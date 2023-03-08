Well, I am now committed to doing something I said I would never do — taking a cruise. My friend Glenda Paul finally wore me down and talked me into doing this thing I was NEVER going to do. She says I will love it. She says I will become addicted to it. I say I don’t think so.
I did learn something about Glenda that I never knew. Other friends who have seen us work together think we are not going to make it. When she asked me to help her decorate her house, they thought one of us wasn’t going to survive. We did survive that one. But, the thing that I learned about her that is good to know is … TA DA! She can’t swim.
While all that sounds good, it really isn’t. Don’t anybody tell her this — I’m afraid of her. If she tells me to jump, I say how high. I can’t pull off a bluff on her. But I can push her overboard.
I promised you all two more really special recipes from my good friend Marlyn Monette from Shreveport, Louisiana. I love this woman. I think we are a lot alike; I mean that in a good way. I fell in love with her a long time ago.
She asked — if you can believe this — if she could use some recipes from my column. Then she told me I could use hers. After I saw her resume, I was so embarrassed she would even think of using one my own personal recipes.
I know you find this hard to believe, but back in the day, I was a pretty good cook. I raised four kids on my cooking. Strong kids, they all survived and seemed to thrive.
Here we go on those two special recipes. OK Cindy, who sent me an email saying she could hardly wait, the wait is over.
The Best Bread Pudding In The South
“This wonderful bread pudding is the best I have ever tasted. Resembling large cinnamon rolls, the presentation of this succulent dessert is met with oohs and aahs! The French bread gives it a bold texture … no soggy mess here! For years, I believed my Grandma Jumel was the originator of this dish, only to be told by my cousin Wanda Persac Annison that the creator of this southern favorite was Aunt Linnie Persac, a wonderful lady from my hometown of Baton Rouge whom we all loved and admired. What’s important is that it WAS shared and I am grateful!”
Ingredients
1 stick butter or margarine
1 cup sugar
3 eggs
1 (13-ounce) can evaporated milk
1 can water
1 tablespoon vanilla
1/2 to 2/3 large loaf crusty French bread
cinnamon and sugar, to taste
1/2 cup raisins
Directions
In large bowl, cram softened butter and sugar with electric mixer. Add eggs and mix ’til light and fluffy. Add milk, water, and vanilla. Mix well and stir in raisins. Place in 1-by-9-by-2-inch baking dish. Cut French bread into 2-inch slices and place mixture in baking dish, sides touching. Allow one side to absorb liquid, turn over, and let other side absorb juice. Sprinkle top with cinnamon and sugar and bake in a preheated 400-degree oven for 20 minutes or until fluffy and golden-brown. Serve with whiskey sauce.
Whiskey Sauce
INGREDIENTS
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup water
2 tablespoons butter
1 to 2 jiggers of whiskey
Directions
Cook first three ingredients in saucepan until dissolved. Remove from heat and add whiskey. Serve hot with bread pudding. Yield: 10-12 servings.
Marlyn,
Ten to 12 servings is not correct. In my house that would be probably three servings, and there is only one of me.
We all have that one aunt that gave us a “to-die-for” recipe. Mine was my Aunt Bea in Austin, and the recipe was a peach cobbler. That is two servings for me. Used to, it would be just one, but when one ages a little, it turns into two servings.
Now, for the second one. Be sure to clip these recipes out. I guarantee you will be making these more than once. Caution: When you make these, do what my sweet neighbor to the left of me does. She shares these kind of goodies with me so she won’t do what I do, and that would be eat half in the morning and then the other half that night.
To-Die-For Banana Pudding
“After years and years of making the same boring banana pudding. I received this recipe from my cousin Deryl McGrew Hamilton of Baton Rouge. It took only one taste of Deryl’s recipe for me to know that it was out with the old reicpe, and in with the new one. Deryl and I have shared our love of food since we were kids stealing oysters from Mom’s cornbread dressing and terrorizing the elderly aunts when they came to visit. One year apart in age, we were definitely the family ‘monsters,’ getting into mischief every chance we had. We’re grown up now, but our love of entertaining and cooking remains a strong bond between us. Thanks go to Deryl for many memories … both happy and sad. Deryl lost her son, Johnny, in a drowning accident in the fall of 1998; his wonderful smile and ready wit will always be remembered.”
Ingredients
1 large instant vanilla pudding
1 can condensed milk
1 pound bag vanilla wafers
2 cups homogenized milk
1 (12-ounce) Cool Whip
6 to 7 bananas
Directions
Thaw Cool Whip. Mix pudding, condensed milk, homogenized milk and three-fourths of the Cool Whip. With electric mixer on medium speed, blend mixture together for about three minutes.
In a large glass bowl, layer one-third pudding, wafers and sliced bananas; repeat layers, ending with pudding. Top with reserved Cool Whip. Refrigerate. Yield: 10 to 12 servings.
One more time … three servings!
Talk about being a terror with your cousin Marlyn, I was a terror all by myself when we lived in Austin with my grandmother and my uncles who had a Western Swing Band living with us. One cold, rainy night, I smuggled our family dog, who had just had puppies and lived under the house which was raised up in the back (Austin Hill Country).
Way back then, my grandmother would not have permitted a dog in the house. I was about 4 years old and slept on a pallet with my grandmother. I woke up in the middle of the rain storm and brought in the puppies two at a time, and then picked up the mama who was wet and muddy after I half deagged and half carried her in and put her in bed with the puppies — and, oh yes, my grandmother.
Need I say what all happened when my grandmother woke with up six puppies, the mama and me all muddy and wet? Let’s just say it wasn’t pretty.
I seemed to be the pain in my grandmother’s side. I don’t think I was ever her favorite grandchild! There is more history with her, but we don’t have the space!
Stay safe and be happy! Remember to Laugh Out Loud!
