F eb. 1 already. The year is almost gone.
Got caught up on my “things” that made me want to just go to bed and be done with it all. These are the last two things that are being fixed: The Nissan Z is in the shop, the tree that fell over is getting cut up.
I’m holding my breath that all goes well for the rest of the week.
If it doesn’t, I’ll just go through what I usually do, and that is have a good cry, then fix it.
I have a reader who was looking for a recipe that I printed a million years ago from the now-gone Windswept restaurant in Oyster Creek. I couldn’t find it, but my guru Susan Chappell came to my rescue.
I am going to print it for you, too. Be sure to clip this out. I remember at the time it was very popular.
Good morning, Gin,
Do you happen to have the recipe for the crab au gratin that Windswept used to serve? I thought I had seen it posted before.
Thank you,
Tracy Wines
Windswept Crab Meat Casserole
Ingredients
2-1/2 pounds fake crab meat (that is what they use; you can use real, but the fake is lots cheaper; in the store, I think it is pollock, and you buy it in one or two packages already cooked and ready to use)
1 pint heavy whipping cream
1/2 pound Velveeta cheese, cubed
grated cheddar cheese
Directions
In a casserole dish (about 9-by-9-inch), crumble up crab into medium to small chunks. Stir in cream. Add cubed Velveeta. Stir to combine. Place in a preheated 350-degree oven and bake until it is bubbly.
Top with grated cheese and put back in oven to melt grated cheese. You can adjust this recipe to your taste (i.e. less cheese or more cream).
You know, Tracy, I had forgotten all about that restaurant. We went there all the time. Now that you mentioned it, I miss it. I loved the salad bar. I could mix myself the best salads. I know people sitting around me wanted me to make them one, too. All they had to do was ask me, and I would have.
OK folks,
Here is a challenge for you from one of our favorite readers. (All of you are favorites.)
Hi Gin,
By chance, is there any chance one of your readers have a copycat recipe for Aubrey’s Rattlesnake Pasta recipe?
Thanks,
Tana
OK, this sounds another job for my guru, Susan Chappell. I know she hasn’t anything else to do but look out for me. You see, my computer skills are not quite up to par with Susan’s (almost though). I now consider myself an “almost” guru after fixing one problem on this computer — just one of the problems I had earlier in the week. And I mean the problems popped up every day, all day long for days.
I hope we can find that recipe for you, Tana. It sounds like something I would love. I don’t care for the rattlesnake title, but I can overlook it; that is, if I don’t have to go to the woods to find a rattlesnake. Or, worse yet, if one comes to me.
I’m pretty good with a gun, however. If that should happen, well there goes my making this dish.
So, if you can help Tana out I know she would appreciate it, as will I.
I know we all have soup recipes, so Pillsbury is giving out some recipes for bread to go with them. Of course, with the soup I make, I like good, old-fashioned cornbread. But these bread recipes look so good for soup or for any meal as far as that goes.
Zesty Cheese Bread
Ingredients
1 can (13.8-ounce) refrigerated Pillsbury Classic Crust Pizza Crust
1 (4.5-ounce) can Old Paso Chopped Green Chiles, well drained
2 ounces (1/2 cup) shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
2 ounces (1/2 cup) shredded hot pepper Monterey Jack cheese
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
Directions
Move oven rack to highest position. Heat oven to 375 degrees. Spray cookie sheet with nonstick cooking spray.
Do not unroll dough. Place dough on sprayed cookie sheet. Starting at center, press out dough with hands to form 14-by-5-inch rectangle. Sprinkle chiles and cheeses over dough to within 1/2 inch of long sides. Bring long sides up over cheese; pinch to seal. Pinch ends to seal. Sprinkle with garlic powder.
Bake at 375 degrees on highest oven rack for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown. Cool 15 minutes. Cut into slices. Serve warm.
Comment: I made these and they were fantastic. I don’t especially like green chiles so I substituted with chipotle peppers in adobe sauce and I had ranch dressing on the side. I used Velveeta instead of the other cheese because that’s all I had, and I loved it, so did hubby. I will definitely make again.
Spinach and Artichoke Stuffed Bread
Ingredients
1 can (11-ounce) refrigerated Pillsbury Thin Crust Pizza Crust
1 container (5.2-ounce) Boursin cheese with garlic and herbs
1 box (9-ounce) frozen chopped spinach, thawed, squeezed to drain
2 jars (6 ounce each) Progresso marinated artichoke hearts, drained, chopped
3 medium green onions, chopped (3 tablespoons)
grated peel of 1 lemon
1/2 cup (2 ounces) shredded mozzarella cheese
1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
1 tablespoon olive oil
Directions
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Line cookie sheet with cooking parchment paper. Unroll dough on cookie sheet.
Spread Boursin cheese evenly over dough. Top with spinach, artichoke hearts, onions, lemon peel, mozzarella cheese and Parmesan cheese. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
Roll up dough, using parchment paper to help roll; press seam to seal. Place bread seam side down on paper-lined cookie sheet. Brush with oil.
Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until light golden brown. Cut into slices. Serve warm.
Tips: Cut the bread into smaller slices and serve as an appetizer.
For the meat lovers in your family, add some crumbled cooked Italian sausage with the other ingredients.
Comment: The pizza dough in the middle didn’t cook and the outside got a little too brown. I ate the ends because they were cooked through and it was delicious, but I’m going to have to cut the rest into slices and bake them so the middle cooks. Next time I’m going to try cooking it covered with foil for the duration of cooking and then uncover it at the end for browning the outside.
I hope you enjoy these breads. The weather we are having just cries for soup. These bread recipes cry just to be made and eaten alone if you have to.
Here’s to a good week for all of us. Haven’t heard from the young man repairing the Z yet. Hope the cost doesn’t blow my hair back.
