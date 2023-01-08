So how are you liking the New Year so far? I ended 2022 not feeling great, but the good news is I started 2023 feeling well. Now, if I can keep it up, I’ll feel blessed.
I missed the New Year’s party at the Legion Hall because of just recovering from whatever I had. I felt like a worn-out dishrag — and looked like one. Of course, I have heard they had fun and laughed a lot. When I heard that, it kinda made me upset. I told everyone that I talked to that I wouldn’t be coming, and I didn’t want to hear that there was any laughing and a good time being had by all, because I would not be in attendance. You see, I go under the apparently mistaken theory that if I’m not there, how could anyone have a good time? I see now how wrong I was. It seems they all had a fun time without me.
Get this: They had the nerve to tell me how much fun I missed. Just what I needed to hear; blew my theory right out of the water.
I guess I should be lovely and gracious and say I’m glad to hear they ushered in the New Year without me. I just hope one of them would tell me they toasted to me even though I wasn’t there while they were out of control and destroying my theory.
I’ll get over it … maybe!
n n n
I just have to print for you this email I got from my good friend Linda Sharlow, who lives in the Hill Country with her hubby and whole lot of animals of all kinds. I loved it. If I loved it, I think you will, too.
Hello Gin,
I hope we all have what we need in 2023! I’m writing this on the last day of 2022. What a year!
The fun thing is that I spent the morning with the twelve new baby lambs. They are full of joy at just being alive. They make you laugh! I have only named two so far.
And I spent time with the dogs. Lily Bethe Dutton is evil, but you love her! When I was rubbing her ears she looked up at me with the biggest grin … yes, she does smile. And Trump is the most awesome couch potato alive. Duncan is the sweetest boy you could want, and Polly is a comical old lady.
I just wanted to say Happy New Year and thank you for all the smiles you have given me with your column. The very best to you this year.
Love, Linda
Linda,
Thank you for giving me smiles as I read your email. The very best to you too in this new year. When I read it I was thinking of the simple things in life that make us laugh and smile. My sister in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Charlotte Prouty, says her poodle Mamie is evil, but I think she just has a lot of cat in her … and Mamie, too!
I can only imagine how cute those 12 lambs are. And Linda rescues Great Pyrenees besides having a zoo. You don’t have to be an animal lover to enjoy seeing a baby lamb bouncing around having a great time. Linda has sent me videos of Gin and Tonic frolicking around when they were first born. I have watched it over and over. It makes me smile and makes me happy to see them being so happy. And it also reminds me how something as simple as that can make one smile or laugh.
It doesn’t have to be an animal that can do that for you. Just looking at other people and smiling and having them smile back makes me feel good.
I was picking up a prescription at CVS yesterday. As I turned to leave a man and a pharmacist were standing there. The man looked at the pharmacist and said we need to get out of this young lady’s way. (Young lady! Whoever you are I love you!) I said to them, “You better move, I’ll run right over you and I won’t even look back.”
Maybe you would have had to be there to understand what I am trying to say, but we all three had a moment of laughter. See, I’ve never met a stranger, and I never pass up a chance to say something when the occasion arises.
On my way out, I picked up two large boxes of Honey Nut Cherrios and Bluebell Homemade Vanilla ice cream. The gentleman standing behind me to check out looked at my purchases and said, “You must really like Cherrios.” I said, “I do. Add some blueberries and your blood work will be good.”
He just couldn’t leave it alone he said, “What about the Blue Bell?” I then answered with, “Or maybe it’s the Blue Bell that does it. No, really, I’ve been eating this concoction for years and I always have good blood work”
He said, “What about adding a six pack of beer?” “Well now you’re on to something. I think as long as it’s Bud Light with lime.” He agreed.
Now, that got me wondering, is it the Cheerios with blueberries, the ice cream or the Bud Light that gives me good numbers on the blood work? Of course, I said that out loud. The point is, there was another good exchange of grins from total strangers. And it gave some grins from others who were waiting for me to get checked out.
n n n
I know I have told you this before, but in case you forgot, I don’t have to do recipes in weekend papers. I hope you enjoy getting something different every so often.
If you don’t like this column you will have to blame Linda. I think now more than ever we all need to come together and do what we’ve always done. That would be to find a time to laugh and smile. Be kind and respectful of others. I think when I hear what is going on in other parts of the country, I’m so happy I live where I do. My little world hasn’t changed it seems to me.
I think when Peter first met me and we would go out, I talked to everybody. He didn’t know what he was in for. He lives in Houston and people don’t interact with each other like we do in smaller towns.
And then there is this — I talk to everyone. I like people, and you never know what someone is going through, so when I have a chance to say something nice or funny to someone and have them smile back or engage me in chit chat, well that’s who I am. Peter has finally accepted that in me and now he even joins in.
There is nothing like having a sense of humor. So if you have one, share it. I read somewhere a long time ago, “A sense of humor is learned and not inherited.”
Back to food next Wednesday. Today’s column could be considered food for the soul. Let’s all have a good 2023 regardless of what is going on in the world. We can at least take charge of who we want to be.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.