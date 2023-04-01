Can you believe we are already in April? I can! About the time the pool water gets close to jumping in, a cool front comes through. I’m not a member of the Polar Bear club, so the water has to be bathtub warm for me. Thinkin’ that will be real soon now. Then I’ll be complaining about the heat.
Never happy as far as the weather is concerned.
My cruise is coming up fast. It’s my first one ever. I never intended to go on one. Everyone tells me I will love it, and I’m sure I will. We’ll soon see. I know this about that — I will be with a fun friend, Glenda Paul. She’s a hoot on dry land, so no telling how much fun she will be on the water. She is a cruise fanatic, being a Diamond-Plus member. Does that tell you how much she loves it?
I am ready to get the heck out of Dodge for a few days, and I love the water, so it should be a win-win thing. I do have a tendency to get seasick, but I will be calling my “baby brother,” Dr. Khanh Bui, to give me something to solve that problem.
I know I will be at his mercy for that one. He loves it when he has me over a barrel. I can’t imagine why. I know that I have been quick in the past to give him lots of unwanted advice, but that’s no reason for him to get even.
He has this twisted sense of humor when it comes to me sitting in his office. The last time I was there he had a great time and even had the nerve to tell how good it felt to bawl me out. I sat and took it. So now I have put myself in a position for him to do it again. I sure don’t want to get seasick.
But, not to worry. Don’t tell him, but I will find a way to return the favor.
You will be hiding Easter Eggs next Sunday. Those days are over for me. Or I guess I could say I have now gotten to the point in my life where I could probably hide my own Easter eggs and not remember where I hid them. I don’t see that happening, however; I don’t need that kind of punishment. I get it daily in other ways.
I have set some goals for myself. No. 1 on my list is getting ready for bed. And by that I mean getting in bed with everything done and not get in bed and have to get up for something.
It seems I have this list of things that have to be done before I can settle down without getting up, starting with a shower. Brush my teeth. Turn out the lights and the little lamp that I turn on when the other lights are off.
Sounds easy so far, doesn’t it?
Now it’s time to get in bed with Bentley. He crawls under the cover, turns around once, then he is fast asleep. I get my Nook and start to read when I look up to see the fan is off. I can’t sleep without the fan, so I get up and turn the fan on. Get back in bed then see a glow coming from the kitchen. So up I go in the kitchen and turn off the cute little lamp I have left on after my taking my meds.
Back in bed, get sorta comfortable and think, “Did I turn the thermostat down?” Again I want it cool at night. Of course I don’t remember if I turned it down or not, so up we go. Yep, I turned it down already.
Now, here is where is I get smart.
Did I check to be sure the front door is locked? So while I’m up, I amble down the hall to check to make sure. OK, the door is locked. Now it is finally time to go tuck myself in and read.
By this time, I have done more in the time it takes me to get ready for bed than anything I got done during the day. And I know you are thinking it’s time for the funny farm, but this normal for me. Scary, isn’t it?
So now that you know what you suspected is true — I am a little off.
I will give some Easter recipes from our good friends again from Pillsbury.
I am going to try and enclose a picture for you. This looks more like a cupcake than a cookie. But, if Pillsbury wants to call it a cookie, who am I to change it? The one who has to dust the stove.
Peek-A-Boo Bunny Cookies
Ingredients
1 package (16-ounce) refrigerated Pillsbury Ready to Bake Sugar Cookie Dough (24 count)
12 large marshmallows, cut in half
1 container (1-pound) vanilla creamy ready-to-spread frosting
Decorations, as desired: Gel food colors (pastel, pink, blue and purple), extra marshmallows, miniature chocolate chips, white Tic Tac mints, candy eyeballs, multicolored sprinkles, (for decorating bunny faces ears, eyes, teeth).
Directions:
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour 24 muffin cups. Place one cookie dough round in each muffin cup. Gently press thumb into each dough-filled cup, making small indentation.
Bake 18 to 21 minutes or until light golden brown. Cool in pan, about 15 minutes. To remove from pan, gently turn cookie cups until they turn freely. Remove to cooling rack; add one half marshmallow, cut side down, to each cookie cup.
Meanwhile, in small bowls, divide frosting and add food color until desired color. Transfer tinted frosting to resealable food-storage plastic bags, and cut tip off one corner of each bag. Pipe frosting into cookie cups to cover marshmallows. Using photo as a guide, decorate bunny faces with assorted decorations.
Tip: Assemble your decorating ingredients while cookie cups are baking to make decorating go smoothly.
Use kitchen scissors to cut ears and teeth out of large marshmallows.
I hope this come out for you to use as a guide. But, if it doesn’t, I know you know how to make a face and cut some ears out of marshmallows.
Happy Easter! Be safe, and stay well. And, remember to Laugh Out Loud!
