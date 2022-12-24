What a happy coincidence my column comes out on Christmas day this year. I hope you are having the time of your life with family and friends while celebrating the holiest of holidays. I hope, too, that the weather didn’t play with some families not being able to get together.
Another hope I have for you as far as presents go — you got just what you wanted. Since I write the column a week ahead, I hope I got what I wanted this year which was … nothing. I just want to hear “I love you” mom or mama from my kids.
n n n
Peter told me he got me a “Pressie.” So that means I will have to get him something. And I know what it is. He made a mistake and told me the last time I talked to him he needed to get a part from Lowe’s to fix something. He said, and I quote, “It’s only a $5 part for a change.”
That spoke volumes to me. I told him I knew what I was going to get him for Christmas since he got me something. He pestered me till I told him what it was.
His “Pressie” is a $6 gift card to Lowe’s. He said to me, “Six dollars? Why $6?” I told him it was for the $5 item he wanted and there would be tax, so being the big spender that I am, that was why I will make it for $6.
He has a smart mouth sometimes and asked me if he could keep the change. I told him of course he could, after all, it was his gift card for $6.
Since it is now Christmas, I don’t know the outcome of this one yet. Probably it will cost me more than $6.
n n n
I can tell you this about that.
Remember Mark wanted a $10,000 hot tub? Well, I already broke the news to him he wasn’t getting one. He told me had already kinda had in the back of his mind that wasn’t happening. He also told me he wasn’t talking to me till Dec. 26.
See, he gets over big disappointments quick. We will be back to normal, and our three-hour marathon phone calls on Saturday night will not get interrupted. What a guy to not hold that against me.
Now Cheryl is another story. She is a big Christmas person. When she was here for my hip replacement a few years ago, it was during the Christmas season. She took great care of me, decorated the house, bought presents, wrapped them so beautifully they were hard to open and ruin the beauty of them. She also cooked three meals a day for me — now get this — for a month. But, we agreed to not get presents, so I hope she remembers we said that.
It’s like I used to tell my mom at Christmas, if you can’t get me the car of my dreams I don’t want anything. Like I said just say, “I love you mama.” Never get tired of hearing that.
n n n
Now with Christmas behind us, we have one more thing to do: New Year’s Eve, which is a no-brainer. I am going to the American Legion Hall and will have a good time with my friends. It was a blast last year and will be again this year, I’m sure. For older folks, we know how to have a good time.
By now, we have all have learned a very valuable lesson, and that is, we know what is important and what isn’t. Most younger people think we aren’t as smart as we once were, which lets us get away with lots of stuff. We may not be able to jump higher and run faster, but becoming dumb isn’t one of them.
n n n
I hope you weren’t expecting any recipes. Ain’t happening this year. I’m making this column easy for me — of course, they are all easy, just longer. I love doing this column, and as long as I have half a brain, I am going to keep it up as long as you all and the papers let me. I may already have half a brain, but as long as I think I still have most of my brain, all is good.
I am hoping next year will be better for all of us in every way. Take time to be quick to tell the people you love that you love them. For some people, that is a hard thing to say, but I guarantee that once you say it, it will warm the cockles of your heart. Warm the cockles of your heart means, if you didn’t already know, warm and happy feelings. And tell me who doesn’t need that feeling.
Have a happy day. Be safe, and my hope for you is to enjoy this day and remember why we celebrate it.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.