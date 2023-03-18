Last Saturday was a good day. Glenda and I went to Galveston to watch the ships do their thing. Beautiful day, sitting outside the restaurant having a liquid beverage and a good lunch/dinner.
I just read this back when I said, “sitting outside the restaurant,” it sounded like they wouldn’t let us in, so we had to sit outside. They did let us in and treated us like we were normal. I know I’m normal, but I sometimes wonder about Glenda.
Our cruise is coming up soon, so it was nice to see what I am going to be on. I was only interested in the size of the “boat.” See, I’ve never been on a cruise, so it was good to see what I’m in for. I know what I’m in for as far as Glenda is concerned. I’ve already told her she can be the boss — as if I had to tell her that. When Glenda tells me to jump, I just say, “How high/” Yeah, I’m afraid of her.
n n n
OK, I told the Knights at St. Michael’s I would mention the fish fry again! So, I’m keeping my word. Friday night, dine-in starting at 5 p.m. Be there. Come say hi to me because I am at the dessert table. Good time will be had by all.
And speaking of fun, I wish you all had been at The American Legion Hall last Friday night. We all had some good laughs. I think we added five years to our lives by all the fun. There is nothing to cure you like a good laugh.
You remember Matt Coulter, the classically trained ballroom dancer? He asked me to dance, and remember I mentioned laughing — that’s where a lot of it came from. Then he “accidentally” bumped into me when I was dancing with Bob.
Now, Bob and I need all the help we can get when we dance, so it came down to a dance-off. Of course, Bob and I lost. We can’t compete with Matt and his beautiful wife, Laura. He can give me a big bump, and I can give him one, but it just isn’t the same. He never misses a step, but Bob and I take a while to get back in step, and that would be because we are doing the fun thing — laughing and adding years to our lives. So bring it on, Matt!
n n n
I have a recipe for you from my good friend, Linda Sharlow. But first, I want to tell you this.
Linda rescues Great Pyrenees four-legged giants. And gentle giants at that. She applied to adopt one that had been rescued. She just found out she was selected to get this big baby boy. Here is her email telling me about Bailey. Read it and be happy for this big boy.
Here is what Linda is doing while she is waiting for Bailey.
“I remembered your daughter’s last name was Bailey. A while back I decided my next dog would be called Bailey. I just like the name. It has a softness to it … does that make sense? (Yes Linda, “it do!”). And his theme song can be ‘Won’t you come home Bill Bailey.’ I’ve been playing it in the Alexa to get the other dogs used to it. Trump and I dance to the music!
“They tell me he’s had a life of horror, yet has a playful spirit and a happy loving soul. I know there are dozens of good homes for him, but I feel so blessed that we will have the opportunity to share safety and warmth and love and a full belly with him. Once he is ready to come home, I’ll send some pictures.”
It is amazing to me that someone can do harm to an animal who just wants to love you. This is a win-win story. Bailey won’t believe how good he has it when he gets to come home to you and other playful four-legged babies, and a playground like a beautiful park. You know Bentley is a rescue, and I know that blessed feeling.
Now for your other side, which is feeding all the neighbors:
My company salad today for neighbors. It was good! This was the lunch salad.
Ingredients
lettuce
yellow and red tomatoes
hearts of palm
Kalamata olives
mushrooms
shredded cheese
steamed shrimp
red onions
red peppers
chunks of freshly steamed salmon
fried shrimp
onion rings
Oil and vinegar dressing on salad. Then bang bang sauce poured over shrimp, salmon and onion rings. It was a giant salad and they ate almost all of it! I used a 16-inch lazy Susan for the salad.
I haven’t eaten anything today, Linda, and it is now 3:21 in the afternoon. Do you have any idea how good this sounds to me right about now? However, I do have a delicious bowl of Cheerios and blueberries waiting to be assembled! YUM, YUM!
I just hope your neighbors know how blessed they became when you, hubby, four-legged babies and now goats moved into their neighborhood in the Texas Hill Country, and started the country life.
OK, now that I have mentioned that delicious bowl of Cheerios and blueberries, I have to stop and go for it. Lucky me! Remember, be kind to one another, be safe and remember to: Laugh Out Loud!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.