gifts of grace — Shedrick Helm, Ir., Aquilla Johnson, Elaine Jammer Bell, Roosevelt Johnson, Sr., Patricia Mack and Shonda Christmas.
Diamonds shine, but each of you glow and light up our lives every day. Your birthdays are extraordinary days because outstanding persons like yourselves were ushered into the world, whom God loves and protects from above. God has given each of you unique talents and gifts to be used for His glory and He stands beside you to “perfect” you in your walk with Him.
Our earnest petition is that God will send His spirit and let it fall upon each of you as dew to refresh, renew and remind you of His heavenly strength.
“Those who know your name trust in you, for you Lord, have never forsaken those who seek you.” Psalm 9:10
n n n
Shouts of warm and kind-hearted birthday blessings to a wonderful dietician and retiree of Brazosport ISD and a woman of charity filled with mercy and compassion — Fannie Smith Alston.
Fannie is a shining example of God’s love at the Evergreen Baptist Church and Pastor A. R. Bonner is God’s angelic message of salvation. Your special day is a good day to have a good day. Fannie always stands ready to lend a helping hand and gives of her substance to support others. She is certainly a channel of good works and we know that when someone such as Fannie does good things from the heart, there is kindness in everything she thinks, say and do.
May your special day be filled with blessings upon blessings and may you know that you are loved beyond measure.
“The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you, He will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.” Deuteronomy 31:8
n n n
Shouts of love and congratulatory blessings to Pastor Mark Jackson, First Lady Teralyn Jackson and all the officer- and members of the Zion Temple AME Church who celebrated their 72nd homecoming services. Additional note: of love and joy to Pastor Booker T. Randon and the Galilee Baptist Church family, the sweet psalmist of Hinkle Ferry — Melinda Bonner and to all home comers and visitors who joined with us in this spectacular occasion.
The theme, “Celebrating God’s Faithfulness,” Isaiah 25:1 was beautifully explored by Pastor Booker Randon. Home is a place of loving acceptance, and a place where a person can be appreciated for being themselves and for being a child of God. Homecoming celebrations is a time to be thankful and to think about how rich we are. Our families and friends that we do not see on a daily basis are priceless, our time together with them is golden and being in good health and enjoying each other is worth more than a million dollars.
Our petition is that God will increase you daily in all wisdom and knowledge, and that your passion for the things of God will continue to grow exponentially.
“Go home to thy friends and tell them what great things the Lord has done, and has had compassion on thee.” St. Mark 5:19
