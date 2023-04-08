Happy Easter!
I didn’t hide any Easter eggs this year. That’s nothing new; I never do. I don’t want to be humiliated when I can’t find them. I hope the kids today love hunting Easter eggs as I did when I was the proper age to hunt for them.
On second thought, I should have gathered my friends and did the hunt thing. That would be a test in a lot of ways, seeing who has fun, who can’t remember where we hid them and the ones who sit down and cry because someone else has more than they do. I think that kinda thing comes under the category of reality that none of us is quite ready to face. I know I have all the challenges I want, and the friends do, too.
Here are some recipes that were sent to me about a hundred years ago. (See, I tell you time flies.) It is called “Tried And True From Beth to you” written by Beth Hays Hare. She was kind enough to send it to me and give me permission to reprint any and all. I keep telling y’all, I have the bestest readers.
If this next recipe doesn’t bring back memories to you, I don’t know what will. With the budget we all have to stay on, especially these days, you might want to revert to using this again. I don’t think my kids would ever be hungry enough again that they would make it. I loved it!
Tuna Noodle Casserole
Ingredients
1 can tuna
1 can mushroom soup
1/2 soup can milk
1 package noodles
potato chips crushed
Directions
Mix tuna, soup and milk in sauce pan and heat. Mix with noodles that have been cooked according to package directions. Pour into casserole dish and top with potato chips, if desired. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.
Here is another one that sounds very good!
Overnight Salad
Ingredients
2 small flat cans crushed pineapple
1/2 to 3/4 bag small marshmallows
1 small jar pimento cheese
1 large Cool Whip
Directions
Combine pineapple with juice and marshmallows in bowl. Cover and refrigerate to marinate overnight. Next day, fold in pimento cheese and Cool Whip.
It’s getting hot, so salads are easy to make, good for us and quick to make without heating up the kitchen.
Fruit Salad
Ingredients
1 large can sliced peaches, with juice
1 large can pineapple chunks, with juice
1 large can fruit cocktail, with juice
1 (8-ounce) jar cherries, with juice
3 fresh oranges
3 bananas, sliced
1 package coconut cream instant pudding mix (use dry)
1/2 cup sugar
Directions
Mix peaches, pineapple chunks, fruit cocktail, cherries, oranges and bananas. Stir in dry pudding mix and sugar. Chill before serving. Makes a large salad.
That one sounds very interesting, using the pudding mix dry … but good.
Linguini Salad
Ingredients
1 (12-ounce) package linguine
1 (2 1/2-ounce) bottle McCormick Salad Supreme (or Kroger salad seasoning
1 (16-ounce) bottle Seven Seas Viva or Kraft Zesty Italian dressing
2 cucumbers, diced
2 tomatoes, diced
1 bell pepper, diced
2 medium purple onions, diced
1 can black olives, sliced
Directions
Break, boil, drain and rinse linguini. Mix together with salad seasoning. Italian dressing, cucumbers, tomatoes, bell pepper, purple onions and black olives and refrigerate before serving.
For all you new cooks, here is a recipe that is certainly a favorite of mine. When I didn’t have to dust the stove to cook, I would serve this with baked ham and green beans. Put the whole thing in the oven and walk away until the potatoes were done.
Scalloped Potatoes
Ingredients
6 potatoes, sliced thin
2 tablespoons butter
3 cups milk, heated
flour
salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
Place half of the potatoes in a buttered baking dish. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and flour. Repeat. Add butter to hot milk and pour over potatoes. Bake covered at 375 degrees in a preheated oven. Uncover and bake for another 10 to 15 minutes longer or until a brown crust has formed.
That’s all you get today. Enjoy, and remember why we celebrate Easter. It isn’t all about the Easter egg hunt. Be safe, stay well and Laugh Out Loud.
