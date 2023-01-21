If everything worked around here all at the same time, it would be a miracle. If all the light bulbs turned on when you flip the switch, the taps didn’t leak when you turned off the faucet, the door handle didn’t come off in your hand when you try to open the door and the window on the Z would roll down on the driver’s side (I’ve been going to get that fixed for a long time, and just haven’t), I wouldn’t know what to do.
Get this: I tried to open the door to the Z to drive it some. Nope, for some reason, it was locked. I used the fob to open it, but still no. So after trying several times turning the fob on and off, I thought that might accidentally work … nope.
Now it’s time to do the only other thing I knew to do, and that would be to use the key in the old-fashioned keyhole, which I just knew would open it. Well, nope it didn’t. But, it did lower the window on the passenger side.
After beginning to wonder if the car was possessed after that happened, I then tried the last thing I knew to do. I started wiggling the door handle back and forth and the window on the driver’s side rolled down.
I do know this about that — it’s time to take it to someone who knows about fixing cars. Or take it to someone who knows how to unpossess it. I tell you, it was scary when the door wouldn’t unlock, but when the window that wouldn’t roll down for months rolls down …
Here some recipes from a cookbook that is older than I am, and that’s saying a lot.
I don’t know about you, but I love old recipes. They are made mostly from fresh ingredients and simple. Someone gave me this book and the cover was long gone, so I don’t have a clue how old it is, but it is worn just like me. I hope you enjoy the oldies.
If we ever have some more cold weather, here is a recipe soup that would be soothing.
Cream of Mushroom Soup
Ingredients
1/2 pound mushrooms
2 cups stock or water
1 small stalk celery
2 carrots
1/2 onion
several sprigs parsley
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons flour
2 cups top milk (top milk means if you didn’t know like I didn’t….is the cream that has risen in a container of milk), or cream
1 1/4 teaspoons paprika
1/4 teaspoons nutmeg
Directions
Wash mushrooms, trip stems and cover. Add celery, parsley, peeled carrots and onion and simmer soup until mushrooms are tender (20 minutes). Drain vegetables, reserving stock, and put through food chopper using finest knife.
Melt butter, add flour and, when well-blended, add mushroom stock slowly and hot milk or cream. Add ground vegetables and seasoning and serve topped with whipped cream garnished with paprika and parsley.
Omelet
Ingredients
4 eggs
4 tablespoon milk
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon butter
1 tablespoon chopped parsley
Directions
Combine milk, egg yolks and baking powder and beat well. Place egg whites in separate bowl, add salt, beat to stiff froth and fold in yolk and milk mixture.
Place skillet on slow fire, melt, butter, pour omelet into skillet and cover with lid. From time to time slash across omelet with knife, permitting heat to penetrate lower crust.
When omelet is done (about 12 minutes) it may be placed on center grate of moderate oven until top is set, or it may be folded over and served at once.
Chopped olives, parsley, onions, cooked ham meat or vegetables may be added to the yolk part of omelet. Omelet is good with sauces, cheese, tomato, mushroom, etc. or with gravy.
Cabbage and Bacon Casserole
Ingredients
small head white cabbage
1/2 pound bacon (in one piece)
1 cup milk
1 1/2 tablespoon flour
1 tablespoon butter or bacon fat
pepper and salt
Directions
Cut cabbage in quarters, soak in slightly salted ice cold water for half an hour, then chop coarsely and cook 20 minutes in fresh boiling water. Make a cream sauce of milk, flour, and butter, seasoning to taste. Put layer of drained cabbage in baking dish, cover with some of sauce, add bacon previously parboiled for 20 minutes, rind removed and top scored. Arrange remaining cabbage around bacon, pour over remainder of cream sauce, and bake in moderate oven for about 20 minutes to one half hour, or until bacon and cream are well browned. Serve with little vinegar pickles and plain boiled potatoes. Salt pork may be used instead of bacon.
Sounds good to me. It has bacon in it.
You may never make any of these recipes, but if you do I hope you like them. Looking through these old cookbooks are one of my loves of books. I have one that is a century year old and I would love to look through it, but the pages of are so brittle I can’t. But I love it. It’s a big book with a pretty cover, and graces my library.
Keep safe and well. I joined a neighborhood thing. I think I will love it as soon as I figure out how to use it. I like the fact that is neighbors helping neighbors. And I always say, “laugh.” And if you don’t have a sense of humor….learn to.
