I told you about Glenda and me going to Galveston to dine and watch the cruise ships get out of town; here is the part I didn’t tell you.
When we left we of course made our way to the parking lot where we parked. Sounds easy so far, doesn’t it? We went up one aisle and down the other. We knew that we had to park all the way to the end of the parking lot. But there was not a light silver Cadillac anywhere to be seen. I was convinced the car had been stolen. Glenda was wondering if someone moved it. We just stood there looking lost.
Turns out neither one of us was right. While we were standing there thinking about calling the police, Glenda suddenly looks up and says, “You know what?” When she or me says that, there is no telling what will come out of our mouths. So I say, “What?” She says, “We are in the wrong parking lot.” Seems she was right.
I know what you are thinking. So let’s not even go there. Two parking lots at two restaurants? It was a mistake anyone could make. I have an excuse for me not thinking about that — I wasn’t driving. When I’m driving, I pay attention to little things like that. I have no idea what Glenda’s problem was.
We may be a little senile, but let me tell ya, we enjoyed the good laugh we had out of it. Thank goodness we do know to get out of the rain. Together, we don’t even make one whole person. Remember my phone we went all over the house looking for? (Going by the ring sound.) That ring tone went right along with us on our search in every room … and that was because it was in the back pocket of my jeans.
Yeah, we need help I guess. Good thing we can still laugh at ourselves. Being senile is fun … for now anyway.
I’m not a “get up and eat” kinda person. But those of you who are having company, this is a must in my book. I sure don’t want to cook right out of the bed.
Overnight Hearty Biscuit Breakfast Casserole
(Or your to wait overnight casserole)
INGREDIENTS
1 can (16.3-ounce) refrigerated diced potatoes with onions, chopped
2 cups frozen precooked pork sausage crumbles (from 9.6-ounce package)
8 slices fully cooked bacon, heated, coarsely chopped (about 2/3 cup)
1/3 cup sliced green onions
2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese (8-ounce)
8 eggs
1 1/2 cups half-and-half
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Directions
Spray 13-by-9-inch (3-quart) baking dish with cooking spray. Separate dough into eight biscuits; cut each biscuit into eight pieces. Arrange evenly in baking dish.
Top biscuits with potatoes, frozen sausage, bacon, green onions and 1 1/2 cups of the cheese. Set aside.
In large bowl, beat eggs, half-and-half, salt and pepper with whisk until well-blended. Pour evenly over biscuit mixture in baking dish. Cover; refrigerate at least eight hours or overnight.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Uncover baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup cheese. Bake 48 to 53 minutes or until center is set and edges are golden brown. Let stand 15 minutes before serving. Cover and refrigerate leftovers.
Tips: Top each serving with chopped tomatoes and sliced green onions, if desired.
Serve with salsa or sour cream on the side, if desired.
Don’t want to wait overnight? You can also bake this hearty casserole right away. Bake at 350 degrees 40 to 45 minutes or until center is set and edges are a deep golden brown.
Comment: Mine came out amazing; it’s definitely a remake! For mine, I did it a little bit different. I used the breakfast skillet bags. I only used a good handful of cheese over all of it. And since some of the reviews said that they came out soggy, I cooked it for the 50 minutes and saw the middle wasn’t set so left it in for another 5 to 10 minutes with my oven at 250 degrees. I also made a side of country gravy separate for anyone that wanted to add it, but it definitely did not need it. Almost forgot, but I also didn’t let it sit overnight as well.
That sounds like a winner! I would definitely make it the night before and give any company who likes to see the sun come up permission to bake it when they got up. Of course, I would tape the directions to the dish to make it easy for them. And I would set the coffee pods out and directions to the Keurig. Surely I wouldn’t have to tell them there is half-and-half and flavored sweetened cream in the fridge. Just don’t wake me — that would be Bentley’s job!
Here is a dish that is delicious and good for us. Easy, doesn’t have very much to do with it either. Not very much. Just means everything.
Chicken and Vegetables Sheet-Pan Meal
Ingredients
2 large boneless skinless chicken breasts
salt
pepper
2 bags (12 ounces each) frozen garden vegetables medley
2 tablespoons olive oil
Directions
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line sheet pan or cookie sheet with sides with cooking parchment paper.
Wash chicken; pat dry. Sprinkle salt and pepper over chicken. Cut each chicken breast in half diagonally; place in sheet pan.
Arrange frozen vegetables around chicken. Drizzle olive oil over chicken.
Bake 30 minutes or until juice of chicken is clear when center of thickest part is cut (at least 165 degrees). Serve immediately.
Tips: Don’t forget to line the pan with cooking parchment paper or foil to help make cleanup a breeze.
You could also use a large ovenproof skillet if no sheet pan is available.
Comment: So easy and very delicious! Also, very quick from start to finish! Can’t wait to make it again.
I’m wondering whether a little bit of soy sauce sprinkled in this dish and stirred around would add another layer of flavor. But, I would wonder. Remember I’m the one who has to dust the stove.
Well gotta go. Actually going to Mass with Glenda. Be safe, be happy and remember to: Laugh out loud!
