Yea! All the hustle and bustle is over!
It was over for me before it ever got started. I made a statement that I was de-stressing myself from all the “hustle and bustle” this year. And so far it is as good as I thought it would be. I spent my Christmas all by myself, watching football playoffs as I sneezed, doctored my sore throat, coughed and went through a box of Kleenex.
That’s the part that I didn’t ask for. I woke up sometime last Friday night with a very sore throat, but went back to sleep and thought I was dreaming. Well, it wasn’t a dream when Bentley woke me up, and I realized my throat was indeed very sore. Oh well, stuff happens.
Since I write this a few days ahead, I’m hoping I will be over this by New Year’s Eve. I am going to the American Legion Hall like I did last year. Peter will go to the pub with his British friends and we will start the new year off doing what we both want.
I hope you all got just what you wanted and deserved. I got what I needed, but I don’t think I deserved this sore throat … or maybe I did. I’ll have to make a resolution this coming new year to be a nicer person. Gonna try it anyway and see what happens.
Every so often, my dad’s side of the family comes out in me (or that’s what my mother always used to say). I look at it as getting rid of built-up hostility from trying to keep that sweet persona going. To be sweet every day is taxing.
Now let’s have a no-brainer from Pillsbury and let me get back in my nest with Bentley.
n n n
Need a simple, satisfying and fast dinner? How about a quick chicken pot pie? Pillsbury Pie Crusts are used to make a delicious casserole filled with chicken and veggies. Warm, filling and wonderfully comforting, this is one recipe that’s sure to end up in your monthly rotation. Here’s how to make an Easy Chicken Pot Pie with pie crust.
Easy Chicken Pot Pie
Ingredients
Crust
1 box (14.1-ounce) refrigerated Pillsbury Pie Crusts (2 count), softened as directed on box
Filling
2 cups diced cooked chicken
2 cups frozen mixed vegetables, thawed
1/4 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
1 (12-ounce) jar roasted chicken gravy
Directions
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Soften pie crust as directed on package. Remove one crust from pouch; unfold crust. Place crust in bottom and up sides of 1-quart casserole.
In medium saucepan, combine all filling ingredients. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring frequently. Pour into crust-lined casserole.
Remove second crust from pouch; unfold crust. With small cookie cutter or sharp knife, cut holes in crust. Top casserole with crust; seal edges with fork or flute, trimming edges if necessary.
Bake at 400 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes or until filling is bubbly and crust is golden brown. If necessary, cover edge of crust with strips of foil after 15 to 20 minutes of baking to prevent excessive browning.
Tips: This super-simple casserole is a great way to use up leftovers. Try our Easy Chicken Pot Pie recipe with turkey and turkey gravy or beef and beef gravy.
To thaw frozen mixed vegetables for this simple chicken pot pie recipe, place them in a colander or strainer and rinse with warm water until they are thawed. Drain vegetables well before adding them to the gravy mixture.
Use small cookie cutters to create holes in the top pastry crust. Save the cutouts and arrange them on the top crust, leaving the holes open, before baking.
Comment: ONE of the BEST homemade pot pies ever. My family ranted and raved over this. It was so fast and easy to assemble.
Gin here: When I make a chicken pie, I serve it with French fries and sliced tomatoes. Yum, yum. I make a chicken pie too, or used to. Mine is a lot more work than this one. So I’ll stick with this one if I ever decide to cook again.
n n n
This next one from Pillsbury sounds like something I need right now. My comfort food is going to be a delicious bowl of Cheerios’ and blueberries. Then, thank God, I actually cooked all the makings for a few meals yesterday before I woke up with this sore throat, cough, sneezing and Kleenex thing. I really am a smart girl. I can into the future.
“Comfort Food Like Mom Used to Make”
Enchilada Pasta Soup
Ingredients
Soup
5-1/4 cups Progresso Chicken Broth (from two 32-ounce cartons)
2 (14.75-ounce) cans cream style sweet corn
2 cans (10-ounce) Old El Paso Mild Red Enchilada Sauce
1 (4.5-ounce) can Old El Paso Chopped Green Chiles
1 (10-ounce) can chunk white and dark chicken in water, undrained
1 (5-ounce) package uncooked vermicelli, broken into pieces
1-1/2 teaspoons cumin
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano leaves, crushed
Garnish, if desired:
1 medium onion, chopped
12 ounces (3 cups) shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese blend
Directions:
In Dutch oven or large saucepan, combine broth, corn, enchilada sauce and chiles; mix well. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Add all remaining soup ingredients; mix well.
Reduce heat to low; simmer 8 minutes or until vermicelli is tender, stirring occasionally. Ladle soup into individual bowls. Garnish each serving with onion and cheese.
Comments: This soup is delicious. … I’ve been making it for years probably since the first time Pillsbury published it. LOL.
I love enchiladas, so I knew I had to try this reicpe. I left out the chicken and used only a small amount of pasta, as I wanted a less hearty and more “brothy” soup. The creamed corn was too sweet for me, so I added some chili powder to tone it town. Next time I probably will use regular corn, maybe mashed in a food processor. I think adding beans or refried beans would be wonderful also, with or without the chicken. I will definitely make it again.
n n n
Now, back to my and Bentley’s nest. You know he comes to work with me, don’t you? I say the word “work” and he is right here in the chair with me … sleeping. He loves to work.
Stay safe, be happy, and remember to laugh every chance you get.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.