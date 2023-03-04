Well, finally, the only thing that’s falling apart around here this past week is me. I don’t think there is a fix for that one. This little-past-middle-age thing is not what it is cracked up to be.
When I had my second fridge for the kitchen delivered last week, the cabinet above the old fridge fell when they pulled the old one out. Of course, this house is “decorated” in every square inch, so everything that was on the top of that cabinet came crashing to the tile floor and did what glass and pottery does. Seems the cabinet was only balanced on one screw at the bottom that it sat on.
After getting it put back up — and I did it all by myself — I went up and down on a ladder until I had every square inch covered up again with “stuff.” Talk about taking a toll on this kinda-aged body would be an understatement. Guess that means I need to climb up and down a ladder more often. I don’t see that happening, however. A couple of Tylenol and getting horizontal on the sofa is the best cure and my preferred way of handling this kinda-old sore body.
I know I told you all about this happening last Wednesday, but you didn’t know I put the cabinet back up all by myself. Good job for a girl, I think.
n n n
Little Bentley is at the groomers. He looks like a baby lamb in bad need of shearing.
When I get his harness and leash out, he knows he is going somewhere and he is so excited — and I don’t know why. He hates his car seat and tries to chew the straps that go over the headrest in two so he can get to me. When that doesn’t work, he hangs his head over the side, which chokes him.
If he is in it long enough, he finally gives up trying to get out and lays down and goes to sleep. But until that happens, we are in learning mode to not upset mama while she is driving. He was a rescue and he is glued to me. And yes, I am gladly being the glue.
n n n
Here is a recipe that I love, love, love. Of course this is from our good friend Marlyn in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Nel’s Crème Bruleé
“My friend, Nel Chavanne made this recipe for very special occasions, holidays, birthdays, and other celebrations. Nel passed away in May 1996 following a courageous battle with cancer. A few months before her death, she dropped by my home, carrying a large shopping bag. Out of that bag she pulled a lovely party dress which she knew I had enjoyed borrowing for special occasions, along with the recipe for Crème Bruleé. She quietly said, “Why don’t you keep this stuff for a while! No further words were necessary, we both understood that she wouldn’t be with us much longer. That day will linger in my memory for always! On our birthdays, we still enjoy Crème Bruleé, but somehow, it’s just not the same.”
Ingredients
4 eggs
1 pint heavy cream
4 tablespoons sugar, dash salt
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
Directions
Day before serving
Crack and separate eggs. Place yolk in mixing bowl and beat well; set aside. Heat heavy cream and sugar in microwave for twenty seconds, to dissolve sugar. Pour mixture into egg yolks. Beat gently with a whisk; do not bruise eggs. Add salt and vanilla. Pour into individual baking dishes or custard cups.
Place baking dishes in a 13-by-9-inch roaster pan and add water to halfway up sides of dishes. Bake in 300-degree oven for 40 minutes. Bake until custard jiggles a little; remove from oven and cool. Cover and refrigerate.
Day of Serving
Sprinkle a fine layer of brown sugar over the top of the custard. Place in 13-by-9-inch pan again with no water. Place under oven broiler. Custard must be watched carefully, just leave under broiler long enough to melt the sugar. When it cools, sugar hardens. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
NOTE: Do not cover in refrigerator or topping will become soggy.
Six servings.
Marlyn,
I know most of us have had a friend such as your Nel. I know I have had several. Memories are great, but I’m a person who hates changes. Seems kinda hard for me to accept. But …
I don’t think I have had all the Crème Bruleé I could eat. I love that good stuff. My sweet, young neighbor next door to me brought me a dessert that was a piece of chocolate cake that was baked in a Bundt pan with about 3 inches of Crème Bruleé on the top. She brought me enough for two people, but it wasn’t even enough for one person. And, of course, I would know about that, because I was the one person.
She said she brought me some because she knew if she didn’t she would eat the whole thing. I was so glad I could help. It was made by her younger sister who loves to bake. Wish I had a younger sister that loved to bake.
Next Wednesday I am going to print for you two more recipes that Marlyn has in this “sweet” section cookbook. She said she never did like to bake, but wanted all to know the sweets that she did put in this section are the very best. The names of the two you are going to get are The Best Bread Pudding In The South, and To-Die-For Banana Pudding. So stay tuned.
In the meantime, be kind to one another. And remember to Laugh Out Loud!
