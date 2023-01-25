Another week has gone by, and I still haven’t gotten my little red car that I love so much in the shop. I swear, next week I will do just that. Now, that I have said it out loud, I will have to do it.
I find when you say things out loud, it means more. That covers a lot of territory.
The only thing that I have to do today is this column, get a haircut and go dancing. Great exercise. Cheryl called me and asked me what I was doing. As it happens, I was doing nothing. That’s what I had been doing all day, but I didn’t feel the need to tell her that. Instead I told her, “My house is sterile, so what should I be doing?” She said something sarcastic, and I can’t print it. “But how did she know?” She’s in Alaska.
Well, I quit before I got the column finished to go dancing. I have a lot to tell you Sunday. My life is so interesting, I know you can hardly wait.
Now for some really good recipes from my good friends at Pillsbury. These recipes are using one of favorite meats — pork chops. Here we go.
Creamy Smothered Ranch Pork Chops for Two
Ingredients
1 tablespoon butter
1 small onion, halved and cut into 1/4-inch slices (1 cup)
2 bone-in pork loin chops, 3/4-inch thick (about 1 pound) trimmed of fat
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 cup Progresso chicken broth (from 32-ounce carton)
1/3 cup chive and onion cream cheese spread (from 8-ounce container)
2 teaspoons ranch salad dressing and seasoning mix (from 1-ounce package)
2 cups cooked egg noodles
chopped fresh chives, if desired
Directions
In 10-inch nonstick skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook 5 to 7 minutes, stirring frequently, until browned and tender. Transfer mixture to plate.
Season pork chops with pepper. Add to same skillet; cook over medium-high heat 5 to 7 minutes, turning once, until browned (145 degrees). Remove from skillet to plate; cover and keep warm.
Add chicken broth, cream cheese spread, ranch seasoning and cooked onions to skillet.
Cook 3 to 4 minutes, stirring frequently, until bubbly and slightly thickened. Add pork chops back to skillet; cook 2 to 3 minutes or until heated through.
Cool 5 minutes before serving to allow sauce to thicken. Serve with egg noodles. Garnish with chopped chives.
Tips: Chive and onion cream cheese spread is found in the refrigerated aisle near the regular cream cheese.
Complete this meal with baked Pillsbury Grands frozen buttermilk biscuits and a fresh green salad, if you like.
Comments: Followed everything except: I seasoned the chops with Old Bay, used regular cream cheese, used 3 tablespoons ranch dressing from a bottle, and had those chops and sauce all over my rice. Yummy, yummy, yummy. Will make again.
Delicious and quick. I added mushrooms with the onions. I didn’t have powdered ranch dressing so I substituted ranch dressing; still tasted good. I cooked egg noodles and some creamed spinach.
Creamy Smothered Cajun Pork Chops
Ingredients
3 tablespoons butter
1 medium red or green bell pepper, sliced
1 medium onion, halved and cut into 1/2-inch slices
3 teaspoons Cajun seasoning
2 teaspoons finely chopped garlic
4 bone-in pork loin chops, 1/2-inch thick (about 1 1/2 pounds), trimmed of fat
1/2 cup Progresso chicken broth (from 32-ounce container)
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream, cooked white rice, if desired
Directions
In 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the butter over medium heat. Add bell pepper, onion and 1 teaspoon of the Cajun seasoning. Cook 7 to 10 minutes, stirring frequently, until tender. Add garlic; cook 30 to 60 seconds or until fragrant. Transfer mixture to plate.
Add remaining 1 tablespoon butter to skillet; melt over medium-high heat. Season both sides of pork chops with remaining 2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning. Add to skillet; cook 2 to 3 minutes turning once until browned.
Add chicken broth and vegetable mixture to skillet. Reduce heat to medium; simmer 8 to 10 minutes or until pork is no longer pink in center.
Remove pork to rimmed serving dish; cover to keep warm. Stir whipping cream into vegetable mixture and cook until heated through; transfer to serving dish with pork chops. Serve warm with rice.
Tips: Bone-in pork chops tend to be more flavorful and tender than boneless.
We used McCormick Perfect Pinch Cajun seasoning. Cajun seasoning varies in heat and salt levels. If your seasoning doesn’t have salt, be sure to salt your dish to taste.
Use a mixture of red and green bell peppers for a colorful vegetable mixture.
Comments: The flavor was great, but next time I will pan fry the chops a little, then put them in the Crockpot to cook longer on low with the sauce.
My husband said that this recipe was definitely company quality. The ingredients meld together so perfectly and the sauce was perfect for any side. Great job.
Apple Cider Pork Chops
Ingredients
4 center-cut pork chops
salt and pepper, to taste
2 tablespoons canola oil
1 1/2 cups apple cider
2 tablespoons packed brown sugar
1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard
Directions
Pat four center-cut pork chops dry with paper towel; sprinkle both sides with salt and pepper. In 10-inch skillet, heat 2 tablespoons canola oil over medium-high heat until shimmering. Cook pork chops in oil about 4 minutes on each side, or until golden brown. Remove from skillet.
In same skillet, add 1 1/2 cups apple cider and 2 tablespoons packed brown sugar; cook to a thick, syrupy glaze and until reduced by about half. Stir in 1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard; season with salt and pepper. Pour glaze over pork chops for serving.
Tips: Serve pork chops with rice and a side of fresh green beans for a quick, complete meal.
The three-ingredient pan sauce is where this dish really shines. Make sure you scrape up all those yummy brown bits from the bottom of the pan to get the most flavor.
Comments: This is a really awesome base recipe that allows some creativity. I added a little garlic powder alongside the salt and pepper when seasoning the chops, and also added mined fresh garlic to the hot oil before cooking. For the sauce, I added some dried rosemary (will try a fresh sprig next time) and it was dynamite. Will also experiment with other seasoning/spices for next time because this is definitely a weeknight staple.
Pillsbury and my own personal self hope you enjoy these recipes. Be safe, happy and remember to laugh. Just had a birthday, and I’m still laughing.
