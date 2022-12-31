HAPPY NEW YEAR.
I hope we all have a happy new year. Just sayin’. Of course we all know I could say a lot, but I’m not. Let’s all just stick together, be friendly to everyone we see and keep getting along just like we’ve always done.
n n n
I have a great hint for you if you don’t have a non-slip surface in your tub or your shower.
I have a shower mat in mine and would not be without one. When you go visit someone and they don’t have a mat in the tub or a non-slip surface, here is what you do to be safe. I don’t care how old or young you are, this may save you from an accident on a slippery surface.
Place a face towel in the place where you are standing in the shower.
I have always had a fear of a slippery surface when you are in the tub with a shower. I am a shower person. And as a woman, I use conditioner after I shampoo and, of course, it is slippery. Then if that isn’t enough, I use a dry skin cream that you put on then rinse off. So I need that safety net of the towel to stand on when away from home — ya think? Sure beats falling in the tub. I wouldn’t want anyone to see the sight they would have to see if I fell and I couldn’t get up. Not pretty.
n n n
I know one thing, I’m so glad the freeze is over. I got through it without having any broken pipes. Peter made sure he wrapped my pipes that weren’t wrapped very well. I never take it off, so once they are wrapped, they stay that way. But after some time has gone by, they needed some touch up.
And I got what just what I wanted for Christmas — no presents and to stay home all by myself. The only thing I didn’t want for Christmas was a bad cold that put me down for about three days. I sounded awful and felt awful.
n n n
I have the sweetest neighbor who has taken me under her wing. Her mother was here from Mexico and taught her how to make tamales. Her younger sister made a chocolate cake. I’m not mentioning their names because I didn’t get their permission. (So we will just refer to the neighbor as she.)
She texted me and told me she was bringing me some Mexican-style tamales and she told me her sister made the chocolate cake. I texted her back and told her I was sick so maybe she didn’t want to do that. She texted me and told me she was bringing me dinner. She did say she worked at the hospital and she was around sick people all day. (I think this very soft-spoken young lady is a force to be reckoned with when she makes up her mind to do something. And I mean that in a good way.)
She and the younger sister came to the door with food for me. I have to say they are two beautiful girls and even prettier when they are holding food. This was her first time to ever make tamales, and let me tell you, I have eaten lots of Mexican-style tamales and these were the best ever.
Now for the chocolate cake. It was without a doubt the best I have ever eaten. The cake was made in a Bundt pan with a layer about 3/4-inch of what I would call flan to top it off. I had enough for two days.
If you don’t have a neighbor like that I feel sorry for you. You can’t have mine. They check on me all year long, not just Christmas. And brought me many dinners.
n n n
Peter did get me a “Prezzie,” as he puts it. Just what I asked for when he told me he was getting something regardless of me saying I didn’t want anything. I wanted some new lights for my driveway that went out. So that’s what I got. He even got me some for the fenced in backyard. He is coming tomorrow to get them installed. These have to be wired in.
Being an engineer he can do anything. And around here it is isn’t easy, as he has found out. He keeps the place up and running. And that kid of mine in Alaska does so much for me I can’t name them all. That girl would be ,of course, the prettiest girl in Alaska and Arizona, Cheryl Bailey.
n n n
I just got some news from my good friend Glenda Paul. She called and “suggested” we are going out to dinner at our favorite restaurant, Texas Roadhouse. She’s the one who has talked me into going on a cruise. I didn’t think anybody could do that, but when you have a friend like Glenda and she decides she wants you to do something, you just finally give up and say what, when, and how high. So a cruise it is.
She is convinced I will be addicted to it. I really don’t think so. So it will be interesting to see who is right. I’m really looking forward to it. However I was shocked when I saw the price of a beer: $6. I guess that means I will be sober even if I don’t want to be. I’m a lightweight when it comes to alcohol anyway. Or what the heck, you only go around once. After all this could be my last cruise. Not because I won’t be around much longer, but because I won’t be addicted, just to be clear.
Again Happy New Year. Stay safe, look forward to summer. And find something to laugh about.
