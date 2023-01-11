I finally got my new year started off right. I was back at Los Paisas Mexican restaurant in Clute where Debbie and Lowell play from 6:30 to 8 p.m. You can dance and eat. Well, not at the same time, but if you wanted to I guess you could try it.
It was so good to be back after missing the New Year Eve’s party. Of course, I had to listen to what a good time I missed. All I could say — and being lovely and gracious, I said to them — “Yeah, yeah, yeah.”
I didn’t believe any of it for one minute. Like I’ve said before, no one can have a good time if I’m not there.
Do I really believe that? Well, yes.
OK, I love the recipes from Marlyn Monette’s cookbooks so I am going to print some more for you. They are simple and sound delicious. So let’s get started.
Here is one that sounds so good. She says this about that: “This easy broiled fish is to die for delicious with fluffy rice or potatoes.”
Orange Fish
Ingredients
6 to 8 tilapia or catfish filets
1/2 stick butter
2/3 cup orange juice
4 tablespoons soy sauce
Directions
Place filets in a greased baking pan. Melt butter and whisk in orange juice and soy sauce. Pour mixture over fish; let sit for about 30 minutes on each side.
To cook: Place fish under broiler and cook about 6 minutes on each side. Serve immediately. Yield: 4 servings.
“This recipe is courtesy of my talented friend and neighbor, Molly Weldon. It is simple and so very tasty.”
Fish Elegante
Ingredients
1 pound fish filets
black pepper to taste
2 tablespoons butter
1 can cream of shrimp soup
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
paprika, to taste
Directions
Place filets in greased baking dish; sprinkle with pepper and dot with butter. Mix remaining ingredients and pour over fish. Bake in a 400-degree oven for 20 to 25 minutes.
Italian Fish
Ingredients
6 to 8 catfish or tilapia filets
salt and pepper, to taste
1/4 cup lemon juice
1/2 cup Italian bread crumbs
1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
1 lemon, sliced
1 bell pepper, sliced
1/4 to 1/2 cup olive oil
Directions
Arrange filets on a lightly greased cookie sheet. Season filets with salt and pepper and drizzle with lemon juice. Combine Italian bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese and sprinkle liberally over fish. Add slices of lemon and bell pepper, drizzle top with olive oil and more lemon juice.
Bake in a 375-degree oven for 25 minutes, uncovered.
Yield: 4 servings.
Danny’s Fried Speckled Trout
“Our son Danny has perfected the art of frying crispy, moist fish. Danny and his family enjoy fishing at their camp in Cocodrie, a fisherman’s paradise just south of Houma. At home, Danny’s state-of-the-art outdoor kitchen provides the perfect spot for frying fish, as well as the delicious side dishes that go well with it … hush puppies, icy cold slaw, crispy French fries, sweet onion rings and a bowl of fresh tomato relish.”
Ingredients
12 to 15 speckled trout filets, or catfish filets
Marinade
1 pint milk (approximate)
6- to 8 ounces beer
1 egg, beaten well
Creole seasoning, to taste
Batter
2/3 cup cornmeal
1/3 cup flour, salt and cayenne pepper
onion powder, to taste
garlic powder, to taste
DIRECTIONS
Marinade
With a whisk, mix well the above ingredients; add fish filets and soak in the marinade for several hours in refrigerator.
Cooking and frying
Mix batter ingredients and place in a plastic bag. To fry, place pieces of fish, a few at a time, in bag then shake to coat fish. Fry in hot cooking oil until golden brown. Do not overcook.
Yield: 4 to 6 servings.
Tip: If you’re watching fats, in place of battered and deep fried fish, pan fry it in a mixture of olive oil and light butter. This will yield a filet that is golden and crispy on the outside and moist and tender on the inside.
Bill Berger’s Famous Fish
“Bill Berger and his wife, Jeanelle, are longtime boating friends. These folks embrace the simple life … living on their boat in Florida, dining at unique restaurants, traveling, visiting their daughters and grandsons, and creating new dishes. When they visit Shreveport, Billy and I talk ‘cooking’ so much, everyone is bored to tears.
“This fish dish is a winner; especially when hosting a company dinner. It is to die for good when paired up with Lemon Rice and Spinach Madeline or bacon-wrapped green beans.”
Ingredients
8 to 10 fish filets
1/2 to 2/3 cup lemon juice
Creole Seasoning, to taste
salt and pepper, to taste
flour to dredge fish
2/3 cup vegetable cooking oil
1 (14-ounce) can artichoke hearts
1 (14-ounce) can pineapple chunks
2 cans mandarin oranges
1 stick butter
4 tablespoon dried dill weed
DIRECTIONS
Wash fish filets and cut out any dark sections. Drizzle each piece liberally with lemon juice. Place in refrigerator overnight.
When ready to cook fish, drain well and sprinkle liberally with Creole Seasoning and salt and pepper, dredge in flour. Fry fish in hot oil in a large skillet, cooking about five minutes on each side. Remove from skillet and place on a sprayed large baking pan or cookie sheet. (This can be set aside at this point until ready to bake).
When ready to bake, drain artichoke hearts and cut into quarters; drain pineapple and mandarin oranges. Place on top of fish. Melt butter and add dill weed; drizzle over all.
Bake in a 350-degree oven for 20 to minutes.
Yield: 4 servings.
Wow, I wish I could have lived next door to Marlyn. Of course, there have been so many good cooks that I have wished for the same thing. But, that ain’t happening, so I guess if I want to eat like that I should dust the stove and do it. But, it’s that “ain’t happening thing” again.
Be safe, and happy.
