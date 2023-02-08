I nearly froze taking the garbage to the street this morning. I love a change of seasons, but it is darned cold. I love it; however, I don’t want a steady diet of it, but it is nice to wear winter clothes that covers so much of me. The only problem is when I put on a sweater I’ve wanted to wear when it got cold and I could wear it. So, I wear it, go dancing, then sweat like a hog. That was pretty wasn’t it?
Now that I have whetted your appetite let’s have some recipes. Maybe even some pork. See how clever that was to join the hog and pork thing together. Or not. I have a requested recipe for Tana I have to print. She asked for Aubrey’s recipe for Rattlesnake pasta. Linda, sent in one version. I now have Aubrey’s version sent in by my, “Guru Susan.” She named herself that officially. That’s what I call her, so I guess she decided to go with it.
n n n
Alexander’s Rattlesnake Pasta
Ingredients
For the Rattlesnake Pasta:
5 cups cooked tagliatelle pasta
2 grilled chicken breasts, sliced into 1/4-inch strips
2 cups Simply Organic Alfredo Sauce Mix, Recommended
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
2 tablespoons Frontier Cajun Seasoning, Recommended
12 (1/4-inch) slivers of green bell pepper
12 (1/4-inch) slivers of red bell pepper
12 (1/4-inch yellow bell pepper
2 teaspoons chopped garlic
4 tablespoons diced red onion
4 tablespoons grated smoked mozzarella
2 tablespoons minced cilantro leaves
Directions
For the Pasta: Fill the pot 2/3 full with water, 2 tablespoons oil, and 1 teaspoon salt, and bring to a moderate boil over medium-high heat. Place the pasta nests into the pot of boiling water. Cook for 2 minutes shorter than the cooking time on the package. After boiling, remove tagliatelle pasta from the water and keep it aside.
Grilled Chicken: A large pan is heated to medium-high. Add olive oil and allow it to heat up. In a bowl mix the spices (coarse salt, garlic powder, and black pepper) with chicken breast. Place the chicken breast in the pan and grill for about 4 to 5 minutes on each side.
Sauté until the vegetables become translucent, around 5 to 6 minutes. Add the cooked pasta and mix until pasta is well coated. Serve with cilantro and mozzarella on a serving plate.
For Rattlesnake Pasta: Chopped the garlic and diced the red onion. Cut in slivers the bell peppers. In a large pan over medium-high heat, mix the Alfredo sauce, lime juice, and Cajun seasoning. Bring to a low boil, stirring constantly. Once the sauce is warm you can add the grilled chicken, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, yellow bell pepper, and garlic.
Some Additional Serving Tips: Toss the mixture lightly with ranch dressing or another dressing of your choice. Add real bacon bits and croutons.
So now Tana get busy and make either or both of these recipes and then tell us how tasty they are and which one is your favorite. And a big Thank You to both Linda, and Guru Susan.
n n n
Remember guys and gals, Valentine’s Day is approaching fast, so go cheap, make these cookies from Pillsbury.
3-Ingredient Heart-Shaped Cookies
Ingredients
1 package (8.5-ounce) refrigerated Pillsbury Heart Cutout shape Cookie Dough (20 count), (they should be at your grocery store as we speak.)
12 tablespoons whipped strawberry mist ready-to-spread frosting (from 12-ounce container)
candy sprinkles
sugar crystals
candy pearls
other Valentine candy decorations
Directions: Heat oven to 350-degrees. Bake 1 package Pillsbury Ready to Bake refrigerated cut-out-heart cookies as directed on package. Remove from cookie sheet to cooling rack. Cool completely, about 15 to 20 minutes.
On back side of each of 12 cookies, spread about 1 tablespoon whipped strawberry mist frosting. Top frosted cookies with remaining 12 cookies, bottom side down.
Roll edges of sandwich cookies in candy sprinkles, Serve immediately or store loosely covered.
Tips: Before placing on the cookie sheet, try dipping the top of each cookie dough heart into colored sugar. First, dip your finger in water and rub the surface of the heart. Then dip the wet surface in the sugar to coat.
Use a small freezer plastic bag to pipe the frosting onto the cookies for a cleaner look.
n n n
I gotta go get dressed for my dancing exercise. I may have a new sweater I need to wear. Stay warm, and probably by the time you read this a week from now it will probably be swimming weather. Be safe and remember “Laugh Out Loud.”
