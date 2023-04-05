Well, as I write this fabulous column, today is April Fool’s Day. I wonder if that means I should just stay home and keep Bentley comfortable on the sofa all day. Probably not. They say — whoever in the heck “they” is — “No rest for the wicked.” I know that does not apply to me. I may get a little testy at times, but I’m certainly not wicked. Now that’s it’s over, and this is the fifth day of April, if you can believe that, I have nothing at all to worry about.
When I opened the blinds this morning and looked out, I thought, “Didn’t we used to have this big yellow thing way up in the sky that cast a shadow? I think it was called, SUN!” I’m ready for the pool to get to bath water temperature. Since the thing is a money pit, I would love to use it.
That’s another one of those things I think “what was I thinking?” Truth be known, I really love it. Just want to get in it. I figure none of us know how long we will be here, so enjoy it while you can.
n n n
OK, let’s eat. First I have to go get another cup of coffee. I hate to upset Bentley. You know he loves working with me in the office. He’s not going to like when I have to wake him up. He loves his work. I look at him and I think I don’t know which of us is the emotional support for the other one. But here goes.
He takes every step I do. And I love it, he’s so sweet. I’m thinking it would me be that needs him.
FYI: Just removed all doubt about who needs the emotional support. I guess that would be me. Bentley didn’t stir when I got up to get coffee. The computer screen didn’t go black, so he knew I was coming right back. He didn’t follow me!
n n n
I’m turning to my good, sweet friend Marlyn for some more of her great-tasting recipes. I love that woman. I admire her work ethic so much. She’s retired now. She worked very hard, and knowing her, she loved mostly every moment of it, and it shows in her recipes.
Before I give you the recipe, I want to print what Marlyn said about it. I hope you enjoy it as much as I did.
“I cannot write a Southern cookbook without including my New Orleans cousin, MiMi Nothacker. The story of how we met is worth sharing. When my first cookbook came out, MiMi received a copy as a gift. As she thumbed through the ‘memories’ chapter, she was amazed to discover we shared the same great-grandfather, General Allen Jumel. She tracked me down, which culminated in an unforgettable weekend visit to her home in New Orleans.
“MiMi, husband Greg and daughter Alice were the ultimate hosts. MiMi and Alice gave a brunch so I could meet their aunt, Dr. Mignon Jumel, who is also my mother’s first cousin. As Aunt Mignon kept us enthralled with stories of Jumel history, we feasted on a medley of Creole dishes: Grillades and grits, baked bananas and icy cold ambrosia. In place of biscuits or toast, MiMi served hot, crusty New Orleans French bread.
“The meal was perfect, and the table was breathtaking … fine linen, exquisite china, sparkling crystal and the Madame Jumel sterling. This silver pattern was named to honor an ancestor of ours who lived in the late 1700s. This reunion was a step back in time that left me with cherished family memories….”
Marlyn,
Sounds like you come from royalty. One of my ancestors from Ireland came to the United States to escape being put in prison — only because he was wanted for murder. No fine linen or crystal there.
Grillades and Grits
Ingredients
2 pounds veal or beef round steak
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 tablespoon garlic, finely minced
2 tablespoons flour
1 1/2 teaspoons canola oil
1 cup onion, chopped
1 large tomato, coarsely chopped
1 cup water
2 1/2 to 3 cups cooked grits (more, if needed)
Directions
Trim off all fat from meat and remove any bones. Cut into pieces about 2-inch square and pound out with a mallet to about 4 inches square. Rub salt, black pepper, cayenne and garlic into pieces of meat on both sides. Rub in the flour.
In a large, heavy-bottomed skillet or sauté pan, melt oil over medium heat and brown Grillades well on both sides. Lower heat, add onion, tomato and water. Bring to a simmer, cover loosely, and cook over low heat for 30 minutes, uncovering to turn meat over every 10 minutes. A rich brown gravy will form when meat is cooked. Remove meat to heated platter and place in preheated 200-degree oven to keep warm.
Prepare grits, according to package directions. Serve meat. Gravy should be served on grits.
Yield: 4 servings (MiMi doubled the recipe … seconds for everyone!).
Marlyn, I love history, and once again a recipe doesn’t always have to have an overload of ingredients to make it a classy dish. And, of course, served on fine china and crystal doesn’t hurt anything.
And let me say finally my Irish-roots beginnings improved over the years. I think. Of course, my mother always said that was my dad’s side of the family. Seems both my mom and dad had Irish beginnings. So we know what that makes me.
I give you permission for you to use any pronoun you prefer to use to know what makes me. For those of you who know me, know what a sweetheart I am. I don’t care what anybody says any different.
n n n
Breakfast Orange Fruit
This is a classy side dish to a breakfast strata or quiche
Ingredients
Fruit
Pineapple, peaches, pears, apricots, cherries.
Sauce
1/3 cup sugar
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup orange juice
2 tablespoons orange rind
1/2 cup light corn syrup
Directions
Drain fruit well; arrange in sprayed 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking dish, placing cherries in hollows of fruit; set aside. Combine all sauce ingredients; heat to a boil in a heavy saucepan. Remove from heat and pour sauce over fruit. Bake in a 350-degree oven for 30 minutes.
Yield: 12 servings.
What a delicious side dish that would be for any breakfast. And I am going to pretend I knew what a “strata” is, but for the rest of you who might not know, it is simply the usual breakfast. You know, bacon, eggs or whatever your usual breakfast is. It may even be good with Cheerios and blueberries.
That’s it folks. Gotta go give Bentley some sofa time. I know it must be hard for him to (lay, lie, laying, lying) in this chair beside me giving me all the support I need. Like I always say, stay safe and well. Laugh Out Loud!
