If you are of a certain age and remember the commercial “Don’t hate me because I’m beautiful,” you will know what I’m talking about when I say, “Don’t hate me because I’m somewhere in the middle of the Atlantic ocean right now.” Certainly not because I’m beautiful.
I’m not real sure at this point which one of us has been tossed overboard at this point. If it’s Glenda, she will be fine because Danna gave her some arm floaties. I can swim, so if it’s me that gets tossed, I’ll just have a long swim to get home.
Peter is kinda worried about the two of us traveling together. We are the two that followed the sound of my phone that we thought was lost, and the sound kept following us as we went from room to room to find it. (She had called me so we were following the ring …that was in my back pocket.) Then when we thought we lost her car because there were two parking lots next to each other. We were in the wrong parking lot swearing someone stole it or had it moved. Now that I read this while I’m sitting here in my office, I think I’m a little worried, too.
Oh, well. At least we will be a captive audience on a boat. I say boat, then Glenda says, “Ship.” To me it’s the same difference — they both float.
Here are some of Pillsbury’s most favorite recipes it included on its list of Five Genius All-in-One Skillet Dinners. Enjoy. Be sure to read the comments if you have any doubts.
Five-Ingredient Sweet-and-Sour Chicken
Ingredients
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 1/2 boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 small red bell pepper, cut into 3/4-inch pieces
1 bottle (10-ounce) sweet-and-sour sauce (3/4 cup)
1 can (8-ounce) pineapple tidbits in juice, drained
Directions
In 10-inch skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook 5 to 6 minutes, stirring occasionally, until no longer pink in center.
Add bell pepper and sweet-and-sour sauce; cook 3 to 4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until bell pepper is tender. Stir in pineapple; cook 1 to 2 minutes or until hot.
Tips: To add crunch, sprinkle with 1/2 cup chopped cashews.
Serve over cooked rice.
Boneless skinless chicken breasts can be used instead of chicken thighs.
Garnish with sliced green onions.
Comments: My husband and I loved this recipe; super easy and quick.
For the bottle of sweet and sour sauce, it would be most helpful to have a recipe for sweet and sour sauce.
Very good and very easy. It reheats well, too. It’s been added to our “favorites” category.
One-Pot Chicken, Bacon and Ranch Pasta
Ingredients
2 cups Progresso chicken broth (from 32-ounce carton)
2 tablespoons ranch dressing and seasoning mix (from 1-ounce package)
8 ounce cream cheese, cut into 1-inch pieces, softened
2 cups shredded deli rotisserie chicken
2 cups uncooked rotini pasta (6 ounces)
1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese (6 ounces)
6 slices bacon, crisply cooked and crumbled (about 1/2 cup)
Directions
Add cream cheese; cook over medium-high heat 1 to 2 minutes or until cream cheese just starts to melt.
Add chicken, pasta and 1 cup of the cheddar cheese. Heat to boiling. Cover; cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, 14 to 16 minutes or until pasta is tender. Remove from heat.
Top with bacon and remaining 1/2 cup cheddar cheese. Let stand 1 to 2 minutes or until cheese is melted.
Tips: Any of your favorite pastas, such as penne or gemelli, would work great for this recipe.
For easy crumbled bacon, chop the bacon and cook in a skillet until crisp, or purchase precooked bacon pieces.
Cheesy Nacho Beef Skillet
Ingredients:
1 pound (at least 80 percent) ground beef
1 package (7.6 ounces) Old El Paso Cheesy Mexican Rice
2 cans (10 ounces each) diced tomatoes with green chiles
1 can (15.25-ounce) whole kernel sweet corn
1 package (1 ounce) Old El Paso taco seasoning mix
1 roasted red bell pepper (from a jar), chopped
1/2 cup water
1 1/2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend (6 ounces)
Directions
In 10-inch skillet, cook 1 pound lean ground beef over medium-high heat until thoroughly cooked, stirring frequently; drain.
Meanwhile, microwave pouch Old El Paso Mexican rice as directed on pouch.
To skillet with cooked beef, add 2 cans diced tomatoes with green chiles, 1 can whole kernel sweet corn, 1 package Old El Paso taco seasoning mix, 1 roasted red bell pepper from a far, chopped and 1/2 cup water; mix well.
Stir in cooked Mexican rice. Heat to boiling. Reduce heat; simmer 10 minutes.
Stir in 1 cup shredded Mexican cheese blend until melted. Sprinkle remaining 1/2 cup cheese over top. Serve immediately.
Tips: You can control the spice (heat) and tone it down a notch by using the “mild” taco seasoning mix and tomatoes with chiles.
Skip a spoon and use chips to scoop up instead.
Comments: Very, very good. We really liked it. Next time I will make half of the recipe because it made a lot and we had tons of leftovers. (Gin here: I would love that. Put in serving sizes and freeze that hard work.)
This was pretty good. I used a different brand of taco/chili seasoning because that’s what I usually have on hand. I always try to follow a new recipe exactly the first time I make it. Next time I make this I will doctor it up and make it my own.
OK, I didn’t all five of the recipes in this column, so look in this weekend’s paper and I’ll give you the other two. In the meantime, be safe, stay well, and Laugh Out Loud.
