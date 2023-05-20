I forgot to tell all of the mothers out there last Sunday Happy Mother’s Day. But, it’s never too late to say something nice. I hope you had a good day; we mother’s deserve to have our own special day as well as the dad’s will have their special day next month. So get ready for a pair of socks, a tie, or just a call from the kids which is special without anything else.
Peter and I are such slow studies. We are planning a trip to Padre Island in a couple of weeks and we are going in the Nissan 350-Z. The last trip we took in the Z was to Austin, and we swore then we would never take another trip in it. I’m not sure now why we said that, but I’m sure we will remember when we get started.
This time there will most likely be another passenger. Peter wants us to take Bentley. Of course, you know who will be driving and who will be holding Bentley. Peter is good to let me drive it some, too. When we are in that car, he forgets who it belongs to. He is also good at holding Bentley at night sitting on the sofa. But in a small space, I’m not real sure. Bentley will not be in his car seat, of course, and he likes to look out of the window.
Oh, well. I’m all in for new experiences. When we get back home, we will say, “Well, we are never going to do that again.”
I am so high-tech that I can place emails that I want to save where nobody can find them. That’s what I did with an email I got from my sweet sister Charlotte. She sent me a hint that I swear I never heard of before. She said she sent it to me once, but I think she just doesn’t remember it.
She said, “You can keep celery for months if you wrap it in foil.” She also said she saw on Facebook that you can do the same thing with lettuce. The celery hint I can sure use. I can’t tell you how much celery I’ve had to toss because I don’t use it very often. I could be a millionaire probably.
Thank goodness I have a great memory, because I have looked everywhere, and I can’t find the original email.
Here is a recipe from Pillsbury that dates back to Grandma’s days. So yep, that would be my grandma, and that would be a long time ago.
Fruit and Cream Pie
“Light as a feather, fluffy as a cloud and fruity-fresh in every bite, this four ingredient pie is a fruit and cream lover’s dream. Pile real whipped cream and your favorite fresh fruits into a premade crust and enjoy every slice of this classic flavor combination in pie form.”
Ingredients
1 crust from 1 package (12-ounce) frozen Pillsbury Deep Dish Pie Crusts (2 count)
2 cups whipping cream
1/4 cup powdered sugar
3 cups fresh fruit (strawberry slices, blueberries, kiwi fruit slices, peach slices or any combination)
Directions
Prepare pie crust as directed on package for one-crust baked shell using 9-inch pie pan. Cool 30 minutes or until completely cooled.
In large bowl, combine whipping cream and powdered sugar; beat until stiff peaks form. Gently fold in fruit. Spoon into cooled baked shell. Refrigerate at least one hour before serving. Store in refrigerator.
Tips: You can use petty much any of your favorite fruits in this recipe, but we particularly recommend soft fruits such as strawberries, blueberries, kiwi, peaches, raspberries or mandarin oranges. Do not use bananas or apples, which will brown too quickly.
Top finished pie with extra fresh fruit as a garnish, if desired.
Store leftovers tightly covered in refrigerator up to three days.
Comments: Back in the day when mothers/grandmothers did not have Cool Whip, they had to make everything from scratch. This is a refreshing recipe.
I am giving it a 5 star. I did not read instructions correctly. I used regular white sugar instead of powdered sugar, which I had. Used also a graham cracker crust. So, it was not as sweet as I would have thought. I am not a baker, so always looking for something easy, have ingredients, etc. It was all of the above. Husband liked it; he is the baker. It took longer to cut up the fruit than it took putting it together. Hope you give this a try.
Gin here: I can’t imagine my grandmother making this dessert in her days of raising kids. Talk about work. Milk the cow and wait for the cream to rise. Go to the garden to pick the fruit, then baking a crust from scratch. And I thought I had it rough when I had to hang clothes on the hanger outside. And right out of the washer. All I can say is, if I had to do all that work, my family would have to go visit the neighbor’s mother who was a baker.
Well that’s it for me. I am writing this on Mother’s Day, so I’m going to go and enjoy it. Peter is coming tomorrow so, I have to clean the house. Yep, Happy Mother’s Day.
