I cannot figure what it is I’m doing wrong that I’m losing emails, but stuff happens. I had some emails from Linda about some safety tips for you, and of course, that would be the one I can’t find. But, being the sometimes smart lady that I am, I wrote myself some notes.
Not enough that I can make sense of them, but nonetheless, I think I can figure one out.
I think I told you I attach my purse to the grocery cart to make it a little harder for someone to run off with my purse. I think running through the store with a grocery cart attached to it would raise some eyebrows, and someone would trip them.
The thing that Linda wrote and told me was, and I think this is absolutely brilliant, she had a friend who had a purse snatcher in the grocery store, and she did the cleverest thing — she started throwing canned food at him. He dropped the purse and keep running. I hope she was a good pitcher and hit him in the head several times. We ladies may look helpless, but when someone does something to us, we turn into tigers. I could tell you stories, but I have no time and space.
I’ll close this part of the column with this for you: Always be aware of your surroundings.
I am back from the cruise, but just barely, so next weekend you will hear about it. I can hear you all saying, “I can hardly wait. Then maybe she will shut up and get back to normal … whatever that may be.”
Just remember say nice things … I love you.
More from my sweet girlfriend Marlyn. This next recipe makes a lot, so when you read the amount of crab, don’t faint. At the prices today, be sure to go the bank and take out a loan and try these recipes.
Simple Stuffed Crab
“These are light, delicious and chock-full of fresh lump crabmeat.”
Ingredients
3 sticks margarine
3 onions, chopped
1 bell pepper, chopped
4 stalks celery, chopped
1 bunch green onion tops, chopped
8 slices stale white bread
1 cup milk
cayenne pepper, to taste
salt, to taste
4 pounds lump crabmeat
1 cup prepared bread crumbs
dots of margarine (for top)
Directions
Sauté vegetables in margarine until tender. Toast bread in 250-degree oven to dry; soak in milk until all milk is saturated. Add bread to vegetable mixture, blending well. Add cayenne pepper and salt; fold in crab meat. Pile mixture lightly into shells or ramekins; top with bread crumbs and dots of margarine.
Bake in 350-degree oven for 20 to 30 minutes.
Yield: 25-30 stuffed crabs (Approximate).
I think if you are a seasoned cook, you can take these ingredients and scale down to fewer servings. I think I could, and if I think I can do it, I know you can for sure.
Southern Oyster Pie
Ingredients
1 pint oysters
6 slices bacon
1/2 pound fresh sliced mushrooms
1/2 cup onion, chopped
1/2 cup green onion, chopped
1/4 cup flour
1/2 teaspoon salt and cayenne
1/4 cup parsley, chopped
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 squirts Tabasco
prepared biscuit dough
Directions
Drain oysters and check for shell. Fry bacon and crumble, reserving 3 tablespoons droppings. Add next three ingredients to reserved bacon grease and simmer five minutes. Blend in flour, salt, pepper and Tabasco. Stir in oysters, bacon, parsley and lemon juice. Place mixture in a greased 9-inch pie plate. Top with biscuit dough. Make several slits in dough.
Bake in 400-degree for 20 to 25 minutes, until biscuit dough is golden brown.
Yield: 6 servings.
Donna’s Crab Stuffed Potatoes
“My daughter Donna shared this recipe with me…it is truly succulent.”
Ingredients
6 large baking potatoes
1 pound lump crabmeat
1 cup butter
1/4 cup milk
2 teaspoon salt
8 teaspoons grated onion
2 cups sharp grated cheddar cheese
paprika for topping
Directions
Bake potatoes, remove from skins, reserving skins for filling. Mash potatoes until smooth, with butter and milk. Add salt, grated onion and cheddar cheese. Fold in crab meat. Fill potato skins and sprinkle with paprika.
Bake in 350-degree oven until hot and bubbly.
Yield: 12 servings.
Blueberry Congealed Salad
“This versatile congealed salad blends in well with almost any main dish, whether it be fancy or plain. Thanks go to my dear friend Ann May for sharing a treasured favorite.”
Ingredients
1 small lemon gelatin
1 1/4 cups hot water
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
2 cups Dream Whip
2 small packages strawberry gelatin
2 cans blueberries, reserve juice
Directions
Dissolve lemon gelatin in hot water; add softened cream cheese. Prepare Dream Whip by package directions, using one envelope which makes two cups; blend into cream cheese/gelatin mixture and chill until firm. Add enough water to blueberry juice to make 3 cups and heat to boiling.
Dissolve strawberry gelatin into boiling blueberry juice and water.
Chill until thickened, then fold in the blueberries. Pour blueberry mixture over lemon/ cream cheese mixture and chill until ready to serve.
Yield: 12 servings.
I’m outta here. Since I’m still at home, I now have to go give some thought to what I am going to wear and cram into a suitcase. That’s the part I absolutely hate about traveling. I tend to take the wrong things — shoes that aren’t comfortable, clothes that I wouldn’t even wear at home. It’s what I do.
Be safe, stay well, and Laugh Out Loud.
