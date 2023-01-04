Well, so it’s a new year. Do you feel any different? I don’t, and I’m taking that as a good thing. Now, that I have finally figured out to have the perfect (almost perfect) year I’m thinkin’ it’s going to be a good year. By that I mean; while it’s fresh on my mind is, not getting depressed in October obsessing about Christmas and all the hustle and bustle that gets me down. Gonna do what I did this past year and is nothing. With one exception…not gonna get sick. And thank you for asking, I am well from whatever I had.
You notice I didn’t say anything about going to the New Year’s Eve party at the Legion Hall, and that would be because I’m writing this column a few hours before I start to get dressed to go. So next Sunday you will hear about how that went. Don’t know that I will last till 12, but we’ll see. I do know this, I will have a good time with friends. I hope you all had a safe and fun time whether you went somewhere are stayed home. I wish you all the very best.
With air fryers being so popular I thought I would print some recipes for air fryers for you from Pillsbury. Peter got one for Christmas. He brought it with him so I could see how well it worked. All we used it for was warming “my” to go box of broiled shrimp from having dinner with Glenda the other night. His air fryer was very small, I think just for one person. We warmed up the leftover shrimp and baked potato in it, but had to warm up the rice and green beans in the nuker (no room left in the air fryer). I told him, don’t buy me one because I probably would not use it. I think the one for one person is not a good idea, but then what do I know about them….that would be nothing. But I do know that the people who have one love them.
Air Fryer Cheddar Ranch Chicken Tenders
Pillsbury says, “Calling all chicken tender fans…this crunchy cheddar ranch version is made in the air fryer for maximum flavor and texture and minimum stress. Every piece is coated with a flavorful, cheesy crunch, and the inside remains juicy and tender. You’ll wonder why you’ve never made them like this before.
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons of Montreal chicken seasoning (if you don’t have Montreal chicken seasoning you could easily do without it. Or maybe add a little cayenne pepper flakes and a little dried rosemary. Remember according to me, Gin who doesn’t cook anymore.)
1/3 cup ranch dressing
2/3 cup Progresso plain panko crispy bread crumbs
1/2 cup finely shredded sharp cheddar cheese (2-ounce)
1 package (14-ounce) boneless skinless chicken tenders.
Directions:
Cut 8-inch round of cooking parchment paper. Place in bottom of air fryer basket. Spray with cooking spray.
In shallow dish, mix flour and seasoning. In another shallow dish, place ranch dressing. In third shallow dish, mix bread crumbs and cheddar cheese.
Coat chicken with four mixture; dip into ranch dressing, then coat with bread crumb mixture, pressing to adhere.
Place chicken on parchment in air fryer basket, standing chicken against sides of basket, if necessary. Set to 325-degrees; cook 10 minutes. Turn chicken; cook 10 to 15 minutes longer or until chicken is no longer pink in center.
Tips: Air fryer temperature control settings vary according to brand and model. If your air fryer does not have the exact temperature setting called for in the recipe, consult your manual for suggested temperature settings.
Our recipes do not call for preheating your air fryer. Just set the temperature, and start. Never preheat with parchment paper alone.
Packages of chicken tenders can contain up to 8 or more pieces of chicken. If they don’t all fit in the air fryer in a single layer, cook the chicken in batches.
Comments: This was super good, but I suggest changing the cooking temp and time. I made two batches, one following the recipe cooling directions, and the other following another recipe’s cooking directions. Family voted that spraying with cooking spray first, cooking at 400-degrees for 6 minutes, then turning and cooking for another 6 minutes was the best, crispiest result.
Comment No. 2: 5 stars. It was the best chicken I’ve had in a long time. Very crispy, moist and awesome. Will be making these again soon.
Air Fryer Rosemary Potatoes
“This just might be our new favorite way to eat potatoes. In this recipe for Air Fryer Rosemary Potatoes, red potatoes are tossed with fresh rosemary, oil and seasonings and roasted in the air fryer until tender and browned.
Whether you serve them for breakfast, lunch or dinner, these air fryer rosemary red potatoes are sure to be a hit with the whole family.
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary leaves
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
2 pounds small red potatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces.
Directions:
In large bowl, mix oil, rosemary, salt, pepper and garlic powder. Add potatoes; toss to coat.
Using slotted spoon, place potato mixture into air fryer basket.
Set to 375-degrees, cook 25 to 30 minutes, shaking basket every 10 minutes, until potatoes are tender and browned.
Tips: Since the sizes of different potatoes can vary, make sure to cut them into similarly sized 1-inch pieces to ensure even cooking.
If desired, you can substitute baby red potatoes for the small red potatoes in this Air Fryer Rosemary Potatoes recipe.
Top your cooked air-fried rosemary potatoes with small sprigs of fresh rosemary for a professional-looking presentation.
Temperature control settings vary according to the brand and model of your air fryer. If your air fryer does not have the exact temperature setting called for in this recipe, consult your manual for suggested temperature settings.
Our recipes do not call for preheating your air fryer. Just set the temperature, and start. Never preheat the air fryer with parchment paper alone.
Comments: Such a great recipe. The red potatoes worked great.
Easy and delicious. I use whatever potatoes I have handy; red, russet, Yukon. Cut into chunks if larger than specified. I added garlic and chives to the last batch.
They are a great accompaniment to just about anything. I am going to try other herbs that are flourishing in our garden just now.
I absolutely love rosemary sprinkled on baked chucks of any potato that I have on hand just like the comment above.
Of course it has been years since I baked any rosemary potatoes. And when I did, all I had on hand was dried rosemary.
That’s it for me today. Have a good one, be safe and happy. After all it’s a new beginning. A new year anyway. Here’s hoping for the best....
