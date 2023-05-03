I’m writing this column on April 29 and the temperature is 65 degrees. Normally it would be summertime with temps in the 80s at least. That would mean I would be using the money pit. Seems I’ll have to wait until who knows when it will be warm enough for me to swim. If I turned the heater on, the dial on the electric meter would spin itself into outer space. So, that ain’t happening. Guess I’ll just have to show more patience like always and wait.
I do hope, however, whenever the water is warm enough I can take Bentley in the pool. Last summer was a disaster for both of us when I tried to get him in the water. Guess I need to Google and see how to get him in the water and loving it. Poodles are supposed to like the water, but not my little prince. The little rotten egg … but sweet.
If you remember last weekend I mentioned Marlyn, and if you hang on my every word, you will remember. So we are going to have some more of her delicious recipes from a couple of her many cookbooks.
If you love Brie cheese like I do, this is one you will have to try out when you are having people over. I guarantee you it will impress them, if nothing else, the name alone will do it.
Brie En Croute
Ingredients
1 package frozen puff pastry sheets
2 (6-ounce) Brie cheese rounds
1/4 cup apricot preserves
1/4 cup chopped pecans
1 egg yolk, lightly beaten
Directions
Unfold one sheet of puff pastry and place one brie in the center. Cover top of brie with one-half apricot preserves and one-half chopped pecans. Gather the edges of the dough over the cheese to resemble a paper bag. Tie “bag” with cotton twine. Repeat procedure with the remaining pastry, brie, preserves and pecans.
Place on lightly greased cookie sheet; chill one hour. Brush dough with egg yolk and bake in preheated 375-degree oven for 25 to 30 minutes; pastry will be puffed and golden. Cool for one hour before cutting into pie shaped wedges. Serve with crackers.
Yield: 15 to 25 servings.
OK, that is for openers. I think that is called an appetizer, something to warm you up for dinner. So let me turn the pages of this wonderful cookbook and find something that I would like to have for dinner if someone else would cook it for me.
This is for all you folks who like to have your salad before the main event. I’m one that likes my salad along with the main event. I guess I have no class. Oh well, I know there are a few of you out there who are with me … I hope. This salad works for us, too.
Simple Salad
Ingredients
1/2 cup olive oil
3 tablespoons wine vinegar
1 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon garlic puree
coarse ground black pepper, and salt, to taste
1 teaspoon dry mustard
1 head romaine lettuce
5 fresh mushrooms, sliced
2 hard-boiled eggs, sliced
seasoned croutons
1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
Directions
Place olive oil, wine vinegar, sugar, garlic puree, black pepper and salt in a pint jar; cover and shake well to blend. Refrigerate. Wash romaine, spin dry and gently tear in large pieces. Toss salad dressing with romaine, mushrooms, eggs, croutons and sprinkle with Parmesan. Serve immediately. Yield: 4 servings.
Now for the main event — dinner. It is my choice to serve with this appetizer and salad, like now who is hungry after drinks (if served with appetizers, and who wouldn’t?).
Chicken And Dumplings
“As a picky teenager, I sampled my first chicken and dumplings in the home of a friend. I knew I was in trouble when I saw the huge tureen filled with enormous lumps of soggy dough and thick white globs of gravy. I remember this as one of the longest meals of my life … it was simply awful.
“Years later, as a young bride, I concocted what I call my South Louisiana version of this dish, thin light dumplings and a gravy that is truly ‘so good … make you slap your mama.’ (Which is the name of this cookbook). Browning the chicken makes for a richer gravy, both in color and flavor. This dish is delicious served with petit pois peas or baby limas, salad and hot rolls. Using a frying chicken is the quick version, but a hen, cooked for two hours, will provide a much richer gravy.”
CHICKEN
Ingredients
1 (3- to 4-pound) frying chicken, cut up
salt, pepper, and garlic powder, to taste
1/4 cup cooking oil
1 to 2 cups water
3 chicken bouillon cubes
DIRECTIONS
Season chicken pieces with salt, pepper and garlic powder. In heavy Dutch oven or black iron pot, brown chicken well in Crisco oil. When browned, add water to about 1 inch above the level of the chicken pieces. Bring to a boil and add bouillon cubes. Cover and simmer slowly for one hour or until chicken is tender. Remove chicken from pot; cool and debone.
After deboning chicken, drop dumplings into simmering gravy, one at a time, being careful to keep them from touching as you drop them in. The gravy will be very thin, but thickens as the flour-coated dumplings are added, resulting in a thick, rich gravy. Simmer dumplings on low heat until they are tender. Return deboned chicken to gravy, being careful not to tear up dumplings.
DUMPLINGS
Ingredients
1 cup flour
1 pinch salt
1 piece shortening (size of an egg)
1 egg, beaten
cold water, scant
Directions
Mix dumpling ingredients together, adding a little water if dough seems dry. Flour work surface liberally, roll dough out thin and cut into narrow strips. Yield: 4 servings.
Now for dessert, even if you don’t have room for it. Who can resist? You may have to wait a while before indulging … or not. Again, my choice. And again if someone will make this for me too.
Banana Split Dessert
Ingredients
2 cups vanilla wafer crumbs
2 sticks margarine, divided
1 pound powdered sugar
2 eggs
6 ripe bananas
2 (15-ounce) cans crushed pineapple, drained well
1 (12-ounce) Cool Whip, thawed
1 cup chopped pecans
1 (10-ounce) jar maraschino cherries, chopped
Directions
Mix vanilla wafer crumbs with 1 stick melted margarine; place in 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking dish and press down to cover bottom. Mix powdered sugar, two beaten eggs and one stick softened margarine on high speed for 10 minutes. Spread carefully over crust. Split six bananas lengthwise and place over cream filling. On top of bananas, spread drained pineapple. Spread Cool Whip evenly over pineapple layer. Sprinkle with pecans and top that with chopped cherries. Chill; cut in squares to serve. Yield: 12 servings.
There is a dinner menu all planned out for you. When you finish dessert take a nap. You won’t have to eat again for a week.
Be safe, stay well and remember to Laugh Out Loud.
