Zatarain’s creole potato salad recipe combines the tartness of creole mustard and the savoriness of Pro Boil with the sweetness of pickle relish to culminate in a large, delicious meal.

 Courtesy of McCormick.com

Hi Gin,

H ere is my recipe for the apple cake I brought to St. Michael’s fish fry. I am honored to have you like it and want the recipe.

If you have recipes or tips to share, or a request, send to Conversations with Gin, P.O. Box 334, Clute TX. 77531, or ginscolumn@hotmail.com.

