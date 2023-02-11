I wish I had something real exciting to tell you all, but I don’t. I am about the dullest person on the planet. Mind you, there is nothing bad about being dull.
I got through last week’s problems that cropped every day of the week. This week is all the mail. I go so long and don’t have any bills, then one day I stop off at the mailbox down the road and pick up a whole handful.
My checking account was looking pretty good until today. As soon as I get through getting this wonderful column done for you all, I will adjourn to the kitchen table and give all my money away.
See, I told you it was dull around here.
I have one thing that never gets old to me but it should, because I created a little monster when I taught Bentley how to “snit” to get a treat. Now, every time I turn around, he is snitting. I can’t resist it because it is so cute. But, I do now have to half his treats.
OK, enough of dull. So wake up and see if any of these recipes is something you want to make. I did make some soup the other day. So now I know my gas stove still works. Whew, now I got that out of the way. I won’t have to do that again for a long time.
OK guys, I am going to remind you that Valentine’s Day is Tuesday. So don’t say I didn’t warn you. It’s time to give the love of your life a card, flowers, money or at least tell her “Happy Valentine’s Day.” And, of course, that can be followed up with a nice little hug.
Let me sneak this in … and “You Are Welcome.”
The Super Bowl is Sunday. So if you need an excuse to get out of the house to go get something to give the little lady, just say, you have to go pick up some more beer … or milk.
This is a different kind of ring. For some guys, it will be a Super Bowl ring. I am taking the Eagles because of Jalen Hurts. You know, he was the quarterback for the Crimson Tide. (Alabama, for all of you who don’t know squat about football and don’t care to know either.) I feel sorry for my son, Mark. He wanted to take the Eagles over the Chief’s, but I got in there first. I’ll make a quick $5.
Buffalo Chicken Crescent Ring
Ingredients
4 ounces cream cheese, (half of 8-ounce package), softened
1/4 cup hot sauce or red pepper sauce
2 1/2 cups chopped cooked chicken (1/2-inch pieces)
1 cup (4 ounces) shredded Monterey Jack cheese
2 cans (8-ounce) refrigerated Pillsbury Original Crescent Rolls (8-count)
1/3 cup crumbled blue cheese
Directions
Heat oven to 375 degrees. In small bowl, mix cream cheese and hot sauce until smooth. Mix in chicken and shredded cheese just until combined.
Unroll both cans of dough; separate into 16 triangles. On ungreased large cookie sheet, arrange triangles in ring so short sides of triangles form a 5-inch circle in center. Dough will overlap. Dough ring should look like a sun.
Spoon cream cheese mixture on the half of each triangle closest to center of ring. Top with blue cheese crumbles.
Bring each dough triangle up over filling, tucking dough under bottom layer of dough to secure it. Repeat around ring until entire filling is enclosed (some filling might show a little.)
Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until dough is golden brown and thoroughly baked. Cool 5 to 10 minutes before cutting into serving slices.
Tips: Add a bit of fresh to your appetizer; serve with celery and carrot sticks and a side of blue cheese dressing.
You can use left over cut-up cooked chicken or pick up a deli rotisserie chicken at the supermarket. Remove chicken from bones and cut into bite-size pieces.
Comments: I made this for our football party and everyone raved about how good it was. I think everyone had seconds. I did omit the blue cheese because I wasn’t sure if all of my guests like it. I served it with ranch dip and celery and carrots. Love the fact that you can make it with any buffalo sauce and adjust the heat accordingly with your sauce.
We loved this. We make a morning breakfast ring using crescent roll dough. I added some spinach to this and some garlic. It was awesome.
Mexican Buffalo Chicken Skillet Dip
Ingredients
1 package (8-ounce) cream cheese, cut into cubes
1/3 cup Frank’s RedHot Original cayenne pepper sauce
1 tablespoon Old El Paso taco seasoning mix (from 1-ounce package)
2 cups chopped deli rotisserie chicken
1 container (8-ounce) sour cream (1 cup)
tortilla chips and celery sticks, as desired
Directions
In 10-inch nonstick skillet, heat cream cheese, pepper sauce and taco seasoning mix over medium heat 4 to 5 minutes, stirring constantly, until smooth.
Add chicken, continuing to stir and cook 1 to 2 minutes longer or until starting to bubble. Stir in sour cream; heat 2 to 3 minutes longer or until heated through. Serve with tortilla chips and celery sticks.
Tips: Serve this dip right out of the skillet with tortilla chips and celery sticks.
Great to add fresh garnishes such as blue cheese crumbles, sliced green onion, chopped fresh jalapenos or a slight drizzle of extra pepper sauce on top.
Comments: Delicious and easy to make. Perfect for a day of football.
I made this for Super Bowl at our house. The only thing I did differently was add some shredded fiesta blend cheese on top and melted/browned it in the oven. It was a big hit, so big as a matter of fact that I didn’t even get any. I’ve already got requests to make it again next year.
Wow the raves these recipes received. I’m so sorry you didn’t get these earlier. I just got them from Pillsbury. But you have time to run out and get the few ingredients you need to make these if you want to.
Have fun. Be safe. And if you had too much beer someone will drive you home. Find the one to do would be the one who had the milk. Laugh Out Loud.
