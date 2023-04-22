I know you are probably getting sick of hearing about the cruise, but, as you are reading this I am one day from being back home. At this very minute I am in my home office along with Bentley urging me on (sleeping). I know Glenda didn’t do anything to make me have to toss her overboard, and I hope I too made it home in one piece.
Right now, I have to pack and leave instructions to the four-legged baby sitter. I sure am going to miss that sweet baby, and Peter. I bet they both make it just fine without me (no they won’t).
This next recipe jumped out at me. I’m not even hungry and I would like a dish of it sitting right here right now. Thank you, Pillsbury.
Unbeatable Sausage Gravy and Biscuits
Ingredients
1 can (16.3-ounce) refrigerated Pillsbury Grands Southern Homestyle Original Biscuits (8 count)
12-ounce pork sausage
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper
3 cups milk
Directions
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Bake biscuits as directed on can.
Meanwhile, crumble sausage into large skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until browned and no longer pink, stirring frequently.
With wire whisk, stir in flour, salt and pepper. Gradually stir in milk. Cook until mixture thickens, stirring constantly. Split warm biscuits; place on serving plates. Serve sausage mixture over warm split biscuits.
Tips: A sausage pan gravy (often made in a well-seasoned cast-iron skillet) is one of the simplest of country-style recipes. A whisk is used to blend the flour into the cooked sausage, creating a type of roux with the fat in the pan. Pour the milk in gradually while stirring to ensure the gravy is lump free.
Try your favorite Pillsbury Biscuits in this recipe. Bake biscuits as directed on can, then prepare recipe according to directions above.
Turn your Pillsbury Grands Biscuits into waffles for the same great taste with a fun twist. In a hot waffle maker sprayed with non-stick spray, place a single biscuit in the center of the waffle maker, then close and cook for 2-4 minutes, or until golden brown.
If you enjoy the classic flavor of biscuits and gravy, try this delicious recipe for Sausage Biscuits and Gravy Casserole. While this recipe takes a little longer to prepare, we promise it’ll be a labor of love — one bite and you’ll agree.
Comments: So delicious and very easy to make. One of my husband’s favorite meals. Pillsbury Grands Southern Homestyle biscuits are perfect. So tasty, quick and easy to make.
OMG, I made this and is it ever delicious. Quick and easy too. My family is always asking for it.
That last comment sorta says it all. Who wouldn’t like this easy dish? I know I would if I didn’t have to dust off the stove. And there is this — get my lazy self to the grocery store. I hate when I have to do that.
Now we are going back to Marlyn Monette. I just can’t seem to stay away from her cookbook recipes. I have such respect for what she has accomplished. It’s called “hard work.”
Praline Pumpkin Pie
“As with German Chocolate Pie, the succulent crust is the secret.”
Ingredients
1 (9-inch) pie shell
3 tablespoons margarine
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/3 cup chopped pecans
1 cup evaporated milk
1/2 cup water
3 eggs, slightly beaten
1 1/2 cups pumpkin
1/2 cup white sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 tablespoons pumpkin spice
Directions
Cream margarine, 1/3 cup brown sugar and pecans. Press in bottom of unbaked pie shell. Bake in 450-degree oven for 10 minutes.
Combine milk and water and scald in heavy saucepan; set aside. Mix together all remaining ingredients and blend well; beat in scalded milk and water and pour in pie shell. Bake in 350-degree oven for 50 minutes. To serve, top with whipped cream.
Divine Chocolate/ Berry Pie
“A profusion of rich, creamy chocolate, teamed up with juicy strawberries combine to make a delectable dessert that will embellish a meal like a silver frame sets off a beautiful picture. Serve this picture-perfect pie for the ultimate touch to your next dinner party. Don’t let the somewhat lengthy instructions intimidate you … if I can make it, so can you; believe me, it’s worth the effort.”
Ingredients
1 1/4 cups vanilla wafer crumbs, crushed
3 tablespoons sugar
1/3 cup butter or margarine, melted
1/2 cup, plus 2 tablespoons semi-sweet chocolate morsels, divided
1 (8-ounce) cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
1 (8-ounce) Cool Whip
1 pint fresh strawberries
1 1/2 to 2 teaspoons margarine
Directions
Combine first three ingredients, mixing well. Firmly press into bottom and sides of lightly greased 9-inch pie plate. Bake in 325-degree oven for 10 minutes. Cool completely.
Place one-half cup semi-sweet morsels in large measuring cup; melt uncovered in microwave, setting timer on 1 minute, stir, 1 minute, stir, etc. Set chocolate aside to cool slightly.
Beat cream cheese with electric mixer until light and fluffy. Add brown sugar and vanilla, mixing well. Add cooled chocolate and mix well. Fold Cool Whip into cream cheese mixture. Spoon filling into crust and chill for 6 to 8 hours.
When cold and ready to serve, garnish as follows: Set aside one large strawberry and cut remaining strawberries into thick slices. Arrange slices over filling; start at outside and go to center. Put remaining 2 tablespoons of chocolate morsels and 1 1/2 to 2 teaspoons margarine into a measuring cup; melt uncovered in microwave. When melted, drizzle lightly over strawberries. Place in refrigerator until time to serve.
Sounds like another Marlyn winner.
OK, gotta start thinking about what I’m going to wear. Glenda saw my closet yesterday and she hasn’t been the same since. Hers is all nice and neat (not at all like a closet should be).
Stay well, be safe and Laugh Out Loud!
