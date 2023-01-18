Shouts of love and congratulatory well wishes to a loving mother, mentor and a woman of God’s high-calling on her retirement from Sweeny ISD, Minister Debra Spencer. Minister Spencer is a tower of power at the Mount Pilgrim First Baptist Church, and Pastor Theola Allison is God’s anointed messenger of salvation.
For 36 faithful years you have labored in God’s vineyard of service and touched countless lives. You found a profession that you really loved, and through your efforts you helped to make our world a lovely place. You have glorified God by the talents that He gave you and was very productive, passionate and positive in your field of service. You worked joyfully and peacefully, knowing that right thoughts and right efforts would bring about right results.
Our prayer is that God will continue to bless, guide and lead you to even greater dimensions of glory as you embark upon new horizons.
“Eye hath not seen, ear hath not heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love Him.” 15 Corinthians 2:9
n n n
Shouts of infinite love and bouquets of birthday well wishes to a devoted member of the Charlie Brown Alumni, an outstanding member of Mim’s Community Center, the proud proprietor of Dixon Funeral Home and a deeply compassionate and charitable vessel of God--Audrey Dixon.
Audrey is also a shining star at the St. Paul AME Church and Pastor Arthur Ferguson is God’s Angel of the house. When we make it a point where the happiness, security, and development of another person is as much of a driving force to us as our own happiness, security and development we look at Audrey Dixon. True love is spelled “AUDREY,” because Audrey gives of her time, talents, and treasures, and her love is not based upon what she can get, but is rooted in what she can give to others. She uses every day as an opportunity to use kind words and she uses them generously to teach about God’s love, and what she says flows from what is in her heart.
Our earnest prayer is that God will continue to grant you many more happy, healthy and harmonizing years to grace us with your compassionate and generous spirit.
“She reaches out to the needy; she stretches out her hands to the poor. She doesn’t fear for her household when it snows, because they are all dressed in warm clothing.” Proverbs 31:20-21
n n n
Shouts of eternal love, prayers and bundles of well-wishes to a group of courageous, consecrated and committed vessels of God--Rev. Abe Mack, Clemon Williams, Rev. Jeremiah Woodard, Larry Bryant, Janice Gardner Johnson, Stella Williams Perkins, Johnnie Bell, and Hattie Bivens.
Each new day is a gift from God, and each of you have spent it wisely by spending quiet moments each day thanking God for His goodness. When we spend each wakening hour in prayer, we remind ourselves of God’s love, His protection, and His promises. Know that God is with each of you, He knows your name and He knows your every need. You are blessed to have a Father in heaven that you can always turn to, especially when you are in need of a miracle or a blessing. Nothing is too big or too small for God. Know that you can depend on God no matter what your circumstances for He knows you personally, both individually and collectively and He cares for you deeply.
Our petition to God is that you will continue to put your trust in “The Great Physician” who holds the world in His hands.
“But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength, they will fly up on wings like eagles; they will run and not be tired; they will walk and not be weary.” Isaiah 40:31
n n n
Shouts of embracing love and birthday well wishes to a wonderful pair of gracious and God inspired sisters-Faulstine Wright and Gertrude Wright.
They are devoted congregants and courteous greeters at the St. Paul Baptist Church and Pastor L.C. Dews is the anointed shepherd of the house. Birthdays are monumental events, beautiful, very unique and sentimental moments in our lives. Moments that bring precious memories back, celebrate the present times and gives us hope for the future. Your birthdays are very special to us because it is a time that we recognize the special gifts we received the day each of you were bom. You are greatly appreciated and you are loved beyond measure. Every day God walks ahead of you, with you, and behind you, leading you beside the quiet streams of life.
Our sincere prayer is that whatever you ask for you will receive, whatever you seek you will find, and whatever you wish for it will be granted to each of you four-fold.
“But blessed are those who trust in the Lord and have made the Lord their hope and confidence.” Jeremiah 17:7
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.