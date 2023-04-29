I’m baaaaack. I can now say “been there, done that.”
Of course, I’m talking about the cruise to Mexico. My good friend Glenda Paul and I had a great time. Two of us boarded the ship Adventures of the Seas, and the surprising part is, two of us got off the ship. Glenda knew that ship from stem to stern. It was so nice to go with someone who knew the drill.
I cannot say enough about the crew. Not one crew member on that ship ever even looked grumpy. They couldn’t do enough for us.
We took advantage of everything the ship offered. We went to ice shows, dancers, trivia games and, last but certainly not least, a casino. Of course, there was a very long list of things to do besides the ones I mentioned. The one thing Glenda didn’t do with me was the casino. She had the good sense to stay away from that one. Not me. As usual, I didn’t have the sense to cash out when I was ahead. Need I say more?
I met Francois Chevalier, who is the hotel director of that ship. I have to say, if a business could hire him and have him train their service people, what a difference it would make. He knows how to do it. After being a business person at one time myself, I have to say that impressed me more than anything else.
Now let me tell you about the trivia games. This will be short and sweet. The first one we went to was airline logos. Out of 10, we got a whopping two. And I swear one was the Pepsi logo. I thought maybe they threw in a ringer, and when we had to show and tell, of course I had to mention that. Then when we went to the other trivia games with mostly the same people, I never heard the end of Pepsi. We were sitting beside a young man and his wife for that one. The husband is a pilot for Southwest Airlines. Thought he would surely win, but he didn’t. He did, however, make us look like dummies that we were/are.
Our history with the trivia was pretty bad. I thought I was pretty good with that sorta of thing, boy was I wrong. But it was lots of laughs. And, after all, that is why you go on a cruise. We met some of the nicest people. Had lots of laughs with them.
One day, for some reason, I felt the need to eat all day. I will say this — the food was great.
Bottom line: I had a great time, but I don’t feel the need to do that again. Didn’t get addicted like everyone thought I would. First of all, I don’t do small spaces or elevators. Certainly nothing against the cruise. I love the fact that other people love it. I’m just not one for traveling anywhere. I’ve been everywhere I ever wanted to go, and now I love staying home or going to see the prettiest girl in Alaska/Arizona, Cheryl Bailey, and husband Ron. And traveling about 20 minutes to see my son Mark and sweet daughter-in-law Ana. They live here so that really isn’t much of a trip.
Oh, in the elevator, I met this young woman from Shreveport, Louisiana. I asked her if she knew Marlyn Monette. And she did. Of course, I told her if she ran into her when she got home tell her Gin says hi. Small world.
And I have to say this about that. I had lots of funny conversations with the people in the elevator. (We spent lots of time in elevators.). Everyone was in vacation mode and so friendly. I loved the comradery of everyone from every walk of life. We were a captive audience, so I guess that may be one reason, but we should be in vacation mode every time we leave the house.
We never turned on the TV. Our phones were locked up in the safe and it was wonderful. So nice to go to dinner and see everyone talking to each other without that blasted phone in their face.
No recipes this day. Glad to be back home and lots of catching up to do. I do suggest if you want to get away from the daily grind and you like to sail the seas, I certainly recommend that you do it.
Remember to stay safe, well and Laugh Out Loud.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.