Yesterday we had what I would call spring. Today we have what I would call summer. The money pit will warm up in the next few days if this keeps up. I’m keeping my fingers crossed that happens. It’s time I got to enjoy it. I need the non-impact exercise I get while swimming on top of the water, under the water and doing jumping jacks for a little while, then just walking around with the skimmer for about two hours.
And yes, with lots of sunscreen. Sure don’t want skin cancer in these wrinkles. That is if I had wrinkles. I identify as a lady with smooth, beautiful skin. I also identify as a princess that is not opposed to doing housework.
Everyone I know who loves to cruise can’t understand why I didn’t come back from my cruise addicted. My answer to that one is that is why we have golf and skiing. I am so glad they love it, like I loved golf and skiing. I have now given up both of those sports.
Age certainly didn’t have anything to do with me quitting those sports. Let’s just say I don’t have time to devote to those sports anymore. I have Bentley who loves for me to hold him in my lap and hold the sofa down. Yep, he is that spoiled, and I can’t disappoint him. Yep, that’s the reason I gave up those sports.
My goal for him is loving to get in the pool with me before the summer is over. I do have my work cut out for me to accomplish that one. But, I’m up to it. He needs to pay me back for what I have given up to hold him on the sofa.
This recipe jumped out at me, so I took that as a sign that I should print it for you to enjoy. Again, thanks to Marlyn. I love her.
Coconut Delight
“Let me preface this recipe with, ‘I hate coconut, always have, always will.’ I normally won’t even taste anything that contains coconut; therefore, it is a mystery that I was prompted into sampling this dessert. I’m so glad I did because it is now one of my favorite desserts. I must confess, however, that I cut down considerably the amount of coconut from the original recipe. This is a beautiful, delicious company dish, guaranteed to end your meal on a festive note.”
Ingredients
1 stick margarine
1 cup flour
1 1/4 cups chopped pecans
1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese
1 (5-ounce) package Cool Whip
1 cup powdered sugar
1 can Angel Flake coconut, divided
2 small packages instant vanilla pudding
3 cups homogenized milk
1 (8-ounce) Cool Whip
Directions
First Layer: Cream margarine and flour until crumbly. Blend in pecans. Place in 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking dish and press down to cover bottom. Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 20 minutes.
Second Layer: Blend together cream cheese, 5-ounce Cool Whip, powdered sugar, one-half can coconut. Spread over cooled first layer.
Third Layer: Mix pudding and milk. Beat on medium speed until pudding thickens and spread over second layer.
Fourth Layer: Top with 8-ounce Cool Whip and sprinkle lightly with coconut. Chill.
Yield: 10 to 12 servings.
Well, Marlyn,
You gave us a lesson to be learned here. There have been things I wouldn’t try because I was convinced I wouldn’t like it. One was snails. Just the thought of eating those things made me turn green. But now, cooked right, I love them. I had them on the cruise as an appetizer on the ship every night at dinner. They were so good, and the liquid has to be sopped up the bread that was served with them — so good.
Sausage Biscuit Bites
“These biscuits are delicious, so easy to make, and they freeze beautifully.”
Ingredients
3/4 pound Jimmie Dean sausage
2 1/4 cups Bisquick baking mix
2/3 cup milk
1/4 cup butter, melted
Directions
Cook sausage until browned, stirring to crumble; drain well and set aside to cool. Blend baking mix, drained sausage and milk only until mixture is moistened; do not overbeat. Place on lightly floured surface and knead 4 to 5 times. Roll dough to one-half-inch thickness and cut with a 1 1/2 inch biscuit cutter. Place biscuits on an ungreased baking sheet and brush tops with melted butter; bake in preheated 450-degree oven for 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown.
Yield: 12-14 biscuits.
