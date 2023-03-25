Somet imes you know from the moment you open your eyes it is not going to be a day that everything is going to go well. Seems that has happened to me when I made my first mistake by coming into the office to write you this column. I jump through hoops for you, and it seems that is what it is going to take to get this column done.
Of course, there is always the chance that something magical will happen and this stupid thing will adjust to the stupid person who uses it. What are the chances? I’m thinking that is about as possible of winning the lottery without a ticket.
Oh well, another test of my patience. But for my readers, I’ll do whatever it takes.
I ran across a column that I missed tossing in the garbage when I got in a mood one day and threw all the columns I had written away. The ones I most regret tossing were the humor columns started in Austin, and then for the Brazorian. I was really proud of those. I got them all out one night and reread them, and I have to say they were funny. I know this sounds conceited, but I even laughed out loud. Couldn’t believe I was that funny.
Now, I would love to have them back … but!
Anyway, this column that I am referring to today was written in 1998. There are really good hints that you may want. This first one is a case in point of how time passes us up so fast.
Back in the day, one of my most favorite sitcoms to watch was “Everybody Loves Raymond.” I want to take you back with me and then bring you back to now.
“Hi Gin! We enjoy reading your column in the Brazorian News and Brazosport Facts. We especially like it when you mention ‘Everybody Loves Raymond.’ It is our favorite show, too. Our three grandchildren are the kids in the show! They moved the time slot to 8 p.m. on Mondays and, as you know, they’ll be competing with ‘Monday Night Football’ and ‘Ally McBeal.’ Keep Plugging ‘ELR.’ Gerry and Kay Millsap, Lake Jackson.”
I can tell you now that I am a football nut, but I never missed “ELR.” I have even watched reruns. But now to bring you up to date.
My good friend Glenda and I were at On the River having dinner one night. We were sitting what would be the “outside” of the dining room. The dining room next to us was full of people, which was normal. Then this woman comes to our table and says to me, “I am Kay Millsap and the kids are here from ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ and they want to meet you.” I thought and probably said, “They want to meet me?” I was the one who wanted to meet them.
Glenda and I got to meet them and talk with them and had pictures taken, and I gotta tell ya, they were a pure delight. No ego at all, and all had big plans for their future and it didn’t include show business. So sweet and polite. Big part of making my writing career.
At this point, the show was no longer running and the kids were grown. Up until that point, I had never met Kay Millsap, but I am forever grateful to her for introducing to some great kids. Thanks, Kay!
Here are some candle-burning hints from that same column. This is what started it all.
Dear Gin,
I feel really silly asking this question, but is there some kind of trick to burning candles that I don’t know about? It seems like every time I buy and burn scented candles, they either burn unevenly or the middle burns out first. Any suggestions? I really enjoy your column! Thanks, No Name, Angleton.
My response is: There ain’t no such thing as a silly question except, “Gin would you like some Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla ice cream?”
I went to the expert on this one. This expert being Liz Berlanga, and she lives right behind me. I didn’t have her phone number, so I literally went to her. Since I couldn’t jump over the fence, I walked around and worked up a sweat on your behalf, but happy to do it. Hope this information makes you a better candle burner:
For Votives. Always keep wicks trimmed to 1/4 inch to prevent smoking.
When blowing out a candle, place your hand behind the flame.
If your wick is bent, the candle will not burn evenly. Always make sure the wick is in the center. The metal clip is designed to extinguish the flame.
Always remove the metal clip from a previous votive before placing a new votive in the holder.
Wicks too close to the side of a votive may cause breakage.
For pillar candles: Keep wick centered and trimmed to 1/4 inch.
For the first lighting, burn for 5 to 10 minutes. For the next 4 to 5 lightings, gradually increase burning times until the bell top is gone.
Once the candle has a flat surface, burn a minimum of one hour per inch for each inch of the candle’s diameter.
Pillars should always have a flat surface, not a deep well.
Gently “hug” the soft wax around the well to maintain a flat surface.
Stick with the votives; they sound a whole lot easier to maintain.
Some good hints to using candles:
Never leave a burning candle unattended.
Snuffing out candles prevents wax from spraying and keeps the wick in the center. (Invest in a candle snuffer thing.)
Always burn candles in the proper receptacles.
Refrigerating candles makes them burn more slowly.
Wrap candles carefully in aluminum foil or plastic to prevent cracking.
Do not freeze.
Keep candles beautiful by rubbing gently with fine mesh stockings to heighten gloss and remove scratches.
To avoid fading, do not place in direct sunlight. Store all candles in a cool, dark and dry place.
The only other thing I will add to this column about candles is always count how many candles you have lit. I have known people over the years that have them lit all over the place. Now be sure to blow out that many.
I am not a candle user because I don’t trust them. Now that might be silly, but so be it. Fire sitting somewhere in your house just doesn’t sound like a good idea to me.
Hope you enjoyed going back in time with me. If someone told me that you all would put up with the over 30-some odd years I’ve been doing, this I would never have thought it.
Love to you all. Remember to be safe, and here it is again … Laugh out loud!
