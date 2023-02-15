You know country music has a song for every occasion. I not only had two cars worked on in the same week, then I got up the other morning and discovered I had two fridges that were warm on the inside. And a break up of my own choosing.
So being the gentile person and lady that I am I said, “Well shucky darn and golly gee whiz,” then proceeded to do what I needed to do.
I replaced the one in the utility room that holds all my medicine and a freezer full of food I will never eat. Then I called a repair person, and he couldn’t make it for a week. So, I took things in own hands and handled it myself. I was frustrated just a little. So, as I walked by the fridge in the kitchen, I opened up the door on the freezer side of the fridge in the kitchen and very gently SLAMMED it shut. It came back on and has been on ever since.
Now, this is where the country songs come in that say everything that has happened to me for the past two weeks:
1. This Was The Last Thing I Needed First Thing This Morning.
2. Beer Never Broke My Heart. (Well, it did give me a four-hour virus one time.)
3. Progress.
4. Better Man.
5. Stayin’ Alive.
I’m sure there are more that I can’t recall right now.
n n n
Enough about me, even though I know you are disappointed, I have something more important I want to share with you all. This is not about recipes, but it is about food.
I went to Elaine’s the other day with my friend Glenda Paul to shop. While I was there, I was talking to the owner, Julie Edwards. She was telling us about an event that is coming up in March. Let me tell you, this touched my heart big time. She gave me a flier that is advertising this event for a very worthy cause. It is put on by ActionS Inc. of Brazoria County.
If you are like me, you had no idea that what I am about to tell you is happening in our town and towns in every city where this column is read. There are 300-plus seniors on the waiting list for Meals on Wheels. They need money to buy food and money to buy fuel for delivery. So, what they all need from us is this fun event to attend.
Now, read what’s on the flyer. If you don’t, I’ll have to send someone to your house. Don’t make me have to do that.
March 9, 2023. Pistols & Purses Flamingo Bingo. Join us for an Evening of Fun Purses, pistols and lots of bingo. Brazoria County Fairgrounds Auditorium, 901 S. Downing Road, Angleton. Doors Open At 5:30; Games Begin At 6:30. Ticket Includes: Bingo Card For All, 10 Games, 2 Drink Tickets and Dinner.
Purchase Tickets At: www.actikons.org. Tickets: $50. Must Be 18. For information, call 979-849-6132 or email help@actionsinc.org.
Glenda and I are for sure going, and we hope to see lots of folks there. I know from personal experience what a great service Wheels On Meals means to seniors who no longer can cook or have a good homemade meal. Where else can you go and spend $50 and have this much fun?
People helping people is what we do. I don’t care where you live; I know this service is needed in your area too.
I’m so glad I stopped in Elaine’s with Glenda and found out about this from Julie. I believe God puts you where you need to be, and I’m glad I can help in some small way.
n n n
Here is a recipe from Marlyn in Shreveport, Lousiana. This is from one of her cookbooks that she so graciously told me to use any recipe that I wanted to. Thank you, Marlyn! And I have to thank Pillsbury and Zatarain’s for giving me the same privilege.
Here is what Marlyn has to say about this cake that sounds like something you will for sure want to make.
“This dream of a cake is my favorite chocolate cake of all time. When I was in the catering business. I often worked closely with Gean Ford, owner of Gean’s Cake Decorating. There may have been Groom’s Cakes more elaborate, but there were never any more heavenly in flavor. I always made it a point to confiscate a hunk of this delicacy every time we catered together. Gean and husband Henry were familiar figures at weddings, and will long be remembered. And, best of all, this luscious cake is simple, simple, simple to make! This rich cake is reminiscent of the old Cajun Sheet Cake, but much better. It is a tradition to serve this cake at our Christmas gatherings, garnished with bright red cherries. I’m so happy that Gean agreed to share this culinary secret with us.”
Thanks Gean!
Gean Ford’s Famous Groom’s Cake
Ingredients
3/4 cup shortening
2 cups sugar
2 eggs
1/2 cup buttermilk
2 cups all-purpose Gold Medal flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon soda
6 tablespoons cocoa
1 cup boiling water
Directions
Mix together first four ingredients, blending well; set aside. Mix together flour, salt, soda and cocoa; blend into first mixture. Last, add boiling water and blend. Place in greased pans, either three 8-inch pans or a 15-by-10-by-3-inch sheet pan. Bake in a 350-degree oven until done, about 45 minutes. Cake will pull away from sides when done. Note: I prefer baking this luscious cake in a sheet cake pan.
Icing
Ingredients
1/4 pound margarine (1 stick)
2- 1/2 tablespoons cocoa or 1 square baking chocolate
6 tablespoons evaporated milk
1 pound box powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup chopped nuts (optional)
Directions
Melt margarine, cocoa and milk in saucepan … do not boil. Add powdered sugar, vanilla and nuts. Spread hot icing on cake.
n n n
OK, Bentley is tired of working with me, so I guess I’ll wake him up and get him a treat for working so hard beside me.
Oh, I have to tell you this. And be warned this is not for four-legged pet lovers.
I woke up the other morning and laying on my pillow about 8 inches from my face was this little black face looking right me. It don’t get any sweeter than that friends.
Remember … Laugh Out Loud!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.