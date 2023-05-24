I’m on the road again. Just can’t wait to get on the road again …
This time I’m headed out on a four-wheeled vehicle, not one on water. I’m leaving the choice up to Peter as to what car we will be taking. His daughter Vanessa is taking his truck, so that leaves out that option. We have to choose from his vintage Jag, which I nixed really fast. That car is not an option. The air conditioner doesn’t work as well as mine does. Need I say more ladies?
I left the choice up to him with just a few hints as to which one of mine I would rather take. Hint No. 1: One car is so little. No. 2: It is not real comfortable for the passenger on a long haul. Now we all know that would be the little red Z. Hint No. 3: But if you want to take it, we will. The next choice is the SUV. I’m giving him a week to decide.
What do you want to bet we take the little red, uncomfortable convertible? And if we do I will be a good sport, and I’ll let him be the passenger.
Here is a bake-off dessert from Pillsbury that I think you will enjoy. It has blueberries in it, and you all know how much faith I have in blueberries. I eat them every morning with my Cheerios. Here is a little opening for this recipe.
This Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest dessert uses a secret hack. We bet you’d never guess the secret ingredient in this lemon blueberry pound cake. This genius twist on the classic dessert it it takes only 15 minutes to prep, and it’s all thanks to sugar cookie dough (yes, sugar cookie dough.).
With just a few additional ingredients — sour cream, egg, lemon zest and fresh blueberries, to be precise — this one-bowl cake is ready for the oven. And don’t forget the sweet-tart lemon glaze. It takes this delicious treat to the next level.
Lemon blueberry pound cake
Ingredients
1 roll (16.5-ounce) refrigerated Pillsbury Sugar Cookie Dough
1/4 cup sour cream
1 egg
1 tablespoon grated lemon zest
2/3 cup fresh or frozen (do not thaw) blueberries
1 cup powdered sugar
2 to 3 tablespoons lemon juice (Gin: I would use 3 tablespoons, and a little more zest)
Directions
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 8-by-4-inch loaf pan with cooking spray, lightly flour.
In large bowl, break up cookie dough. Add sour cream, egg, and lemon zest. (DO NOT EAT RAW COOKIE DOUGH AFTER COMBINING WITH EGG). Beat with electric mixer on medium-low speed 2 to 3 minutes or until smooth. Fold in blueberries. Spoon mixture evenly into pan.
Bake 40 to 50 minutes or until golden brown and toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool five minutes. Run knife around sides of pan to loosen cake. Remove cake from pan; place on cooling rack.
In small bowl, mix powdered sugar and 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice; continue adding lemon juice, 1 teaspoon at a time, until desired drizzling consistency. Spoon glaze over hot cake. Cool 45 minutes before serving.
Tip: If you are using frozen blueberries instead of fresh, add about 10 minutes to your bake time.
Comments: Loved this recipe. Quick and so easy. Most everyone has every ingredient on hand already. I used raspberries; we like them best.
Made this according to directions and it was delicious. It was very light and moist. However, we put a loaf in the fridge and the next day it was a little dry. Best to eat on the same day. Gave our neighbor a loaf and they loved it, too. Definitely using this recipe again.
Well, we just finished with a recipe using one of my favorite ingredients; lemon. Now here is another one using another one of my favorite ingredients — marshmallows, or marshmallow cream. I don’t care which.
3-Ingredient Marshmallow M&M Cookie Bars
“Start with peanut butter cookie dough, and add just two more ingredients for a crazy-easy dessert bar that will have everyone wanting more.”
Ingredients
1 refrigerated Pillsbury Peanut Butter Cookie Dough
1 cup M&M’s candy-coated milk chocolate candies
1/2 cup marshmallow cream (Gin: Hurray, that leaves almost the whole jar for you to enjoy)
Directions
Heat oven to 350 degrees. In medium bowl, crumble cookie dough; stir or knead in candies until well mixed. Reserve 1 cup of the dough. Press remaining dough evenly in ungreased 8-inch square pan. Bake 15 minutes.
Drop teaspoonfuls marshmallow cream on bar base. Crumble reserved cookie dough onto marshmallow and bar base.
Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely, about one hour. For bares, cut into four rows by four rows. Store covered at room temperature.
Tips: Customize this cookie bar for any holiday by using any color M&M’s candies.
These bars are the perfect totable for any party or gathering.
Comments: I love these bars. They are so quick and easy to make, and every time I take them somewhere, they are gone almost immediately. The recipe works great with other flavors of M&M’s.
I loved these as well as I did making them. I ate all but three squares by myself. Sister ate two of them. LOL. She ask for the recipe too. Will make them again soon. Thanks.
Whoever wrote that last comment is my new best friend. I love it. I am so glad I’m not the only person out there who eats the whole thing all by myself. I really don’t need any validation to do that, it’s just good to know I’m not alone.
Now, I have to go figure out what I am wearing to the Legion Hall tonight to knock ’em dead when I walk in. That will take a while, so let me just say to you: stay safe, stay well and remember to Laugh Out Loud.
