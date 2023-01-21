CLUTE
Brazoswood High School’s student council has funneled their money to create the school’s first carnival. Students’ and attendees’ heads will spin with all the available food and game options to explore.
From 3 to 6 p.m. today, the club will host the Brazoswood Carnival in the ninth-grade cafeteria, halls and Performance Gym at 302 W. Brazoswood Drive.
Admission is free with tickets for games costing 50 cents each, food, a cake walk, inflatables, face painting and activities. Most events cost no more than four tickets, Student Council President Gracie Price said.
“One of my students had the idea to do a carnival, and that’s where we got it from. She had been wanting to do this for a little while, and we figured, well this would be a great year to do it,” student council adviser Stephanie Jess said. “It replaced our school dance, which didn’t have a whole lot of attendance.”
It has been her dream to have the carnival since she was a sophomore, said Price, now a senior.
The school usually has a Snowball Dance, but a lot of kids don’t go to it because prom is soon after, Price said.
“I thought that this would benefit us more and get a lot more kids involved, and be more fun and exciting,” she said.
The process to organize and plan the event has been a bit stressful, Price said. She had to get the event approved by Principal Rita Pintavalle and then meet with teachers to get booth ideas. Two months later, she met with students to put together every little detail of the process.
The graphic design club assisted in creating the event flier and spreadsheet to keep up with all the booths and ticket prices, she said.
There are 32 student organizations and groups that are involved with the event, including community members such as the Latin Women Leadership and Project Graduation groups.
There will be no shortage of food. Carnivalgoers can look forward to enjoying cotton candy, pizza, fried Oreos, nachos, lemonade, Frito pie and more.
A slime booth, water gun cup race, pie in the face and pick a deck guessing game among traditional carnival games are also planned for the day, Jess said.
Council secretary Madelyn Nichols says she is most excited about the pie in the face booth, where all the athletic student trainers will be waiting to get pied.
“Proceeds will go to each group,” she said. “We’re gonna take 15 percent of what they make and then the rest of it they keep, and we’re capping it off at $25. If anybody does really well, we take no more than $25. Since it takes the place of our dance, we still have to do some fundraising to help out with scholarships and for yearly activities that we do.”
Council treasurer Riker Blank was a bit skeptical that they were charging enough for each item or activity, but he trusts his leader’s opinion and feels comfortable they’ve done a good job, he said.
The council will use whatever profit they get to fund future projects and events for the entire school, Blank said.
“It’s a fun challenge for us to come together and really work on creating something great for the community,” parliamentarian Croix Rivera said.
It’s a schoolwide event that affects all the kids and is a great way to bring in the community — which is what it’s all about, Jess said.
“We’re here for the ride. We’re here for the fun,” Price said. “We put in a lot of money and time and energy into it. I think to us, the money doesn’t really matter. It’s more about the experience and then maybe later on we’ll focus more on the money. But we’re just trying to get everyone to have fun.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.