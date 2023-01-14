Poor Peter. When he is here, he has plans to fix something. The last trip was outside lights. He got those lights on the driveway up and working like we wanted them to. By the way, along with lights for the patio, that was my Christmas present. That is what I wanted for Christmas, and that was all. And I got it.
This trip was to do the wiring for the patio lights. Well, that didn’t happen. He started to open a door in the house and the handle came off in his hand.
Sooooo, Peter being Peter, he forgets all about the patio lights and has a new focus.
I told him, I couldn’t imagine that handle coming off because it wasn’t too long ago the same thing happened to me and I fixed it. He had the gall to ask me how I fixed it. I said with glue. I also told him that same thing happened when I tried to open it, and that’s how I fixed it … with glue. I also told him since I fixed it, I couldn’t lock it anymore. So, he said to let him fix it this time.Seems I’m going to have to.
I got home from going to my artist dentist, Dr. Brian Bell, and saw the handle was missing. Peter already had it in his truck and was heading back home to his house in Houston. So now we’ll see what happens from here. If it isn’t one thing around here it’s two. I think it’s called the joys of being a homeowner. It never ends.
You know, I just thought, there was another thing I wanted for Christmas and forgot to tell him. It’s some kind of wrench. I don’t know the name of it, but I know what it looks like. Since I have a birthday coming up I think I will take him to Lowe’s and he can me buy me a birthday present.
n n n
Here are real people-tested recipes courtesy of our friends at Pillsbury. I could personally skip the chicken and go straight to the dumplings. Be sure to read the comments.
5-Ingredient Chicken and Dumplings for Two
This five-ingredient chicken and dumplings one-pot meal can be ready in less than 30 minutes. Frozen biscuits make it incredibly easy and convenient for a two-person meal or a small family. Add ranch seasoning mix and cheddar cheese for rich, creamy flavor.
Ingredients:
2 cups Progresso reduced sodium chicken broth (from 32-ounce carton)
1 tablespoon ranch salad dressing & seasoning mix (from 1-ounce package)
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
1 1/2 cups shredded cooked chicken
3 biscuits from 1 bag (25-ounce) frozen Pillsbury Grands Buttermilk Biscuits (12 count)
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese (2 ounces).
Directions
In 1 1/2- or 2-quart saucepan, heat broth, ranch seasoning mix, pepper and chicken to boiling
Cut each biscuit in half lengthwise, and cut each half into four pieces; add to boiling mixture. Reduce heat to medium; simmer uncovered 5 to 7 minutes, stirring frequently, until dumplings are cooked through and mixture is slightly thickened.
Stir in cheddar cheese until cheese melts. Serve immediately.
Tip: Biscuits are easily thawed by standing at room temperature 30 to 45 minutes.
Comments: We love this recipe and it is a go to one for both my son and I. It gives lots of flavor with little effort. We both enjoy that big bowl of chicken and dumplings. I always keep on hand a bag of frozen cooked cut up chicken and my son knows that if I pull out some biscuits in the morning and put them in the refrigerator that means we are having this dish that night. I can go in the kitchen and in less than 20 minutes I come out with a bowl of this dish for both of us to enjoy while we kick back that night. Try it I’ll bet you will be surprised at the flavor you get out of the few simple ingredients.
Love this recipe. I had to double it the second time I made it as my husband had seconds. Quick and very easy. Cut the biscuits when they were still slightly frozen as it was easier to cut them. Family favorite.
Slow-Cooker Bacon Corn Chowder
Hearty and creamy, this classic corn and potato soup gets some extra oomph from our favorite ingredient…bacon. It only takes a few steps to pull together, and your slow cooker does all the heavy lifting to bring this easy Slow-Cooker Bacon Corn Chowder to life. Top with your preferred garnish, and this delicious chowder is ready to be devoured.
Ingredients:
1 pound small red potatoes, cut into 1-inch cubes
1/2 cup chopped onion
2 bags (12-ounce each) frozen whole kernel corn
3 cups Progresso chicken broth (from 32-ounce carton)
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground pepper
2 cups half-and-half
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1/2 pound bacon, crisply cooked, crumbled.
Directions
In 3 1/2- to 4–quart slow cooker, mix potatoes, onion, corn, broth, salt and pepper.
Cover; cook on High heat setting 3 to 4 hours or until potatoes are tender.
In small bowl, beat half-and-half and cornstarch with whisk until smooth. Stir half-and-half mixture and bacon into mixture in slow-cooker. Cover; cook 10 to 15 minutes longer or until slightly thickened.
Tips: Need to store any leftover Slow-Cooker-Bacon Corn Chowder? Let it cool completely before pouring it into freezer containers, leaving about 1/2 to 1 inch of room at the top of the container for expansion. Store it in the freezer for up to 3 months. Thaw your frozen soup in the refrigerator overnight, then either reheat on the stove over medium heat or in the microwave until hot.
This is a good recipe for smaller slow-cooker crocks …you don’t need a larger one to make plenty of soup.
Garnish each bowl of slow-cooker bacon potato corn chowder with a spoonful of grated Parmesan cheese or cheddar and a sprinkle of fresh thyme leaves or dill. For something to serve alongside your soup, try making a baby kale salad, tossed with an orange vinaigrette and toasted pecans.
Look for bags of tender, bit-size potatoes in the grocery store. They can be red-skinned with a creamy interior or yellow-skinned with a golden interior.
Comments: This is a keeper. My husband eats dinner at his mother’s on Friday’s which is the day I first made this. He had to literally scrape the bottom and sides of the crock pot to get enough to taste it when he heard us raving. I just made it again for dinner tonight and one of my best friends asked for the recipe link. Make this chowder.
It was delicious. Instead of cornstarch I added cream cheese and heavy whipping cream. I also added diced bell pepper, salt and pepper. Definitely a keeper.
Now all you have to do is wait for it to get cold again …but not as cold as it did … like freeze.
Be safe, and stay well. I’m sure gonna try.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.