After all these years, I finally figured out my problem.
About three weeks ago, I banged my head on an upper cabinet door that I had forgotten to close. I had a knot the size of a golf ball. I think I told you about that one. Well, once isn’t enough, apparently, because I did it again — same cabinet door. This time the knot was the size of a marble.
Here is what I figure happened.
I remembered my mother telling someone I was an eighth-month baby. I haven’t researched this theory, but I’m pretty sure it’s right. In the eighth month is when your brain matures.
Now, that I have figured that one out, I feel pretty good about myself.
One other thing I think I have figured out is the brain doesn’t go on maturing after you come out of that comfortable place. It’s not like a peach or cantaloupe that keeps on ripening after it is picked.
n n n
I am so glad I mentioned the tomato stains I get on my white clothes, because I got a solution from a couple of the readers of this column. I love these ladies.
Hi Gin!
This is my first time to respond to one of your requests.
For the Tomato Stain: Try using equal parts of Dawn (Blue) dish detergent and hydrogen peroxide. I normally get a bowl and add the detergent and peroxide then fill the bowl almost full with water.
I use this quite often when trying to remove stains from clothing, etc. You might need to let the item soak for a couple of days but the stain should come out.
Let me know how it works!
Jo Ann Whiddon, Lake Jackson
Jo Ann,
You can’t imagine how much I appreciate this. I’m just wondering if it will work on a couple of things that I couldn’t get out using everything but the kitchen sink. I guess I’ll find out.
This doesn’t have to be the first time to write to me. If you have any more good tricks under your sleeve, let us all in on them.
Thank you so much!
n n n
Now for the other one.
Good afternoon, Gin!
I am one of your many readers from Louisiana and I love your columns, especially the ones with recipes. I have a “recipe” for you that I think will help you with tomato sauce stains and a lot of other stains, too.
Try putting 1 tablespoon Blue Dawn (maybe I can get some advertising dollars here), 2 tablespoons baking powder and 4 tablespoons hydrogen peroxide mixed as a paste on the stain. Let it sit as long as possible. I usually let it sit overnigh,t but sometimes it doesn’t take that long. It depends on the severity of the stain. Then, wash as usual, and by gosh, it will be gone.
Be sure to use Blue Dawn because for some reason it won’t work with anything else. Good luck in laundry room. Us Louisiana ladies will be watching your back for you.
Patty Hebert (one of the 5 million Cajuns in the area)
Patty,
I cannot thank you ladies enough for helping me out with the tomato stain. You know, if I had on an old white T-shirt, it would wash right out, but no, I have to get it on white stuff that I paid more than a buck-fifty for (maybe it’s that undeveloped brain that I didn’t get).
Well, you girls helped me out, and I know lots of others, with your “recipes” for stains. And the good thing is with Jo Ann, Texas is represented, as am I a Texan. And Louisiana is represented, too! My husband of 57 years was born in New Orleans. I’m thinkin’ that makes him a Cajun. I love both styles of cooking.
I couldn’t have a better bunch of folks for watching my back as I do the readers of this column. I love you all. Oh, and Patty, good luck with the advertising dollars.
n n n
I know that Linda Sharlow and I are either psychotic, psychedelic or psychic, or in my case, a little of all of the above. I had a recipe for making enchiladas in the paper last Wednesday, and this is what Linda emailed me:
“OK, here we are on the same page again!”
Yesterday I had an urge to make enchiladas. Now the only sauce worth eating is the kind you make yourself. Yes, it cooks for two hours, but it’s easy as pie to assemble. I use fried ancho chiles and garlic and oregano, cumin, salt and honey, olive oil and butter. I could take a bath in it and drink it, too. Out-of-this-world good! Then I slow-roasted a pork shoulder overnight. Tomorrow, I will make the enchiladas.
I appreciate the urge to make them quickly, but for me, the process is more fun than the eating. Just had to respond because we always seem to be on the same wavelength. Makes me smile. Have a very good weekend!
Linda, Texas Hill Country
Linda,
You love to cook. I love to eat ready-made food. But, of course, if I lived next door to you like I should, I could eat at your house every day and let you have fun in the process and preparation. It would be a win-win kinda thing!
I’m outa here. Stay safe, always be aware of your surroundings, and remember to laugh out loud. Love you all.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.