I hav e to say something nice about my cousin Bill Jernigan, and I can’t tell you how bad that hurts to have to do something that drastic.
He has a vegetable garden, a field of grapes for making wine (I thing that is called a vineyard), and I don’t know what all else. My doorbell rang, and when I answered it, there he stood with a big bag of beets he had just picked fresh from his garden. Now I have to do what my son Mark told me about me cooking and my stove. All I have to do is dust one burner. So I guess I’ll be canning some beets.
Maybe I should say something nice about Bill more often and see what happens. After all, he does have a big garden. Maybe he even has some stuff that won’t make me use that awful stove that I hate.
I think this column is going to be all about Marlyn’s cakes and one pie. Be sure to clip out this column so you can make these cakes more than once.
Mandarin Orange Cake
Ingredients
1 Duncan Hines Yellow Cake Mix
1 can mandarin oranges, undrained
4 eggs
1/2 cup oil
1 (8-ounce) Cool Whip, thawed
1 (3-1/2-ounce) Jell-O Vanilla Instant Pudding
1 (14-ounce) can crushed pineapple, undrained
Directions
Place first four ingredients in mixing bowl, blend together and beat with electric mixer at medium speed for two minutes. Pour batter into two 9-inch cake pans that have been sprayed well with cooking spray. Bake in preheated 350-degree oven for 30 minutes or until done. After 10 minutes, remove from pans and place on racks to cool.
Mix together Cool Whip, pudding and crushed pineapple, with juice and spread on cooled cake. Store cake in refrigerator.
Yield: 16 to 18 servings.
Ed’s Apricot Pound Cake
“We serve this pound cake often when we have dinner guests … it’s served hot and is absolutely succulent. Try it for your next small dinner party. It is very simple to assemble … pudding can be kept warm and cake can be sliced and ready to pop in oven.”
Ingredients
1 frozen butter pound cake, thawed
1 (5 1/2-ounce) regular vanilla pudding (not instant)
1 (16-unce) can apricot halves
4 tablespoons margarine
Directions
Drain apricot halves well; set aside. Prepare pudding, using directions on package, and cook until thick. Keep warm. When ready to serve, slice pound cake into 1-inch- thick slices; butter lightly. Place cake in oven and beat only until butter is melted and cake is warm. Caution: Do not leave in oven too long. Serve with apricot pudding drizzled over warm cake. Serve immediately.
Yield: 6 servings.
Aunt Vu’s Lemon Meringue Pie
“Aunt Verdith ‘Vu’ Parker, who passed away 12 years ago, was not only my godmother and favorite relative, but was the best cook in our family. Her seafood dishes were legendary. She taught me to make this pie as a young bride and it still remains my favorite lemon pie; it’s neither too sweet nor too tart.”
Ingredients
3 eggs, separated
1 (14-ounce) can condensed milk
1/2 cup lemon juice
1 teaspoon grated lemon rind
1 graham cracker crust
1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
1/3 cup sugar
Directions
In medium bowl, beat egg yolks. Stir in condensed milk, lemon juice, and rind. Pour into crust. In small bowl, beat egg whites with cream of tartar until foamy; gradually add sugar, beating until stiff but not dry. Spread meringue on top of pie, sealing carefully to edge of crust. Bake in 350-degree oven for 15 minutes for until meringue is golden brown. Cool.
Yield: 8 servings.
German Chocolate Pie
Ingredients
1/3 cup brown sugar
1/3 cup margarine
1/3 cup coconut
1/2 cup chopped pecans
1 unbaked pie shell
1 bar German chocolate
1 large package regular (not instant) vanilla pudding
Directions
Melt margarine and blend in brown sugar, coconut and pecans. Spread in unbaked pie shell. Bake pie shell in 375-degree oven for 10 minutes, or until golden.
Cook vanilla pudding with finely chopped German chocolate until chocolate is melted, stirring constantly to avoid pudding sticking and burning on the bottom. Simmer until pudding reaches a boil on low to medium heat. Remove from stove and allow to cool five minutes, stirring twice. Pour into pie shell and chill. Serve with dollop of whipped cream.
OK, that’s it for today. Have good week, stay well, and safe and remember: Laugh Out Loud.
