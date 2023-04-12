Do you love spellcheck or do you hate it? I have very mixed emotions about it. If you want know what I mean, read back some of the texts you have sent to someone. You might be surprised by what you read. I certainly have been surprised many times. Some come back to bite you in the you know where.
I sent Peter a text. The message I got from him was, “Who is Don?” What an eye-opener. I don’t even know anybody named Don. Now, the problem is, trying to convince Peter of that fact (yeah, we are back stronger and better than ever). Well I finally did. Now we kid about it. He sent me one soon after that and the first words were, “Hi Dawn.” So of course, I responded with, “Who is Dawn?” He replied with, “Oops.”
We are starting our fifth year, so something is working. He lives in Houston and I live on the beautiful Gulf Coast and we only see each other for a few days during the week, which is the reason it is working, I’m thinking. I will enclose a photo of Peter and me if you would like. If it doesn’t make it to print, you have to know that I am beautiful and Peter is very handsome. And very English, and rightfully so since he is from London. But he is more American than a lot of Americans. He’s been here for over 50 years.
n n n
As you are reading this, I am packing everything I own in one suitcase to go on my cruise, which takes off tomorrow.
Glenda Paul and I are going to test our long friendship. We will be gone a week and bunking together. So far we are always on the same page. If we have a disagreement, it will be her fault because I am the easiest person on the face of this earth to get along with.
I can just hear her now, and what I’m hearing ain’t pretty.
n n n
Now I have a couple of hints for you I hope you like. Anything that will make my life easier these days, I am all for it.
The first one is a good one, I think. I hate purses, but nonetheless we girls have to pack one around, it would seem. So while in the car, if the strap on your purse is long enough, place that strap over the headrest of the seat. Then if you have to come to sudden stop and your purse is open, it won’t fall on the floorboard and spill out all of your goodies.
Of course, if someone happens to be in that seat, they may be uncomfortable for a while, but they will get used to it.
Or you both could hang your purses on the headrest and turn the purses to face the passengers in the back, and then listen to them complain. Like I say, they too will get used to it.
I love this idea, but when I have the boss of this outfit in the car, he is in his car seat, which he hates. He is a rescue and he is like the song with these lyrics, “I can’t get close enough to you.” That song was by the country group Exile. I know you want to know: I know the words to all their songs.
n n n
Now I have what I think is another really good hint and a recipe for you that does not include food.
Recipe for Stains Removal: You need a spray bottle, 1 bottle Peroxide (16-ounce), 1 teaspoon Blue Dawn dishwashing liquid and 1 teaspoon soda.
Mix and spray on stains. This concoction will last about 3 months. After that, it may lose effectiveness.
As I have told you before, and if you hang on my every word, you know I wear a lot of white. I leave the house with no stains and I return with a stain somewhere. So, as soon as I get home and enter from the garage into the utility room, I take the white thing off and do the stain thing.
n n n
OK, here is one long recipe from again Marlyn. Hope if you make it you will love it as much as I love her. All the recipes I print from her are from one of her many cookbooks.
Strawberry Coffee Cake
“Add flair to your next gathering with this delectable Strawberry Coffee Cake. Or, make up a batch in small pans and give as holiday gifts, along with strawberry cream cheese. This recipe was shared by Betty Mitchell, a neighbor of long ago, who had grown up in her grandfather’s bakery, where she learned the fine art of baking at an early age. Betty made batches of a variety of breads every week and always sent a loaf over to us … were we ever spoiled. It was around that time that I ‘turned myself in’ to Weight Watchers.”
Ingredients
Batter:
3 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 1/2 cups sugar
2 (10-ounce) packages frozen strawberries, thawed
3 eggs, well beaten
1 1/4 cups oil
1 1/4 cups pecans, chopped
Directions
Sift dry mixture together and set aside. Mix strawberries, eggs, oil and pecans. With electric mixer, blend dry mixture and strawberry mixture together, mixing well.
Ingredients
Filling:
1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
1 egg
1 tablespoon flour
1/3 cup sugar
Directions
Blend filling ingredients together well and set aside.
Grease two 9-inch loaf pans with cooking spray. Using two-thirds of the batter, divide it between the two pans. In each pan, place one-half of the cream cheese filling, spreading carefully. Cover with remaining batter.
Bake in 350-degree oven for 1 hour, 10 minutes, or until toothpick placed in center comes out clean. (Check after one hour.) Serve with strawberry cream cheese for spreading on cake. Delicious. Yield: 20 to 24 slices.
OK, back to packing. Bon voyage. I think you are supposed to say that to me. I’ll just pretend you would, and thank you.
Be safe, stay well and remember to Laugh Out Loud.
