Sure wish I had had sense enough to invest in the Kleenex business. Hot, warm, cool, cold — sometimes all in one day, but most definitely every week. Welcome to Texas weather folks.
I wonder if every time I hear someone has COVID, it could just be allergies. Or could be just an old fashioned-cold. As you probably guessed already, I’m not a great believer that everything is COVID. I’m still taking the cocktail that I took when COVID was running rapid. Not because I’m afraid I’ll get it, but because it’s good for me. I didn’t get the injections because I’m allergic to everything under this shining sun. But, like I always say, “Everybody is entitled to their own stupid opinion.”
I want to remind everyone it is time to go to St. Michael’s Catholic Church on Friday evening to eat the most delicious fried fish dinner. Starts on the inside from 5 to 7 p.m., and you can also drive up and pick up dinner. I work the dessert table along with some other women.
And let me tell ya — and I mean this in a good way — I really caught you know what when I walked in last Friday night. I missed the first Friday night because I forgot. See why I didn’t mention it? All that because I forgot to mention this annual event in my column, and I wasn’t there working at the dessert table. So if I forgot to go the first Friday night, it would stand to reason that I would forget to mention it in my column.
It has nothing to do with being of a certain age either. It has to do with being retired and the only days I try to keep with are column days. So far, I’m doing a pretty good job with that.
So there. Now I hope I can walk in the next Friday and no one will be mad at me. (They really aren’t mad; they are just giving me a gentle reminder.) I’m not scared because I have this vicious protective four-legged baby that will eat anyone up who dares to harm me.
Hope to see you all at the dessert table Friday evening.
My daughter-in-law gave me this hint. I ran it years ago before Ana came into my life. This is a good one to know. She reminded me about it the other day. I ran out and got some because I have bags every morning stemming from the way I don’t sleep. It works.
For those bags under your eyes, use Preparation H. (I’m missing out on saying some good stuff, but they wouldn’t print it, so I’ll pass up the chance to get edited.)
And as long as we all ran out and picked up a tube of Preparation H, here is another use that ran in a column about a million years ago. I’ll give you the whole hint. For bee stings, mix a little meat tenderizer with enough water to make a paste and apply. (Trust me that works. And in my case, that and an Epi Pen works.) For chigger bites, apply a little Preparation H. Then, of course, you can use it also for what it was made for. Don’t make me tell you what that is.
Here is one of the hints for those who wear contacts. If I drop one, which I have done lots of times, place a stocking or knee-high stocking on the end of your vacuum hose and vacuum it up. Trust me, it works.
I only wear one now. I do mono vision and I love it. I see close up in one eye and distance in the other eye. “How does it know to do that?” All I know it works for me, and has for eons. I had a cataract removed on the close-up eye, so I only need to wear the distance one. The problem with that is, when I used both, I had colored ones. My hazel -colored eyes became brown. Now, I’m back to hazel.
Here is one of my hints that I actually use. Unlike not using recipes for cooking. I gave that up.
When I had all the problems with replacing fridges and stuff falling and crashing a couple of weeks ago, I had some touch-up places to paint. Years ago when we built this house, I saved some paint in jars to use for touchups. You can’t imagine how proud I am of myself that I did that.
It usually goes like this. I really should do this or that, and that’s about as far as it gets. I don’t do it. But I did save the different colors of paint. I hurt my shoulder patting myself on my back, but oh well. I can hurt myself just getting out of bed in the morning.
OK, that’s it for me today. I have a recording of “The Bachelor” to watch. Like I have said, it will make you throw up if you are inclined to stupidity. I have watched it and “The Bachelorette” for many seasons, so I have become immune to getting nauseous.
Be safe, watch your back, be happy, and remember to Laugh Out Loud! See ya Wednesday.
