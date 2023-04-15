I’ve always heard if you do everything with confidence no one will question you. I’ve tried that theory out so many times I can’t count them all.
I had to get my daily bawling out from my beloved much-younger brother (Dr. Khanh Bui) the other day to get prescriptions filled. My appointment was in the morning, so after I finished letting him vent (and don’t tell him this, but when I get back from this cruise, he is really going to vent when I make an appointment and go back to see him,) I went home, got comfy and waited for the afternoon to come around and get a text from CVS to tell me my scripts were ready to pick up. So, when I got that text, I put on some casual clothes and took off.
I stopped at a red light and I began to think my shirt was choking me. It has never done that before. So, being the smart girl that I am, I start to thinking, I wonder if I have it on backward. So, I look on either side of me to make sure no one is looking and pull the neck out far enough to see if I can see the label that should be in the back.
You guessed it. There it was, backwards.
So, that’s where the confidence part comes in. I walked in the drug store like I knew what I was doing, and as far as I know no one even noticed me. Or if they did, they just said like we Southerners do, “Bless Her Heart.”
Now to get down to what you want. Some good tried and true recipes. I got um’ for y’all. You know the plural of y’all is all y’all. See, you get a wealth of information from this column.
I’m calling on my good buddy Marlyn Monette who resides in Shreveport, Louisiana. And I will for a few future columns until I get back from cruising. I haven’t been anywhere in so long I hope I remember how to act. And I’ve never been on a cruise. So, we’ll see how this works out. I’m taking a purse full of Dramamine.
Black Eye Salad
“This salad is a marvelous accompaniment for almost any meat, especially smoked meats or fried chicken.”
Ingredients
4 cups cooked, drained black eye peas
1 cup Crisco oil
1/4 cup red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon pureed garlic
1 stalk celery, chopped
1 teaspoon sugar
2/3 cup red onion, sliced thin
1 red bell pepper, sliced thin
1 deseeded jalapeno pepper, chopped fine
1 small can sliced black olives, drained
Directions
Combine all ingredients except peas. Add mixture to peas and toss well. Marinate two days in refrigerator. Delicious served with tortilla chips. Yield: 8 servings.
Here is another salad recipe that sounds really good, and a little different.
Chinese Chicken Salad
“My daughter Debbie shared this salad recipe with me when we spent Christmas in Oklahoma with her and her family. It is delightful and great for the waistline.”
Ingredients
3 to 4 cooked chicken breast, shredded
1 (10-ounce) bag finely shredded cabbage
5 to 8 green onions, chopped
4 tablespoons sesame seeds
1/2 cup sliced almonds
3 packages Ramen noodles
Dressing
3/4 cup oil
6 tablespoons red wine vinegar
4 tablespoons sugar
seasoning packets from Ramen noodles.
Directions
Mix all dressing ingredients the day before serving for flavors to blend. Toast sesame seeds and almonds in 350-degree oven for 10 minutes. Prepare Ramen noodles, without seasonings. To serve, toss together all ingredients and blend in dressing. Yield: 6 servings.
Angel Biscuits
“This biscuit recipe has been around since the ’60s and is still popular today. Due to the yeast in the batter, Angel Biscuits are actually a cross between a biscuit and a roll; therefore they enhance both breakfast and dinner menus. This delicious dough will keep in the refrigerator for up to one week. Great to have on hand for company.”
Ingredients
5 cups self-rising flour
2/3 cup shortening
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup warm water
2 packages dry yeast
1 teaspoon soda
2 cups buttermilk
Directions
Place flour and shortening in mixing bowl; cut in with pastry blender until it resembles coarse crumbs. Add sugar and blend. Add yeast that has been dissolved in warm water. Put soda in buttermilk and add to mixture. Drop by heaping tablespoons on lightly sprayed cookie sheet, or roll out and cut with cookie cutter. Bake in 400-degree oven for 10 to 12 minutes. Yield: 3 to 4 dozen biscuits (approximately).
Tip: If refrigerating dough, place in a lightly sprayed bowl with a tight lid.
Angel Cinnamon Rolls
Ingredients
1 batch Angel Biscuit dough
1 stick softened margarine
2/3 cup sugar or more to taste
2 to 3 tablespoons cinnamon
Directions
Roll out Angel Biscuit dough (above recipe) on floured surface to desired thickness. Spread margarine over dough and sprinkle with sugar and cinnamon. Beginning at long end, firmly roll dough. With sharp, serrated knife, cut in one-half inch pieces and place sides touching on ungreased cookie sheet. Bake in a 400-degree oven for 12 to 15 minutes, or until golden.
For Topping: Mix 1 cup powdered sugar with a few drops milk until spreadable. Put on hot from the oven rolls. Delicious.
Gin here: I know you won’t believe it, but I used to make cinnamon rolls and they were to die for. I did learn one thing, however: If you let them get too brown, they are not good. I let mine get just a little tan. YUM.
OK, Bentley says it’s time for him to eat, so I guess I’m outta here so I can get his highness his dinner. And by the by, I started him on fresh food that I get at H-E-B in the refrigerator part of the pet food store. He loves it. I personally think is the best thing I can do for him.
It comes in sacks or rolls like sausage. I use the sausage type. It is marked for servings according to their weight. To me the cost is about the cost of dry dog food mixed with can food. I was buying him Blue Wilderness and Blue Wilderness canned food and mixing it. That’s pretty costly, too.
Be kind to one another, stay safe, and remember to Laugh Out Loud.
