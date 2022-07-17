In 1962 Birch Bayh was elected to the Senate, and he and his wife were delighted to receive an invitation for dinner at the Norwegian Embassy. But the afternoon of the dinner, they received a call from the White House, to drop by for a movie night. What should they do? The Protocol Office instructed him: send your regrets to the Norwegian Embassy. In Washington, there’s nobody more important than the President! (Katharine Graham’s Washington, p. 91)
But Deuteronomy 6:4-9 reminds us there’s no one more important than God, and that loving Him is “The Most Important Thing” there is.
That passage begins, “Hear, O Israel!” The Hebrew word for “hear” is “Shema.” “Hear O Israel!” Deuteronomy 6:4 is perhaps THE central verse in Judaism, recited by every Jewish worshiper, each morning and evening. And so it has come to be known as “The Shema.”
And what is it that we are to hear? That “the LORD (Yahweh) our God, The LORD is one.” There is ONE true God, Yahweh, the God of the Bible, the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ; all other gods are false idols. The New Testament teaches that Jesus is God’s only begotten Son, and there is no other way to God than through Him. Jesus says in John 14:6, “I am the way, the truth, and the life; no one comes to the Father except through Me.”
Every so often some of our deacons and I play golf at the Freeport Municipal Golf Course. After you get off the highway, you have to turn on Slaughter road, past an old Baptist Church, to get to the golf course. You must take this road. There’s no other way. That’s not being “exclusive;” or “narrow-minded;” it’s just a physical fact: THERE IS ONLY ONE ROAD to get to that church, or the golf course just past it.
The same thing is true in the spiritual realm. When Christians say that Jesus is the only way to God, we aren’t being “exclusive” or “bigoted” or “narrow-minded,” we are only describing a spiritual fact. There is in truth only one way to God, through the sacrifice of the only perfect One who died on the cross for our sins, and who proved it by rising from the dead! No one else did that. It’s just a fact. We must put our trust in the one and only Savior in order to be saved.
So what is our responsibility towards the one true God? He tells us in the next verse: “LOVE Yahweh your God … .” God wants us to love Him “with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your might.”
Loving God is the most important thing. Jesus confirmed that in Matthew 22, when asked what was the greatest commandment. He answered by quoting this verse: “You shall love the Lord your God …”. Loving God is the Greatest Commandment; it is literally the most important thing.
Dr. Richard Feynman was one of the most brilliant physicists in the 20th century. He had a student at Cal Tech who was enamored with Feynman’s teaching. This young man went home and told his mother the marvels of physics, but she wasn’t interested. He invited her to listen to Dr. Feynman, and fall in love with physics as he had. But she didn’t care. Finally, he asked Dr. Feynman to write a letter to his mother, and tell her how important it was for her to learn physics. Feynman gave a letter to this student, but to his dismay the letter read: “Dear Mrs. Chown; please ignore your son’s attempts to teach you physics. Physics is not the most important thing. Love is.”
The Bible says not only that “love” is the most important thing, but loving GOD is the VERY most important. Loving God is what we were created for, and it’s the most important thing we can do any day.
In Luke 10, Martha was busy with all the preparations for a meal at her home, but her sister Mary just sat at the feet of Jesus. Martha was upset, and told Jesus “tell her to help me!” But Jesus said, “Martha, Martha, you are worried and bothered about so many things, but only ONE thing is necessary, for Mary has chosen the good part, which shall not be taken away from her.”
Jesus reminds us that the most important thing you can do today is not to make a building or a grade or a home run or a sale. The most important thing you can do today is love God. God made us to love Him; our sins separated us from loving Him; but Jesus bought us back to begin to learn to love God now, and to love Him perfectly in heaven for all eternity. It’s all about loving God.
So HOW do we love God? Deuteronomy 6:6-8 tell us to keep His scriptures before us: “when you sit in your house and when you walk by the way and when you lie down and when you rise up.” Why is that so important? Because the scripture shows us HOW to love God like we are commanded to.
It’s no accident that immediately after God said that we are to love Him with all our heart, He commands us in the very next verses to have His word ever-present in our lives. Because His word shows us HOW we can love Him.
Jesus said in John 15:10 “If you keep My commandments, you will abide in My love.” His commands show us how to abide in His love; how to love and please Him.
Some people say: “I don’t worry about all those commandments; I’m just going to love God.” But that is an artificial division. HOW will you love God? You can’t know, without His word!
Let’s say a young man falls in love, and wants to give his girlfriend a gift, but he doesn’t know her very well yet. What can he do? If he’s smart, he might go to someone who knows her well, and ask: what kind of candy does she like? What kind of flowers does she prefer? He can find out from them, the best way to show his love for her.
In the same way, we can best find out how to please God in His word.
— The Bible shows us what we will DO if we love Him: keep His commandments; pray, sing, and worship Him; love His people.
— And it shows what we will NOT do if we love Him: we won’t worship Him with idols; or use His name in vain; or break His commandments.
— The Bible shows us specific ways to love Him, like Psalm 9, “I will give thanks to the Lord with all my heart; I will tell of all His wonders; I will be glad and exult in Him; I will sing praise to Your name.” Psalms like these teach us HOW to love God: the kinds of words to use; prayers we can pray; names to address Him. God’s word shows us how to love God. And that’s the most important thing.
One of President Lyndon Johnson’s fondest memories as a boy, was of his father Sam coming home from work. He went through a ritual they all remembered fondly decades later. He’d say, “I’ve brought a bag of sugar” (or a loaf of bread, or some candy). And then he’d say “and what will you give me for a bag of sugar?” They might call out: “A million dollars!” Sam would say: “A million dollars isn’t enough’” He would never surrender the package until he had been paid in kisses. (Robert A. Caro, The Years of Lyndon Johnson: The Path to Power, p. 64)
LBJ’s father Sam gives us a good picture of our Heavenly Father. What does He want from you? Not just your mere intellectual belief, or your “religious obedience.” Like Sam Johnson, he doesn’t even want “a million dollars.” What God wants from you, more than anything else, is your heartfelt love. “LOVE the Lord your God, with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your might”!
